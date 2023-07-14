Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Shelton Equity Income Fund seeks a high level of current income by investing primarily in income-producing equity securities. The Fund will also consider the potential for price appreciation when consistent with seeking current income. In order to meet its investment objectives, the Fund invests primarily in U.S. equity securities that generate a relatively high level of dividend income (relative to other equities in the same industry) and have the potential for capital appreciation. These securities will generally be stocks of medium and large U.S. corporations. It is the Fund’s policy that, under normal market conditions, it will invest at least 80% of its total assets (which includes the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks. This policy may not be changed unless Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. Shelton Capital Management, the investment advisor to the Fund “Shelton”, seeks to purchase equity securities for the Fund’s portfolio consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, such as when Shelton Capital Management believes such securities have income producing potential, a potential for capital appreciation or value potential.
When the market price of a stock equals or exceeds the strike price of a covered call option written against it, Shelton Capital Management may allow all or a portion of the stock to be sold or “called away” by the option buyer. Shelton Capital Management may sell portfolio securities for a variety of reasons, including when it believes such securities are no longer consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, other securities appear to offer more compelling opportunities, or to meet redemption requests.
Although the Fund will attempt to invest as much of its assets as is practical in income-producing stocks, the Fund may maintain a reasonable (up to 20%) position in cash, U.S. Treasury bills or money market instruments to meet redemption requests and other liquidity needs. The Fund may invest in stock futures contracts to keep the net assets of the Fund fully invested in the equity markets in circumstances when the Fund is holding treasury bills, money market instruments, similar investments or cash in the portfolio. Utilizing futures allows the Fund to maintain a high percentage of the portfolio in the market while maintaining cash for liquidity needs.
|Period
|EQTKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-87.2%
|57.5%
|74.92%
|2021
|4.5%
|-26.7%
|285.0%
|99.17%
|2020
|-5.6%
|-32.1%
|76.3%
|88.36%
|2019
|2.7%
|-62.4%
|20.6%
|94.33%
|2018
|-6.0%
|-72.0%
|37.9%
|95.05%
|Period
|EQTKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-19.1%
|-87.3%
|57.5%
|74.92%
|2021
|4.5%
|-26.7%
|285.0%
|99.17%
|2020
|-5.6%
|-32.1%
|76.3%
|88.36%
|2019
|2.7%
|-37.1%
|20.6%
|45.57%
|2018
|-2.2%
|-9.5%
|37.9%
|69.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EQTKX % Rank
|Stocks
|94.29%
|51.79%
|149.47%
|59.30%
|Cash
|5.71%
|-45.87%
|21.47%
|37.45%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.52%
|73.44%
|Other
|0.00%
|-6.14%
|26.80%
|70.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.12%
|71.15%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|30.30%
|72.48%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EQTKX % Rank
|Technology
|17.60%
|0.00%
|54.02%
|16.68%
|Healthcare
|15.64%
|0.00%
|37.03%
|88.56%
|Financial Services
|13.81%
|0.00%
|50.77%
|62.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.65%
|0.00%
|34.20%
|24.15%
|Consumer Defense
|9.99%
|0.00%
|37.39%
|91.63%
|Communication Services
|9.52%
|0.00%
|26.47%
|7.92%
|Industrials
|7.88%
|0.00%
|46.68%
|76.23%
|Utilities
|5.14%
|0.00%
|32.19%
|30.22%
|Energy
|4.13%
|0.00%
|26.93%
|36.93%
|Real Estate
|3.95%
|0.00%
|92.75%
|18.47%
|Basic Materials
|1.68%
|0.00%
|26.85%
|33.10%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|EQTKX % Rank
|US
|92.77%
|26.40%
|146.37%
|38.73%
|Non US
|1.52%
|0.00%
|45.02%
|58.79%
|EQTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EQTKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.36%
|0.00%
|2.60%
|70.81%
|EQTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|Monthly
|EQTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|EQTKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.49%
|-1.98%
|5.38%
|91.75%
|EQTKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.244
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.317
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.422
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.441
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.502
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.442
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.359
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.404
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.342
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.422
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.418
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$1.345
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.358
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.351
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.222
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.146
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.270
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.076
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.140
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.139
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.075
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Stephen C. Rogers has joined Shelton Capital Management in 1993 and serves as Chief Executive Officer of Shelton Capital Management. Mr. Rogers graduated from the University of Iowa in 1988 and earned his MBA from the University of California at Berkeley in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2018
4.41
4.4%
Barry Martin, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for Shelton Capital Management’s Option Overlay Strategies. Mr. Martin specializes in option strategies and has been managing options for over 20 years. He received a B.S. from the University of Arizona and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2019
2.42
2.4%
Nick Griebenow, CFA is an Assistant Portfolio Manager for Shelton Capital Management’s Option Overlay Strategies. Mr. Griebenow has extensive knowledge in option strategies and was previously a Senior Derivatives Trader at a large national brokerage firm. He received a B.A. from Colorado State University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|86.09
|7.39
|6.21
