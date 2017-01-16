Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

PNM Resources

Stock

PNM

Price as of:

$50.3 -0.85 -1.66%

Industry

Diversified Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Diversified Utilities /

PNM Resources (PNM)

PNM

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

2.40%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.23

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

58.80%

EPS $2.09

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

7 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get PNM DARS™ Rating

PNM

Daily Snapshot

Price

$50.3

Quote Time

Today's Volume

355,000

Open Price

$51.25

Day's Range

$50.26 - $51.36

Previous Close

$51.15

52 week low / high

$39.51 - $52.98

Percent off 52 week high

-5.06%

PNM

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.3075

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 31

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.3075

2019-12-06

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-14

Regular

Trade PNM's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
PNM

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast PNM’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-31

$0.3075

2019-10-31

$0.29

2019-08-05

$0.29

2019-05-01

$0.29

2019-01-31

$0.29

2018-11-01

$0.265

2018-08-03

$0.265

2018-05-01

$0.265

2018-01-17

$0.265

2017-10-27

$0.2425

2017-08-03

$0.2425

2017-04-27

$0.2425

2017-01-19

$0.2425

2016-10-27

$0.22

2016-08-04

$0.22

2016-04-06

$0.22

2016-01-21

$0.22

2015-10-29

$0.2

2015-07-30

$0.2

2015-04-08

$0.2

2015-01-26

$0.2

2014-10-29

$0.185

2014-07-30

$0.185

2014-04-15

$0.185

2014-01-21

$0.185

2013-11-04

$0.165

2013-07-31

$0.165

2013-04-17

$0.165

2013-01-17

$0.145

2012-10-31

$0.145

2012-07-30

$0.145

2012-03-30

$0.145

2012-01-23

$0.125

2011-10-28

$0.125

2011-07-28

$0.125

2011-04-01

$0.125

2011-01-24

$0.125

2010-10-27

$0.125

2010-07-29

$0.125

2010-03-31

$0.125

2010-01-25

$0.125

2009-11-02

$0.125

2009-07-29

$0.125

2009-04-06

$0.125

2009-01-21

$0.125

2008-10-29

$0.125

2008-08-19

$0.125

2008-04-07

$0.23

2008-01-30

$0.23

2007-10-30

$0.23

2007-07-30

$0.23

2007-04-27

$0.23

2007-01-30

$0.22

2006-10-30

$0.22

2006-07-28

$0.22

2006-04-27

$0.22

2006-01-30

$0.2

2005-10-28

$0.2

2005-07-28

$0.2

2005-04-28

$0.185

2005-01-28

$0.185

2004-10-28

$0.16

2004-07-29

$0.16

2004-04-29

$0.16

2004-01-29

$0.15333333333333332

2003-10-30

$0.15333333333333332

2003-07-30

$0.15333333333333332

2003-04-30

$0.15333333333333332

2003-01-30

$0.14666666666666667

2002-10-31

$0.14666666666666667

2002-07-31

$0.14666666666666667

2002-04-30

$0.14666666666666667

2002-01-31

$0.13333333333333333

2001-10-31

$0.13333333333333333

2001-07-31

$0.13333333333333333

2001-04-30

$0.13333333333333333

2001-01-31

$0.13333333333333333

2000-10-31

$0.13333333333333333

2000-07-31

$0.13333333333333333

2000-04-28

$0.13333333333333333

2000-01-28

$0.13333333333333333

1999-10-28

$0.13333333333333333

1999-07-29

$0.13333333333333333

1999-04-29

$0.13333333333333333

1999-01-28

$0.13333333333333333

1998-10-29

$0.13333333333333333

1998-07-30

$0.13333333333333333

1998-04-29

$0.13333333333333333

1998-01-29

$0.11333333333333333

1997-10-30

$0.11333333333333333

1997-07-30

$0.11333333333333333

1997-05-08

$0.11333333333333333

1997-01-30

$0.08

1996-10-30

$0.08

1996-07-30

$0.08

1996-04-29

$0.05333333333333334

PNM's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
PNM

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for PNM

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

PNM Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is higher than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

PNM

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

11.81%

16.04%

7years

PNM

News
PNM

Research
PNM

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

PNM

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

PNM

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.3075

2019-12-06

2020-01-31

2020-02-03

2020-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2019-09-24

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2019-07-23

2019-08-05

2019-08-06

2019-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2019-02-22

2019-05-01

2019-05-02

2019-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2018-12-07

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2018-09-19

2018-11-01

2018-11-02

2018-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2018-07-27

2018-08-03

2018-08-06

2018-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2018-02-23

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2017-12-01

2018-01-17

2018-01-18

2018-02-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2017-09-19

2017-10-27

2017-10-30

2017-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2017-07-26

2017-08-03

2017-08-07

2017-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2017-02-24

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2016-12-13

2017-01-19

2017-01-23

2017-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-09-20

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-07-26

2016-08-04

2016-08-08

2016-08-22

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2016-02-25

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-05-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2015-12-10

