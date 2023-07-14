The S&P 500 Index Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the total return of common stocks publicly traded in the United States, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s 500 Composite Stock Price Index. The S&P 500 Index includes the common stocks of 500 leading U.S. companies from a broad range of industries. Standard & Poor’s, which maintains the index, makes all determinations regarding the inclusion of stocks in the index. Each stock is weighted in proportion to its total market value. The Fund is passively managed. It invests primarily in the stocks that make up the index so that the weighting of each stock in the portfolio approximates the index. Shelton Capital Management, the investment advisor to the Fund, seeks to maintain a return correlation of at least 0.95 to the S&P 500 Index (a return correlation of 1.00 is perfect). Under normal market conditions, it is the Fund’s policy to invest at least 80% of its total assets (which includes the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the underlying stocks of the index. The S&P 500 Index is a well-known stock market index that includes common stocks of companies representing approximately 91.6% of the total market Index as measured by the S&P Composite 1500. As of November 30, 2021, companies included in the Index range from $5.4 billion to $2,712 billion in market capitalization. The median market capitalization of the stocks in the S&P 500 Index is approximately $32.4 billion. The Fund may invest in futures contracts. The Fund generally maintains some short-term securities and cash equivalents in the portfolio to meet redemptions and needs for liquidity. Shelton will typically buy futures contracts so that the market value of the futures replicates the difference between the net assets of the fund and the equity holdings. This helps minimize the tracking error of the Fund.

The Fund invests in large companies from many sectors. In doing so, the Fund is not as sensitive to the movements of a single company’s stock or a single economic sector. However, during periods where investment alternatives such as MidCap stocks, SmallCap stocks, bonds and money market instruments outperform LargeCap stocks, we expect the performance of the Fund to underperform other mutual funds that invest in these alternatives. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index, meaning companies are weighted based on their size. Thus, poor performance of the largest companies could result in negative performance of the index and the Fund.