News

Chevron and Eli Lilly Increase Dividend

Shauvik Haldar Feb 11, 2020

Each week, stocks, funds and REITs announce upcoming dividend payouts. Track how your portfolio’s dividend income changes when stocks like Chevron Corp. increase or decrease their dividend by using our Dividend Assistant tool.

Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced an increase in dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest payout is compared to the most recent payout before the dividend increase. If investors simply purchase the security prior to the ex-dividend date and then sell it either on the ex-dividend date or at some point afterward, they will be able to receive the dividend in their account.

To apply this strategy, you need to know when securities go ex-dividend. You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This will help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

Find out which securities went ex-dividend with increased payout on February 4 here.

Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Monday, February 11.

Ticker Name Security Type Market Cap ($ Bn) Annual Pay ($) Prev Pay ($) Next Pay ($) Change (%) Ex-Div Date Yield (%)
CVX Chevron Corp. Equity 208.94 5.16 1.19 1.29 8.40% 2/14/2020 4.70%
LLY Eli Lilly and Co. Equity 138.31 2.96 0.65 0.74 14.73% 2/13/2020 2.03%
AMGN Amgen Inc. Equity 134.15 6.40 1.45 1.60 10.34% 2/13/2020 2.81%
ENB Enbridge Inc Equity 87.23 2.45 0.56 0.61 9.29% 2/13/2020 5.24%
SCHW The Charles Schwab Corp. Equity 60.54 0.72 0.17 0.18 5.88% 2/13/2020 1.51%
MPC Marathon Petroleum Corp. Equity 35.99 2.32 0.53 0.58 9.43% 2/18/2020 4.18%
YUM Yum! Brands, Inc. Equity 30.93 1.88 0.42 0.47 11.90% 2/13/2020 1.81%
WEC WEC Energy Group, Inc. Equity 31.68 2.53 0.59 0.63 7.20% 2/13/2020 2.53%
ED Consolidated Edison Inc Equity 31.04 3.06 0.74 0.77 3.38% 2/18/2020 3.29%
ADM Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. Equity 25.68 1.44 0.35 0.36 2.86% 2/12/2020 3.27%
ABC AmerisourceBergen Corp. Equity 19.23 1.68 0.40 0.42 5.00% 2/13/2020 1.79%
CHD Church & Dwight Company, Inc. Equity 18.48 0.96 0.23 0.24 5.49% 2/13/2020 1.27%
BAH Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. Equity 10.87 1.24 0.27 0.31 14.81% 2/13/2020 1.60%
AIV Apartment Investment and Management Co. REIT 8.06 1.64 0.390 0.410 5.13% 2/13/2020 3.04%
ALK Alaska Air Group, Inc. Equity 8.01 1.50 0.35 0.38 7.14% 2/14/2020 2.33%
WWD Woodward, Inc. Equity 7.38 1.12 0.16 0.28 72.31% 2/14/2020 0.95%
JEF Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Equity 6.52 0.60 0.13 0.15 20.00% 2/13/2020 2.63%
NATI National Instruments Corp. Equity 5.95 1.04 0.25 0.26 4.00% 2/14/2020 2.26%
NXST Nexstar Media Group, Inc. Equity 5.81 2.24 0.45 0.56 24.44% 2/13/2020 1.78%
ALE Allete, Inc. Equity 4.25 2.47 0.59 0.62 5.11% 2/13/2020 3.01%
AIT Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. Equity 2.67 1.28 0.31 0.32 3.23% 2/13/2020 1.88%
HTH Hilltop Holdings Inc. Equity 2.06 0.36 0.08 0.09 12.50% 2/13/2020 1.61%
HTLF Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Equity 1.85 0.80 0.18 0.20 11.11% 2/13/2020 1.60%
BHLB Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. Equity 1.47 0.96 0.23 0.24 4.35% 2/13/2020 3.32%
EVA Enviva Partners, LP MLP 1.28 2.70 0.67 0.68 0.75% 2/13/2020 7.09%
NP Neenah, Inc. Equity 1.19 1.88 0.45 0.47 4.44% 2/13/2020 2.62%
SMP Standard Motor Products, Inc. Equity 1.15 1.00 0.23 0.25 8.70% 2/13/2020 1.93%
FBK FB Financial Corp. Equity 1.14 0.36 0.08 0.09 12.50% 2/13/2020 0.99%

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Use our Dividend Payout Changes and Announcements tool to find out all of the dividend increases, decreases, initiations, suspensions, updates and regular dividend announcements for a given day.

