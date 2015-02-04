Best Dividend Stocks
National Instruments

Stock

NATI

Price as of:

$43.05 +0.52 +1.22%

Industry

Technical And System Software

National Instruments (NATI)

NATI

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.35%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.00

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

89.82%

EPS $1.11

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

5 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NATI DARS™ Rating

NATI

Daily Snapshot

Price

$43.05

Quote Time

Today's Volume

574,200

Open Price

$42.82

Day's Range

$42.41 - $43.54

Previous Close

$42.53

52 week low / high

$38.01 - $48.22

Percent off 52 week high

-10.72%

NATI

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NATI has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NATI's Upcoming Dividend

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

NATI

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NATI’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-07

$0.25

2019-08-09

$0.25

2019-05-10

$0.25

2019-02-08

$0.25

2018-11-08

$0.23

2018-08-10

$0.23

2018-05-11

$0.23

2018-02-09

$0.23

2017-11-10

$0.21

2017-08-10

$0.21

2017-05-11

$0.21

2017-02-09

$0.21

2016-11-09

$0.2

2016-08-11

$0.2

2016-05-12

$0.2

2016-02-11

$0.2

2015-11-05

$0.19

2015-08-06

$0.19

2015-05-07

$0.19

2015-02-12

$0.19

2014-11-13

$0.15

2014-08-07

$0.15

2014-05-08

$0.15

2014-02-13

$0.15

2013-11-07

$0.14

2013-08-08

$0.14

2013-05-09

$0.14

2013-02-14

$0.14

2012-11-07

$0.14

2012-08-09

$0.14

2012-05-03

$0.14

2012-02-09

$0.14

2011-11-03

$0.1

2011-08-04

$0.1

2011-05-05

$0.1

2011-02-02

$0.1

2010-11-04

$0.08666666666666667

2010-08-05

$0.08666666666666667

2010-05-06

$0.08666666666666667

2010-02-04

$0.08666666666666667

2009-11-05

$0.08

2009-08-06

$0.08

2009-05-07

$0.08

2009-02-05

$0.08

2008-11-06

$0.07333333333333333

2008-08-07

$0.07333333333333333

2008-05-08

$0.07333333333333333

2008-02-07

$0.07333333333333333

2007-11-07

$0.06666666666666667

2007-08-09

$0.06666666666666667

2007-05-10

$0.04666666666666667

2007-02-08

$0.04666666666666667

2006-11-02

$0.04

2006-08-03

$0.04

2006-05-04

$0.04

2006-02-02

$0.04

2005-11-03

$0.03333333333333333

2005-08-04

$0.03333333333333333

2005-05-05

$0.03333333333333333

2005-02-03

$0.03333333333333333

2004-11-04

$0.03333333333333333

2004-08-05

$0.03333333333333333

2004-05-07

$0.03333333333333333

2004-02-03

$0.022222222222222223

2003-10-30

$0.022222222222222223

2003-07-31

$0.022222222222222223

NATI's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NATI

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NATI

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NATI Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is considerably higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is higher than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations..

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NATI

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.72%

8.70%

5years

NATI

News
NATI

Research
NATI

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NATI

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NATI

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2500

2019-10-23

2019-11-07

2019-11-11

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-07-24

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-04-24

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2019-01-29

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-03-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2018-10-24

2018-11-08

2018-11-12

2018-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2018-07-26

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2018-04-26

2018-05-11

2018-05-14

2018-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2018-01-30

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-10-26

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-12-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-07-27

2017-08-10

2017-08-14

2017-09-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-04-27

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2017-01-26

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-03-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-10-27

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-12-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-07-26

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-04-28

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2016-01-28

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-10-27

2015-11-05

2015-11-09

2015-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-07-28

2015-08-06

2015-08-10

2015-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-04-28

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2015-01-29

2015-02-12

2015-02-17

2015-03-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-10-30

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-12-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-07-29

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-04-29

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2014-01-30

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-10-31

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-07-29

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-04-25

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-01-31

2013-02-14

2013-02-19

2013-03-11

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-10-25

2012-11-07

2012-11-12

2012-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-07-26

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-04-26

2012-05-03

2012-05-07

2012-05-25

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2012-01-31

2012-02-09

2012-02-13

2012-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-10-26

2011-11-03

2011-11-07

2011-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-07-27

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-04-28

2011-05-05

2011-05-09

2011-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2011-01-25

2011-02-02

2011-02-04

2011-02-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2010-10-25

2010-11-04

2010-11-08

2010-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2010-07-27

2010-08-05

2010-08-09

2010-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2010-04-27

2010-05-06

2010-05-10

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0867

2010-01-26

2010-02-04

2010-02-08

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-10-27

2009-11-05

2009-11-09

2009-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-07-23

2009-08-06

2009-08-10

2009-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-04-28

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2009-01-29

2009-02-05

2009-02-09

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2008-10-28

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2008-07-29

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2008-04-29

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0733

2008-01-29

2008-02-07

2008-02-11

2008-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2007-10-25

2007-11-07

2007-11-12

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0667

2007-07-26

2007-08-09

2007-08-13

2007-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2007-04-26

2007-05-10

2007-05-14

2007-06-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0467

2007-01-30

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-03-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-10-23

2006-11-02

2006-11-06

2006-11-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-07-27

2006-08-03

2006-08-07

2006-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-04-26

2006-05-04

2006-05-08

2006-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2006-01-25

2006-02-02

2006-02-06

2006-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2005-10-26

2005-11-03

2005-11-07

2005-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2005-07-26

2005-08-04

2005-08-08

2005-08-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2005-04-27

2005-05-05

2005-05-09

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2005-01-27

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2004-10-26

2004-11-04

2004-11-08

2004-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2004-07-27

2004-08-05

2004-08-09

2004-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0333

2004-04-27

2004-05-07

2004-05-11

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2004-01-21

2004-02-03

2004-02-05

2004-02-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2003-10-23

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-11-24

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0222

2003-07-23

2003-07-31

2003-08-04

2003-08-29

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

NATI

Investor Resources

Learn more about National Instruments on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NATI

Company Profile

Exchanges: NASDAQ

Sector: Technology

Industry: Technical And System Software

National Instruments- (NATI)-engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of instrumentation software, and specialty computer plug-in cards and accessories. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Austin, Texas.

