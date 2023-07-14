Home
Trending ETFs

Vitals

YTD Return

6.3%

1 yr return

3.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

-4.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

-7.8%

Net Assets

$341 M

Holdings in Top 10

26.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$16.1
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.74%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 108.00%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$1,000

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Shelton Equity Income Fund

EQTIX | Fund

$16.04

$341 M

4.96%

$0.80

0.74%

EQTIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 6.3%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -4.1%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.99%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Shelton Equity Income Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Shelton Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Sep 04, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Rogers

Fund Description

Shelton Equity Income Fund seeks a high level of current income by investing primarily in income-producing equity securities. The Fund will also consider the potential for price appreciation when consistent with seeking current income. In order to meet its investment objectives, the Fund invests primarily in U.S. equity securities that generate a relatively high level of dividend income (relative to other equities in the same industry) and have the potential for capital appreciation. These securities will generally be stocks of medium and large U.S. corporations. It is the Fund’s policy that, under normal market conditions, it will invest at least 80% of its total assets (which includes the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks. This policy may not be changed unless Fund shareholders are given at least 60 days prior notice. Shelton Capital Management, the investment advisor to the Fund “Shelton”, seeks to purchase equity securities for the Fund’s portfolio consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, such as when Shelton Capital Management believes such securities have income producing potential, a potential for capital appreciation or value potential.

When the market price of a stock equals or exceeds the strike price of a covered call option written against it, Shelton Capital Management may allow all or a portion of the stock to be sold or “called away” by the option buyer. Shelton Capital Management may sell portfolio securities for a variety of reasons, including when it believes such securities are no longer consistent with the Fund’s investment objective, other securities appear to offer more compelling opportunities, or to meet redemption requests.

Although the Fund will attempt to invest as much of its assets as is practical in income-producing stocks, the Fund may maintain a reasonable (up to 20%) position in cash, U.S. Treasury bills or money market instruments to meet redemption requests and other liquidity needs. The Fund may invest in stock futures contracts to keep the net assets of the Fund fully invested in the equity markets in circumstances when the Fund is holding treasury bills, money market instruments, similar investments or cash in the portfolio. Utilizing futures allows the Fund to maintain a high percentage of the portfolio in the market while maintaining cash for liquidity needs.

Read More

EQTIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EQTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -12.5% 31.9% 50.89%
1 Yr 3.2% -11.4% 77.8% 57.27%
3 Yr -4.0%* -1.8% 24.1% 21.96%
5 Yr -7.8%* 1.2% 18.0% 53.87%
10 Yr -3.2%* 2.0% 17.9% 60.52%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EQTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -87.2% 57.5% 71.98%
2021 4.8% -26.7% 285.0% 98.76%
2020 -5.4% -32.1% 76.3% 87.07%
2019 2.9% -62.4% 20.6% 94.24%
2018 -5.9% -72.0% 37.9% 94.86%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period EQTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.3% -12.5% 31.9% 48.90%
1 Yr 3.2% -11.4% 86.0% 53.96%
3 Yr -4.0%* -1.8% 24.1% 19.72%
5 Yr -4.1%* 0.8% 18.6% 51.65%
10 Yr 2.3%* 1.8% 17.9% 57.05%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period EQTIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -18.3% -87.3% 57.5% 71.98%
2021 4.8% -26.7% 285.0% 98.76%
2020 -5.4% -32.1% 76.3% 87.07%
2019 2.9% -37.1% 20.6% 42.82%
2018 -2.1% -9.5% 37.9% 66.29%

NAV & Total Return History

EQTIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

EQTIX Category Low Category High EQTIX % Rank
Net Assets 341 M 289 K 131 B 76.13%
Number of Holdings 197 2 1641 9.68%
Net Assets in Top 10 85.4 M 1.44 K 29.9 B 62.99%
Weighting of Top 10 26.09% 5.1% 100.0% 74.50%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Bills 0% 15.50%
  2. United States Treasury Bills 0% 7.42%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 0% 5.97%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 0% 3.36%
  5. Microsoft Corp 2.96%
  6. Apple Inc 2.87%
  7. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 2.64%
  8. JPMorgan Chase & Co 2.36%
  9. Visa Inc Class A 2.26%
  10. Sherwin-Williams Co 2.18%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High EQTIX % Rank
Stocks 		94.29% 51.79% 149.47% 59.24%
Cash 		5.71% -45.87% 21.47% 37.39%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 29.52% 38.34%
Other 		0.00% -6.14% 26.80% 36.18%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 9.12% 34.39%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 30.30% 36.43%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EQTIX % Rank
Technology 		17.60% 0.00% 54.02% 16.61%
Healthcare 		15.64% 0.00% 37.03% 88.50%
Financial Services 		13.81% 0.00% 50.77% 62.81%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.65% 0.00% 34.20% 24.09%
Consumer Defense 		9.99% 0.00% 37.39% 91.57%
Communication Services 		9.52% 0.00% 26.47% 7.86%
Industrials 		7.88% 0.00% 46.68% 76.17%
Utilities 		5.14% 0.00% 32.19% 30.16%
Energy 		4.13% 0.00% 26.93% 36.74%
Real Estate 		3.95% 0.00% 92.75% 18.40%
Basic Materials 		1.68% 0.00% 26.85% 33.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High EQTIX % Rank
US 		92.77% 26.40% 146.37% 38.28%
Non US 		1.52% 0.00% 45.02% 58.73%

EQTIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

EQTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.74% 0.01% 4.02% 40.52%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.69% 35.52%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 0.46%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.01% 0.50% 46.06%

Sales Fees

EQTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

EQTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

EQTIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 108.00% 0.00% 488.00% 86.60%

EQTIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

EQTIX Category Low Category High EQTIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.96% 0.00% 2.60% 39.22%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

EQTIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

EQTIX Category Low Category High EQTIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.99% -1.98% 5.38% 78.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

EQTIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually

Distributions History

View More +

EQTIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Stephen C. Rogers has joined Shelton Capital Management in 1993 and serves as Chief Executive Officer of Shelton Capital Management. Mr. Rogers graduated from the University of Iowa in 1988 and earned his MBA from the University of California at Berkeley in 2000.

Barry Martin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2018

4.41

4.4%

Barry Martin, CFA, is a Portfolio Manager for Shelton Capital Management’s Option Overlay Strategies. Mr. Martin specializes in option strategies and has been managing options for over 20 years. He received a B.S. from the University of Arizona and has earned the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Nick Griebenow

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2019

2.42

2.4%

Nick Griebenow, CFA is an Assistant Portfolio Manager for Shelton Capital Management’s Option Overlay Strategies. Mr. Griebenow has extensive knowledge in option strategies and was previously a Senior Derivatives Trader at a large national brokerage firm. He received a B.A. from Colorado State University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 86.09 7.39 6.21

