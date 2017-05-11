Best Dividend Stocks
Bank of Montreal

Stock

BMO

Price as of:

$77.53 -0.02 -0.03%

Industry

Foreign Money Center Banks

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Foreign Money Center Banks /

Bank of Montreal (BMO)

BMO

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

4.06%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$3.15

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

44.39%

EPS $7.09

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get BMO DARS™ Rating

BMO

Daily Snapshot

Price

$77.53

Quote Time

Today's Volume

55,919

Open Price

$77.42

Day's Range

$77.39 - $77.77

Previous Close

$77.55

52 week low / high

$62.79 - $79.35

Percent off 52 week high

-2.29%

BMO

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$1.0600

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 31

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$1.0600

2019-12-03

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-26

Regular

BMO

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BMO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-31

$1.06 (CAD)

2019-10-31

$0.7871

2019-07-31

$0.7822

2019-04-30

$0.7427

2019-01-31

$0.7542

2018-10-31

$0.7331

2018-07-31

$0.7347

2018-04-30

$0.7227

2018-01-31

$0.7535

2017-10-31

$0.6985

2017-07-28

$0.7192

2017-04-27

$0.6479

2017-01-30

$0.6721

2016-10-28

$0.6432

2016-07-28

$0.6582

2016-04-28

$0.654

2016-01-28

$0.5853

2015-10-29

$0.6229

2015-07-30

$0.6573

2015-04-29

$0.6344

2015-01-29

$0.6342

2014-10-30

$0.695

2014-07-30

$0.7216

2014-04-29

$0.6898

2014-01-30

$0.06836

2013-10-30

$0.7085

2013-07-30

$0.7202

2013-04-29

$0.7263

2013-01-30

$0.7183

2012-10-31

$0.7224

2012-07-30

$0.6948

2012-04-27

$0.713

2012-01-30

$0.7004

2011-10-28

$0.7034

2011-07-29

$0.7385

2011-04-28

$0.725

2011-01-28

$0.7031

2010-10-28

$0.68

2010-07-29

$0.6785

2010-04-29

$0.6897

2010-01-28

$0.658

2009-11-04

$0.6463

2009-08-05

$0.6551

2009-04-29

$0.5716

2009-02-04

$0.561

2008-10-29

$0.5726

2008-07-30

$0.6841

2008-04-30

$0.6943

2008-01-30

$0.7032

2007-10-31

$0.7413

2007-08-01

$0.6404

2007-05-02

$0.6093

2007-01-31

$0.5508

2006-11-01

$0.5488

2006-08-02

$0.5494

2006-05-03

$0.4793

2006-02-01

$0.4297

2005-11-02

$0.4158

2005-08-03

$0.3787

2005-05-04

$0.3681

2005-02-02

$0.3561

2004-11-03

$0.3595

2004-08-04

$0.3038

2004-05-05

$0.2923

2004-02-04

$0.2617

2003-11-07

$0.2615

2003-08-04

$0.235

2003-05-05

$0.2327

2003-02-10

$0.217

2002-10-30

$0.192

2002-07-31

$0.1905

2002-05-01

$0.1914

2002-01-30

$0.1882

2001-10-31

$0.1775

2001-08-01

$0.1828

2001-05-02

$0.1827

2001-01-31

$0.09315

2000-11-01

$0.0821

2000-08-02

$0.08405

2000-05-03

$0.0842

2000-02-02

$0.0864

1999-11-03

$0.08

1999-08-04

$0.0787

1999-05-05

$0.0808

1999-02-03

$0.0777

1998-11-04

$0.0723

1998-08-05

$0.0726

1998-05-06

$0.07645

1998-02-04

$0.0761

1997-11-05

$0.0786

1997-08-05

$0.07245

1997-05-05

$0.0724

1997-02-05

$0.0744

1996-11-06

$0.0751

1996-08-06

$0.0654

1996-05-06

$0.0659

1996-02-06

$0.0655

1995-11-06

$0.0611

1995-08-04

$0.06085

1995-05-03

$0.0606

BMO's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BMO

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BMO

Metric

BMO Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

BMO

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.41%

6.94%

2years

BMO

News
BMO

Research
BMO

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BMO

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

BMO

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$1.0600 (CAD)

2019-12-03

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7871

2019-08-27

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7822

2019-05-29

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7427

2019-02-26

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7542

2018-12-04

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7331

2018-08-28

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7347

2018-05-30

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7227

2018-02-27

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7535

2017-12-05

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6985

2017-08-29

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7192

2017-05-24

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6479

2017-02-28

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6721

2016-12-06

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6432

2016-08-23

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6582

2016-05-25

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6540

2016-02-23

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5853

2015-12-01

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6229

2015-08-25

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6573

2015-05-27

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6344

2015-02-24

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6342

2014-12-02

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6950

2014-08-26

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7216

2014-05-28

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6898

2014-02-25

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0684

2013-12-03

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7085

2013-08-27

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7202

2013-05-29

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7263

2013-02-26

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7183

2012-12-04

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7224

2012-08-28

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6948

2012-05-23

2012-07-30

2012-08-01

2012-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7130

2012-02-28

2012-04-27

2012-05-01

2012-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7004

2011-12-06

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7034

2011-08-23

2011-10-28

2011-11-01

2011-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7385

2011-05-25

2011-07-29

2011-08-02

2011-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7250

2011-03-01

2011-04-28

2011-05-02

2011-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7031

2010-12-07

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6800

2010-08-24

2010-10-28

2010-11-01

2010-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6785

2010-05-26

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-08-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6897