2016-01-21

2016-01-25

2016-02-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-09-15

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-07-14

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2015-02-26

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2014-12-09

2015-01-26

2015-01-28

2015-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2014-09-16

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2014-07-15

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2014-02-27

2014-04-15

2014-04-18

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2013-12-06

2014-01-21

2014-01-23

2014-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-09-17

2013-11-04

2013-11-06

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-07-16

2013-07-31

2013-08-02

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-03-01

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2012-12-04

2013-01-17

2013-01-22

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2012-09-19

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2012-07-17

2012-07-30

2012-08-01

2012-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2012-02-28

2012-03-30

2012-04-03

2012-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-12-06

2012-01-23

2012-01-25

2012-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-09-27

2011-10-28

2011-11-01

2011-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-07-12

2011-07-28

2011-08-01

2011-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2011-02-17

2011-04-01

2011-04-05

2011-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-12-14

2011-01-24

2011-01-26

2011-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-09-21

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-07-20

2010-07-29

2010-08-02

2010-08-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2010-02-16

2010-03-31

2010-04-05

2010-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-12-08

2010-01-25

2010-01-27

2010-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-09-15

2009-11-02

2009-11-04

2009-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-07-20

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2009-02-17

2009-04-06

2009-04-08

2009-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-12-09

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-09-16

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2008-08-11

2008-08-19

2008-08-21

2008-08-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2008-02-19

2008-04-07

2008-04-09

2008-05-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-12-04

2008-01-30

2008-02-01

2008-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-09-18

2007-10-30

2007-11-01

2007-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-07-17

2007-07-30

2007-08-01

2007-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2300

2007-02-14

2007-04-27

2007-05-01

2007-05-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-12-05

2007-01-30

2007-02-01

2007-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-09-26

2006-10-30

2006-11-01

2006-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-07-18

2006-07-28

2006-08-01

2006-08-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2200

2006-02-14

2006-04-27

2006-05-01

2006-05-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-12-06

2006-01-30

2006-02-01

2006-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-09-27

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2000

2005-07-19

2005-07-28

2005-08-01

2005-08-19

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2005-02-15

2005-04-28

2005-05-02

2005-05-20

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2004-12-07

2005-01-28

2005-02-01

2005-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2004-09-29

2004-10-28

2004-11-01

2004-11-12

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2004-05-18

2004-07-29

2004-08-02

2004-08-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2004-02-17

2004-04-29

2004-05-03

2004-05-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2003-12-18

2004-01-29

2004-02-02

2004-02-13

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2003-10-07

2003-10-30

2003-11-03

2003-11-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2003-07-15

2003-07-30

2003-08-01

2003-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1533

2003-02-18

2003-04-30

2003-05-02

2003-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2002-12-10

2003-01-30

2003-02-03

2003-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2002-10-01

2002-10-31

2002-11-04

2002-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2002-07-17

2002-07-31

2002-08-02

2002-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1467

2002-02-19

2002-04-30

2002-05-02

2002-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2001-12-11

2002-01-31

2002-02-04

2002-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2001-09-13

2001-10-31

2001-11-02

2001-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2001-07-17

2001-07-31

2001-08-02

2001-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2001-04-17

2001-04-30

2001-05-02

2001-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2000-12-12

2001-01-31

2001-02-02

2001-02-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2000-09-27

2000-10-31

2000-11-02

2000-11-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2000-06-06

2000-07-31

2000-08-02

2000-08-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

2000-03-08

2000-04-28

2000-05-02

2000-05-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1999-12-07

2000-01-28

2000-02-01

2000-02-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1999-09-28

1999-10-28

1999-11-01

1999-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1999-06-30

1999-07-29

1999-08-02

1999-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1999-04-13

1999-04-29

1999-05-03

1999-05-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1999-01-18

1999-01-28

1999-02-01

1999-02-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1998-09-29

1998-10-29

1998-11-02

1998-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1998-06-10

1998-07-30

1998-08-03

1998-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1333

1998-03-10

1998-04-29

1998-05-01

1998-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1997-12-10

1998-01-29

1998-02-02

1998-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1997-10-07

1997-10-30

1997-11-03

1997-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1997-06-04

1997-07-30

1997-08-01

1997-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1133

1997-03-12

1997-05-08

1997-05-12

1997-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1997-01-17

1997-01-30

1997-02-03

1997-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1996-10-09

1996-10-30

1996-11-01

1996-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

1996-07-22

1996-07-30

1996-08-01

1996-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0533

1996-03-12

1996-04-29

1996-05-01

1996-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

PNM

Investor Resources

Learn more about PNM Resources on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

PNM

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Diversified Utilities

PNM Resources- (PNM)-engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and focuses on the sale and marketing of electricity in the western United States and New Mexico. The company also provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2007, PNM Resources had a generation capacity of approximately 2,205 megawatts. It provides electricity primarily to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company was founded in 1917 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X