Intel Corp. and Valero Energy Corp. Increase Dividend

Shauvik Haldar Feb 04, 2020

Each week, stocks, funds and REITs announce upcoming dividend payouts. Track how your portfolio’s dividend income changes when stocks like Intel Corp. increase or decrease their dividend by using our Dividend Assistant tool.

Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced an increase in dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest payout is compared to the most recent payout before the dividend increase. If investors simply purchase the security prior to the ex-dividend date and then sell it either on the ex-dividend date or at some point afterward, they will be able to receive the dividend in their account.

To apply this strategy, you need to know when securities go ex-dividend. You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This will help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.

Find out which securities went ex-dividend with increased payout on January 28 here.

Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Monday, February 3.

Ticker Name Security Type Market Cap ($ Bn) Annual Pay ($) Prev Pay ($) Next Pay ($) Change (%) Ex-Div Date Yield (%)
INTC Intel Corp. Equity 275.57 1.32 0.32 0.33 4.76% 2/6/2020 2.06%
VLO Valero Energy Corp. Equity 32.96 3.92 0.90 0.98 8.89% 2/11/2020 4.44%
FE FirstEnergy Corp. Equity 27.83 1.56 0.38 0.39 2.63% 2/6/2020 3.07%
CMS CMS Energy Corp. Equity 19.44 1.63 0.38 0.41 6.54% 2/6/2020 2.38%
HESM Hess Midstream LP Equity 6.67 1.70 0.41 0.43 3.55% 2/5/2020 7.15%
NEP NextEra Energy Partners, LP MLP 3.76 2.14 0.52 0.54 3.38% 2/5/2020 3.74%
GHC Graham Holdings Co. Equity 2.90 5.80 1.39 1.45 4.32% 2/5/2020 1.06%
FELE Franklin Electric Co., Inc. Equity 2.72 0.62 0.15 0.16 6.90% 2/5/2020 1.07%
MDC M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Equity 2.72 1.32 0.30 0.33 10.00% 2/11/2020 2.97%
WAFD Washington Federal, Inc. Equity 2.69 0.88 0.21 0.22 4.76% 2/6/2020 2.54%
SSB South State Corp. Equity 2.61 1.88 0.46 0.47 2.17% 2/6/2020 2.41%
CEQP Crestwood Equity Partners LP MLP 2.01 2.50 0.60 0.63 4.17% 2/6/2020 8.63%
NWBI Northwest Bancshares, Inc. Equity 1.68 0.76 0.18 0.19 5.56% 2/5/2020 4.80%
VBTX Veritex Holdings, Inc. Equity 1.46 0.68 0.13 0.17 36.00% 2/5/2020 2.38%
FCF First Commonwealth Financial Corp. Equity 1.35 0.44 0.10 0.11 10.00% 2/6/2020 3.25%
HFWA Heritage Financial Corp. Equity 0.95 0.80 0.19 0.20 5.26% 2/5/2020 3.10%
GLP Global Partners LP MLP 0.68 2.10 0.52 0.53 0.96% 2/7/2020 10.65%

Stay up to Date

Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.

Use our Dividend Payout Changes and Announcements tool to find out all of the dividend increases, decreases, initiations, suspensions, updates and regular dividend announcements for a given day.

