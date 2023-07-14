Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
10.0%
1 yr return
8.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
4.6%
5 Yr Avg Return
-2.1%
Net Assets
$115 M
Holdings in Top 10
6.5%
Expense Ratio 0.62%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 19.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
The S&P MidCap Index Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of publicly traded common stocks of medium-size domestic companies, as represented by the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Index includes the common stocks of 400 medium-sized U.S. companies from a broad range of industries. Standard & Poor’s, which maintains the index, makes all determinations regarding the inclusion of stocks in the index. Each stock is weighted in proportion to its total market value. The Fund is passively managed. It invests primarily in the stocks that make up the S&P MidCap 400 Index so that the weighting of each stock in the portfolio approximates the index. Shelton Capital Management, the investment advisor to the Fund, seeks to maintain a return correlation of at least 0.95 to the S&P MidCap 400 Index (a return correlation of 1.00 is perfect). Under normal market conditions, it is the Fund’s policy to invest at least 80% of its total assets (which includes the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the underlying stocks of the index. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a recognized stock market index that includes common stocks of companies, representing approximately 5.9% of the total market index as measured by the S&P Composite 1500. As of November 30, 2021, companies included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index range from $1.7 billion to $31.3 billion in market capitalization. The median market capitalization of the stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index is approximately $5.5 billion. The Fund may invest in futures contracts. The Fund generally maintains some short-term securities and cash equivalents in the portfolio to meet redemptions and needs for liquidity. Shelton will typically buy futures contracts so that the market value of the futures replicates the difference between the net assets of the fund and the equity holdings. This helps minimize the tracking error of the Fund.
The Fund invests in mid-sized companies from many sectors. In doing so, the Fund is not as sensitive to the movements of a single company’s stock or a single economic sector. However, during periods where investment alternatives such as LargeCap stocks, SmallCap stocks, bonds and money market instruments outperform MidCap stocks, we expect the performance of the Fund to underperform other mutual funds that invest in these alternatives. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a capitalization-weighted index, meaning companies are weighted based on their size. Thus, poor performance of the largest companies could result in negative performance of the index and the Fund.
|Period
|SPMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|10.0%
|-23.7%
|31.6%
|51.13%
|1 Yr
|8.3%
|-41.1%
|28.9%
|57.25%
|3 Yr
|4.6%*
|-20.8%
|20.7%
|57.77%
|5 Yr
|-2.1%*
|-15.0%
|80.6%
|70.05%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-10.0%
|11.3%
|68.85%
* Annualized
|Period
|SPMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-20.3%
|-52.6%
|20.1%
|57.61%
|2021
|6.0%
|-25.0%
|15.1%
|42.89%
|2020
|1.1%
|-2.9%
|196.6%
|83.65%
|2019
|4.0%
|-2.6%
|8.3%
|77.46%
|2018
|-4.6%
|-11.1%
|0.0%
|65.10%
|Period
|SPMIX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|SPMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPMIX % Rank
|Net Assets
|115 M
|481 K
|145 B
|76.06%
|Number of Holdings
|404
|1
|2445
|12.69%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|8.07 M
|3.49 K
|10.8 B
|85.82%
|Weighting of Top 10
|6.54%
|2.9%
|100.0%
|89.53%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPMIX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.34%
|0.00%
|100.57%
|31.34%
|Cash
|0.66%
|-2.51%
|100.00%
|66.67%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|21.68%
|13.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.04%
|36.11%
|12.19%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.78%
|11.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.81%
|12.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPMIX % Rank
|Industrials
|18.03%
|0.00%
|45.89%
|34.16%
|Financial Services
|14.78%
|0.00%
|46.10%
|35.66%
|Technology
|14.43%
|0.00%
|40.65%
|65.84%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.31%
|2.49%
|46.48%
|33.92%
|Real Estate
|10.05%
|0.00%
|25.82%
|17.96%
|Healthcare
|9.54%
|0.00%
|47.15%
|60.35%
|Basic Materials
|6.33%
|0.00%
|26.18%
|37.41%
|Energy
|4.11%
|0.00%
|58.13%
|67.58%
|Consumer Defense
|3.81%
|0.00%
|32.18%
|56.61%
|Utilities
|3.06%
|0.00%
|18.97%
|60.10%
|Communication Services
|1.56%
|0.00%
|30.98%
|66.33%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|SPMIX % Rank
|US
|98.77%
|0.00%
|100.04%
|17.41%
|Non US
|0.57%
|0.00%
|27.19%
|77.11%
|SPMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.62%
|0.03%
|33.98%
|78.43%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|21.75%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|4.10%
|Administrative Fee
|0.10%
|0.01%
|0.30%
|44.54%
|SPMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|SPMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|SPMIX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.00%
|0.00%
|321.00%
|18.41%
|SPMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPMIX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.37%
|0.00%
|3.08%
|24.57%
|SPMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|SPMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|SPMIX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.99%
|-2.06%
|3.38%
|18.30%
|SPMIX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.074
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.084
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.062
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 29, 2019
|$1.560
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.064
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.081
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.066
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.059
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 29, 2017
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2017
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2017
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.056
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.033
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.055
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.094
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.092
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.079
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.080
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.038
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2003
18.43
18.4%
Stephen C. Rogers has joined Shelton Capital Management in 1993 and serves as Chief Executive Officer of Shelton Capital Management. Mr. Rogers graduated from the University of Iowa in 1988 and earned his MBA from the University of California at Berkeley in 2000.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2022
0.41
0.4%
Anthony Jacoby, CFA, has been a portfolio manager for the S&P 500 Index Fund, S&P MidCap Index Fund, S&P SmallCap Index Fund and Nasdaq-100 Index Fund since January 1, 2022. Mr. Jacoby joined Shelton in 2017 and previously worked at Brown Brothers Harriman since 2013. Mr. Jacoby graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2008 with a B.A in Economics.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.25
|38.44
|7.34
|5.78
