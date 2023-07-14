Home
SPXKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 17.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 4.8%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.59%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Shelton Capital Management S&P 500 Index Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Shelton Capital Management
  • Inception Date
    Oct 16, 2003
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Stephen Rogers

Fund Description

The S&P 500 Index Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of common stocks publicly traded in the United States, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Price Index. The S&P 500 Index includes the common stocks of 500 leading U.S. companies from a broad range of industries. Standard & Poor’s, which maintains the index, makes all determinations regarding the inclusion of stocks in the index. Each stock is weighted in proportion to its total market value. The Fund is passively managed. It invests primarily in the stocks that make up the index so that the weighting of each stock in the portfolio approximates the index. Shelton Capital Management, the investment advisor to the Fund, seeks to maintain a return correlation of at least 0.95 to the S&P 500 Index (a return correlation of 1.00 is perfect). Under normal market conditions, it is the Fund’s policy to invest at least 80% of its total assets (which includes the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the underlying stocks of the index. The S&P 500 Index is a well-known stock market index that includes common stocks of companies representing approximately 91.6% of the total market Index as measured by the S&P Composite 1500. As of November 30, 2021, companies included in the Index range from $5.4 billion to $2,712 billion in market capitalization. The median market capitalization of the stocks in the S&P 500 Index is approximately $32.4 billion. The Fund may invest in futures contracts. The Fund generally maintains some short-term securities and cash equivalents in the portfolio to meet redemptions and needs for liquidity. Shelton will typically buy futures contracts so that the market value of the futures replicates the difference between the net assets of the fund and the equity holdings. This helps minimize the tracking error of the Fund.

The Fund invests in large companies from many sectors. In doing so, the Fund is not as sensitive to the movements of a single company’s stock or a single economic sector. However, during periods where investment alternatives such as MidCap stocks, SmallCap stocks, bonds and money market instruments outperform LargeCap stocks, we expect the performance of the Fund to underperform other mutual funds that invest in these alternatives. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index, meaning companies are weighted based on their size. Thus, poor performance of the largest companies could result in negative performance of the index and the Fund.

Read More

SPXKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPXKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -14.3% 35.6% 37.38%
1 Yr 12.7% -55.6% 38.6% 41.62%
3 Yr 6.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 45.31%
5 Yr 4.8%* -30.5% 97.0% 31.02%
10 Yr 7.1%* -18.8% 37.4% 20.15%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPXKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -64.5% 28.9% 58.12%
2021 10.1% -20.5% 152.6% 31.24%
2020 2.7% -13.9% 183.6% 72.07%
2019 4.5% -8.3% 8.9% 71.94%
2018 -1.4% -13.5% 12.6% 15.02%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period SPXKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 17.2% -20.5% 35.6% 33.18%
1 Yr 12.7% -55.6% 40.3% 33.63%
3 Yr 6.2%* -28.0% 93.5% 44.87%
5 Yr 4.8%* -29.9% 97.0% 40.36%
10 Yr 7.1%* -13.5% 37.4% 46.45%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period SPXKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -22.1% -64.5% 28.9% 58.19%
2021 10.1% -20.5% 152.6% 31.71%
2020 2.7% -13.9% 183.6% 71.99%
2019 4.5% -8.3% 8.9% 72.44%
2018 -1.4% -10.9% 12.6% 38.60%

NAV & Total Return History

SPXKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

SPXKX Category Low Category High SPXKX % Rank
Net Assets 223 M 177 K 1.21 T 74.78%
Number of Holdings 510 2 4154 11.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 71.7 M 288 K 270 B 77.27%
Weighting of Top 10 29.32% 1.8% 106.2% 60.55%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 7.04%
  2. Microsoft Corp 6.02%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 3.71%
  4. Tesla Inc 2.35%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 2.17%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 2.02%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.77%
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 1.68%
  9. JPMorgan Chase & Co 1.36%
  10. Meta Platforms Inc Class A 1.33%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High SPXKX % Rank
Stocks 		99.66% 0.00% 130.24% 25.51%
Cash 		0.35% -102.29% 100.00% 72.77%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 21.16%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 21.61%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 16.07%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 17.48%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPXKX % Rank
Technology 		25.43% 0.00% 48.94% 30.90%
Healthcare 		13.73% 0.00% 60.70% 68.80%
Financial Services 		13.35% 0.00% 55.59% 55.10%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.84% 0.00% 30.33% 22.30%
Communication Services 		9.37% 0.00% 27.94% 25.65%
Industrials 		8.22% 0.00% 29.90% 68.87%
Consumer Defense 		6.54% 0.00% 47.71% 59.06%
Energy 		3.78% 0.00% 41.64% 60.50%
Utilities 		2.74% 0.00% 20.91% 46.73%
Real Estate 		2.68% 0.00% 31.91% 55.18%
Basic Materials 		2.34% 0.00% 25.70% 64.08%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High SPXKX % Rank
US 		98.65% 0.00% 127.77% 18.90%
Non US 		1.01% 0.00% 32.38% 71.87%

SPXKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

SPXKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.93% 0.01% 49.27% 40.54%
Management Fee 0.25% 0.00% 2.00% 24.51%
12b-1 Fee 0.25% 0.00% 1.00% 35.04%
Administrative Fee 0.10% 0.00% 0.85% 59.02%

Sales Fees

SPXKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

SPXKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

SPXKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 9.00% 0.00% 496.00% 21.31%

SPXKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

SPXKX Category Low Category High SPXKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.32% 0.00% 24.20% 39.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

SPXKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

SPXKX Category Low Category High SPXKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.59% -54.00% 6.06% 55.02%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

SPXKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

SPXKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Stephen Rogers

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2003

18.43

18.4%

Stephen C. Rogers has joined Shelton Capital Management in 1993 and serves as Chief Executive Officer of Shelton Capital Management. Mr. Rogers graduated from the University of Iowa in 1988 and earned his MBA from the University of California at Berkeley in 2000.

Anthony Jacoby

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 01, 2022

0.41

0.4%

Anthony Jacoby, CFA, has been a portfolio manager for the S&P 500 Index Fund, S&P MidCap Index Fund, S&P SmallCap Index Fund and Nasdaq-100 Index Fund since January 1, 2022. Mr. Jacoby joined Shelton in 2017 and previously worked at Brown Brothers Harriman since 2013. Mr. Jacoby graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder in 2008 with a B.A in Economics.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

