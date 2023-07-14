The S&P MidCap Index Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of publicly traded common stocks of medium-size domestic companies, as represented by the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Index includes the common stocks of 400 medium-sized U.S. companies from a broad range of industries. Standard & Poor’s, which maintains the index, makes all determinations regarding the inclusion of stocks in the index. Each stock is weighted in proportion to its total market value. The Fund is passively managed. It invests primarily in the stocks that make up the S&P MidCap 400 Index so that the weighting of each stock in the portfolio approximates the index. Shelton Capital Management, the investment advisor to the Fund, seeks to maintain a return correlation of at least 0.95 to the S&P MidCap 400 Index (a return correlation of 1.00 is perfect). Under normal market conditions, it is the Fund’s policy to invest at least 80% of its total assets (which includes the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the underlying stocks of the index. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a recognized stock market index that includes common stocks of companies, representing approximately 5.9% of the total market index as measured by the S&P Composite 1500. As of November 30, 2021, companies included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index range from $1.7 billion to $31.3 billion in market capitalization. The median market capitalization of the stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index is approximately $5.5 billion. The Fund may invest in futures contracts. The Fund generally maintains some short-term securities and cash equivalents in the portfolio to meet redemptions and needs for liquidity. Shelton will typically buy futures contracts so that the market value of the futures replicates the difference between the net assets of the fund and the equity holdings. This helps minimize the tracking error of the Fund.

The Fund invests in mid-sized companies from many sectors. In doing so, the Fund is not as sensitive to the movements of a single company’s stock or a single economic sector. However, during periods where investment alternatives such as LargeCap stocks, SmallCap stocks, bonds and money market instruments outperform MidCap stocks, we expect the performance of the Fund to underperform other mutual funds that invest in these alternatives. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a capitalization-weighted index, meaning companies are weighted based on their size. Thus, poor performance of the largest companies could result in negative performance of the index and the Fund.