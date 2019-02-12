Best Dividend Stocks
Applied Industrial Technologies

Stock

AIT

Price as of:

$66.36 +0.06 +0.09%

Industry

Industrial Equipment Wholesale

Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT)

AIT

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

1.87%

services Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.24

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

33.70%

EPS $3.68

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

9 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get AIT DARS™ Rating

AIT

Daily Snapshot

Price

$66.36

Quote Time

Today's Volume

52,933

Open Price

$66.41

Day's Range

$65.94 - $66.45

Previous Close

$66.3

52 week low / high

$49.45 - $68.21

Percent off 52 week high

-2.71%

AIT

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

AIT has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade AIT's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

AIT

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AIT's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.31

2019-08-14

$0.31

2019-05-14

$0.31

2019-02-14

$0.31

2018-11-14

$0.3

2018-08-14

$0.3

2018-05-14

$0.3

2018-02-14

$0.3

2017-11-14

$0.29

2017-08-11

$0.29

2017-05-11

$0.29

2017-02-13

$0.29

2016-11-10

$0.28

2016-08-11

$0.28

2016-05-12

$0.28

2016-02-11

$0.28

2015-11-12

$0.27

2015-08-12

$0.27

2015-05-13

$0.27

2015-02-11

$0.27

2014-11-12

$0.25

2014-08-13

$0.25

2014-05-13

$0.25

2014-02-12

$0.25

2013-11-13

$0.23

2013-08-13

$0.23

2013-05-13

$0.23

2013-02-13

$0.23

2012-11-13

$0.21

2012-08-13

$0.21

2012-05-11

$0.21

2012-02-13

$0.21

2011-11-10

$0.19

2011-08-11

$0.19

2011-05-12

$0.19

2011-02-11

$0.17

2010-11-10

$0.17

2010-08-12

$0.17

2010-05-12

$0.15

2010-02-10

$0.15

2009-11-12

$0.15

2009-08-12

$0.15

2009-05-13

$0.15

2009-02-11

$0.15

2008-11-12

$0.15

2008-08-13

$0.15

2008-05-13

$0.15

2008-02-13

$0.15

2007-11-13

$0.15

2007-08-13

$0.15

2007-05-11

$0.12

2007-02-13

$0.12

2006-11-13

$0.12

2006-08-11

$0.12

2006-05-11

$0.12

2006-02-13

$0.1

2005-11-10

$0.1

2005-08-17

$0.08

2005-05-12

$0.08

2005-02-11

$0.08

2004-11-10

$0.06222222222222222

2004-08-11

$0.06222222222222222

2004-05-12

$0.05333333333333334

2004-02-11

$0.05333333333333334

2003-11-12

$0.05333333333333334

2003-08-13

$0.05333333333333334

2003-05-13

$0.05333333333333334

2003-01-29

$0.05333333333333334

2002-11-13

$0.05333333333333334

2002-08-13

$0.05333333333333334

2002-05-13

$0.05333333333333334

2002-02-12

$0.05333333333333334

2001-11-13

$0.05333333333333334

2001-08-13

$0.05333333333333334

2001-05-11

$0.05333333333333334

2001-02-12

$0.05333333333333334

2000-11-13

$0.05333333333333334

2000-08-11

$0.05333333333333334

2000-05-11

$0.05333333333333334

2000-02-10

$0.05333333333333334

1999-11-10

$0.05333333333333334

1999-09-07

$0.1411111111111111

1999-08-12

$0.05333333333333334

1999-07-07

$0.1411111111111111

1999-05-12

$0.05333333333333334

1999-04-07

$0.1411111111111111

1999-02-10

$0.05333333333333334

1998-12-29

$0.1411111111111111

1998-11-12

$0.05333333333333334

1998-09-28

$0.13333333333333333

1998-08-12

$0.05333333333333334

1998-06-26

$0.13333333333333333

1998-05-13

$0.05333333333333334

1998-03-27

$0.13333333333333333

1998-02-11

$0.05333333333333334

1997-12-29

$0.13333333333333333

1997-11-12

$0.05333333333333334

1997-09-26

$0.2511111111111111

1997-08-13

$0.047407407407407405

1997-06-26

$0.1674074074074074

1997-05-13

$0.047407407407407405

1997-03-26

$0.1674074074074074

1997-02-12

$0.047407407407407405

1996-12-27

$0.1674074074074074

1996-11-13

$0.047407407407407405

1996-09-26

$0.15703703703703703

1996-08-13

$0.04148148148148148

1996-06-26

$0.15703703703703703

1996-05-13

$0.04148148148148148

1996-03-27

$0.15703703703703703

1996-02-13

$0.04148148148148148

1995-12-27

$0.15703703703703703

1995-11-13

$0.06222222222222222

1995-09-27

$0.14814814814814814

1995-08-11

$0.05333333333333334

1995-06-28

$0.14814814814814814

1995-05-09

$0.05333333333333334

AIT's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

AIT

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AIT

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AIT Rank

Services Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is at par or slightly below the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectation.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

