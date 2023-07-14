The Nasdaq-100 Index® includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization. Nasdaq, which maintains the Index, makes all determinations regarding the inclusion of stocks in the Index. Each stock is weighted in proportion to its total market value. The Fund is passively managed. It invests primarily in the stocks comprising the Index so that the weighting of each stock in the portfolio approximates the Index. Shelton Capital Management, the investment advisor to the Fund, seeks to maintain a return correlation of at least 0.95 to the Nasdaq 100 Index® (a return correlation of 1.00 is perfect). Under normal market conditions, it is the Fund’s policy to invest at least 80% of its total assets (which includes the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the stocks comprising the Index. The Fund may invest in securities issued by other investment companies if those companies invest in securities consistent with the Fund’s investment objective and policies. Companies included in The Nasdaq-100 Index range from $15 billion to $2,413 billion in market capitalization as of November 30, 2021. The majority of portfolio transactions in the Fund (other than those made in response to shareholder activity) will be made to adjust the Fund’s portfolio to track the Index or to reflect occasional changes in the Index’s composition. The Fund may invest in futures contracts, which are a type of derivative. The Fund generally maintains some short-term securities and cash equivalents in the portfolio to meet redemptions and needs for liquidity. Shelton will typically buy futures contracts so that the market value of the futures replicates the difference between the net assets of the fund and the equity holdings. This helps minimize the tracking error of the Fund.

The Fund may become “non-diversified” as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, solely as a result of a change in relative market capitalizations or index weightings of one or more stocks in the Nasdaq-100 Index®. This means that the Fund may invest a greater portion of its assets in a limited number of issuers than would be the case if the Fund were always managed as a diversified management investment company. The Fund intends to be diversified in approximately the same proportion as the Nasdaq-100 Index®. Shareholder approval will not be sought when the Fund crosses from diversified to non-diversified status due solely to a change in the relative market capitalization or index weighting of one or more constituents of the Nasdaq-100 Index®.