Each week, stocks, funds and REITs announce upcoming dividend payouts. Track how your portfolio’s dividend income changes when stocks like Pfizer Inc. increase or decrease their dividend by using our Dividend Assistant tool.
Below, we present an analysis of key securities that announced an increase in dividends and are going ex-dividend this week. The latest payout is compared to the most recent payout before the dividend increase. If investors simply purchase the security prior to the ex-dividend date and then sell it either on the ex-dividend date or at some point afterward, they will be able to receive the dividend in their account.
To apply this strategy, you need to know when securities go ex-dividend. You can find the latest ex-dividend dates for the securities that interest you in our Ex-Dividend Date Search tool. Get a complete explanation of the ex-dividend date, record date, payment date and declaration date here. This will help to broaden your understanding of the dividend capture strategy.
Note: Market Cap and dividend yield figures are as of market close on Monday, January 27.
|Ticker
|Name
|Security Type
|Market Cap ($ Bn)
|Annual Pay ($)
|Prev Pay ($)
|Next Pay ($)
|Change (%)
|Ex-Div Date
|Yield (%)
|PFE
|Pfizer, Inc.
|Equity
|221.92
|1.52
|0.36
|0.38
|5.56%
|1/30/2020
|3.73%
|EPD
|Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|Equity
|59.22
|1.78
|0.44
|0.45
|0.56%
|1/30/2020
|6.51%
|BMO
|Bank Of Montreal
|Equity
|50.08
|3.27
|0.78
|0.82
|4.62%
|1/31/2020
|3.98%
|O
|Realty Income Corp.
|REIT
|25.21
|2.79
|0.23
|0.23
|2.20%
|1/31/2020
|3.61%
|FAST
|Fastenal Co.
|Equity
|20.24
|1.00
|0.22
|0.25
|13.64%
|1/30/2020
|2.82%
|LNT
|Alliant Energy Corp.
|Equity
|14.14
|1.52
|0.36
|0.38
|7.04%
|1/30/2020
|2.58%
|AES
|The AES Corp.
|Equity
|13.33
|0.57
|0.14
|0.14
|4.98%
|1/30/2020
|2.81%
|LW
|Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc.
|Equity
|13.21
|0.92
|0.20
|0.23
|15.00%
|1/30/2020
|1.01%
|J
|Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.
|Equity
|12.70
|0.76
|0.17
|0.19
|11.76%
|1/30/2020
|0.79%
|ALLY
|Ally Financial Inc.
|Equity
|11.74
|0.76
|0.17
|0.19
|11.76%
|1/30/2020
|2.36%
|NRG
|NRG Energy, Inc.
|Equity
|9.30
|1.20
|0.03
|0.30
|900.00%
|1/31/2020
|3.09%
|PNM
|PNM Resources, Inc. (Holding Co.)
|Equity
|4.28
|1.23
|0.29
|0.31
|6.03%
|1/31/2020
|2.33%
|WES
|Western Midstream Partners, LP
|MLP
|8.11
|2.49
|0.62
|0.62
|0.32%
|1/30/2020
|12.99%
|BPMP
|BP Midstream Partners LP
|MLP
|1.58
|1.39
|0.34
|0.35
|3.58%
|1/29/2020
|9.09%
Find all the companies that have increased their dividends for more than 25 consecutive years in our 25-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page, and all companies that have increased their dividends for more than 10 consecutive years in our 10-Year Dividend-Increasing Stocks page.
Use our Dividend Payout Changes and Announcements tool to find out all of the dividend increases, decreases, initiations, suspensions, updates and regular dividend announcements for a given day.