AIT

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

3.45%

3.33%

9years

AIT

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AIT

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

AIT

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3100

2019-10-28

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-06-20

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-04-26

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2019-01-24

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-10-31

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-06-20

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-04-26

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2018-01-25

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2017-10-25

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2017-06-22

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2017-04-27

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2017-01-26

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-10-26

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-06-23

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-04-28

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2800

2016-01-28

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-10-28

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-06-19

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-04-30

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2700

2015-01-29

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-10-29

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-06-19

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-01-30

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-10-30

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-06-20

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-05-02

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2013-01-31

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-10-23

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-07-24

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-04-26

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2100

2012-01-25

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-10-25

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-07-21

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2011-04-21

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2011-01-26

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-10-26

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2010-07-20

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-04-22

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-01-19

2010-02-10

2010-02-12

2010-02-26

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-10-20

2009-11-12

2009-11-16

2009-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-07-21

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-04-23

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-05-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2009-01-21

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-10-22

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-07-10

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-04-24

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2008-01-23

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-02-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-10-23

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2007-07-17

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-04-19

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2007-01-24

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-10-24

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-07-18

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2006-04-25

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-01-18

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2005-10-12

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-07-19

2005-08-17

2005-08-19

2005-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-04-21

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2005-01-19

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

2004-10-19

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

2004-07-14

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2004-04-15

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2004-01-14

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-02-27

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2003-10-21

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2003-07-16

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2003-04-17

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2003-01-21

2003-01-29

2003-01-31

2003-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2002-10-22

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2002-07-17

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2002-04-18

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2002-01-11

2002-02-12

2002-02-14

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2001-10-16

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2001-07-19

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2001-04-19

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2001-01-12

2001-02-12

2001-02-14

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2000-10-17

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2000-07-20

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2000-04-20

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

2000-01-20

2000-02-10

2000-02-14

2000-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1999-10-19

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1411

1999-08-30

1999-09-07

1999-09-09

1999-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1999-07-15

1999-08-12

1999-08-16

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1411

1999-06-16

1999-07-07

1999-07-10

1999-08-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1999-04-15

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1411

1999-03-17

1999-04-07

1999-04-10

1999-05-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1999-01-21

1999-02-10

1999-02-15

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1411

1998-12-16

1998-12-29

1998-12-31

1999-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1998-10-20

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1998-09-16

1998-09-28

1998-09-30

1998-11-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1998-07-16

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1998-06-17

1998-06-26

1998-06-30

1998-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1998-04-16

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1998-03-18

1998-03-27

1998-03-31

1998-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1998-01-15

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1997-12-17

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-02-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1997-10-21

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2511

1997-09-15

1997-09-26

1997-09-30

1997-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0474

1997-07-17

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1674

1997-06-18

1997-06-26

1997-06-30

1997-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0474

1997-04-17

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1674

1997-03-19

1997-03-26

1997-03-31

1997-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0474

1997-01-16

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1674

1996-12-18

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0474

1996-10-22

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1570

1996-09-18

1996-09-26

1996-09-30

1996-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0415

1996-07-18

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1570

1996-06-19

1996-06-26

1996-06-28

1996-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0415

1996-04-18

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1570

1996-03-20

1996-03-27

1996-03-29

1996-05-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0415

1996-01-18

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1570

1995-12-20

1995-12-27

1995-12-29

1996-02-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0622

1995-10-17

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1481

1995-09-20

1995-09-27

1995-09-29

1995-11-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1995-07-20

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1481

1995-06-21

1995-06-28

1995-06-30

1995-08-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1995-04-20

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

AIT

Investor Resources

Learn more about Applied Industrial Technologies on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AIT

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Services

Industry: Industrial Equipment Wholesale

Applied Industrial Technologie- (AIT)- With more than 445 facilities and 4,600 employee associates across North America, Applied Industrial Technologies is an industrial distributor that offers more than 3 million parts critical to the operations of MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry. In addition, Applied provides engineering, design and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber and fluid power shop services. For its fiscal year ended June 30, 2007, Applied posted sales of $2.0 billion.