2010-03-02

2010-04-29

2010-05-03

2010-05-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6580

2009-11-24

2010-01-28

2010-02-01

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6463

2009-08-25

2009-11-04

2009-11-06

2009-11-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6551

2009-05-26

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5716

2009-03-03

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5610

2008-11-25

2009-02-04

2009-02-06

2009-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5726

2008-08-26

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6841

2008-05-27

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6943

2008-03-04

2008-04-30

2008-05-02

2008-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7032

2007-11-27

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7413

2007-08-28

2007-10-31

2007-11-02

2007-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6404

2007-05-23

2007-08-01

2007-08-03

2007-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6093

2007-03-01

2007-05-02

2007-05-04

2007-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5508

2006-11-28

2007-01-31

2007-02-02

2007-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5488

2006-08-22

2006-11-01

2006-11-03

2006-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5494

2006-05-24

2006-08-02

2006-08-04

2006-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4793

2006-03-02

2006-05-03

2006-05-05

2006-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4297

2005-11-29

2006-02-01

2006-02-03

2006-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4158

2005-08-23

2005-11-02

2005-11-04

2005-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3787

2005-05-24

2005-08-03

2005-08-05

2005-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3681

2005-02-22

2005-05-04

2005-05-06

2005-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3561

2004-11-23

2005-02-02

2005-02-04

2005-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3595

2004-08-24

2004-11-03

2004-11-05

2004-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3038

2004-05-26

2004-08-04

2004-08-06

2004-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2923

2004-02-24

2004-05-05

2004-05-07

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2617

2003-11-25

2004-02-04

2004-02-06

2004-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2615

2003-08-26

2003-11-07

2003-11-12

2003-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2350

2003-07-22

2003-08-04

2003-08-06

2003-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2327

2003-04-22

2003-05-05

2003-05-07

2003-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2170

2003-01-28

2003-02-10

2003-02-12

2003-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1920

2002-10-22

2002-10-30

2002-11-01

2002-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1905

2002-07-23

2002-07-31

2002-08-02

2002-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1914

2002-04-23

2002-05-01

2002-05-03

2002-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1882

2002-01-22

2002-01-30

2002-02-01

2002-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2001-10-23

2001-10-31

2001-11-02

2001-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1828

2001-07-24

2001-08-01

2001-08-03

2001-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1827

2001-04-24

2001-05-02

2001-05-04

2001-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0932

2001-01-23

2001-01-31

2001-02-02

2001-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0821

2000-10-24

2000-11-01

2000-11-03

2000-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0841

2000-07-25

2000-08-02

2000-08-04

2000-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0842

2000-04-25

2000-05-03

2000-05-05

2000-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0864

2000-01-25

2000-02-02

2000-02-04

2000-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1999-10-27

1999-11-03

1999-11-05

1999-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0787

1999-07-27

1999-08-04

1999-08-06

1999-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0808

1999-04-27

1999-05-05

1999-05-07

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0777

1999-01-26

1999-02-03

1999-02-05

1999-02-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0723

1998-10-27

1998-11-04

1998-11-06

1998-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0726

1998-07-28

1998-08-05

1998-08-07

1998-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0765

1998-04-28

1998-05-06

1998-05-08

1998-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0761

1998-01-28

1998-02-04

1998-02-06

1998-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0786

1997-10-28

1997-11-05

1997-11-07

1997-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0725

1997-07-21

1997-08-05

1997-08-07

1997-08-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0724

1997-04-22

1997-05-05

1997-05-07

1997-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0744

1997-01-20

1997-02-05

1997-02-07

1997-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0751

1996-10-22

1996-11-06

1996-11-08

1996-11-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0654

1996-07-23

1996-08-06

1996-08-08

1996-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0659

1996-04-23

1996-05-06

1996-05-08

1996-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0655

1996-01-15

1996-02-06

1996-02-08

1996-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0611

1995-10-24

1995-11-06

1995-11-08

1995-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0609

1995-07-25

1995-08-04

1995-08-08

1995-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0606

1995-04-25

1995-05-03

1995-05-09

1995-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

BMO

Investor Resources

Learn more about Bank of Montreal on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

BMO

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Foreign Money Center Banks

Bank of Montreal- (BMO) is a Canadian financial services company. The company specializes in retail banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services. BMO operates in three different sectors, Personal and Commercial Banking (P&C); Private Client Group (PCG), and BMO Capital Markets. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

