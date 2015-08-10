Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

The AES Corporation

Stock

AES

Price as of:

$19.17 +0.25 +1.32%

Industry

Electric Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Electric Utilities /

The AES Corporation (AES)

AES

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

3.03%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.57

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

42.92%

EPS $1.34

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get AES DARS™ Rating

AES

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.17

Quote Time

Today's Volume

11,938,927

Open Price

$18.88

Day's Range

$18.81 - $19.37

Previous Close

$18.92

52 week low / high

$13.55 - $19.39

Percent off 52 week high

-1.13%

AES

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1433

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 30

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1433

2019-12-09

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-02-14

Regular

Trade AES's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
AES

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast AES’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-30

$0.1433

2019-10-31

$0.1365

2019-07-31

$0.1365

2019-04-30

$0.1365

2019-01-31

$0.1365

2018-10-31

$0.13

2018-08-02

$0.13

2018-04-30

$0.13

2018-01-31

$0.13

2017-10-31

$0.12

2017-08-01

$0.12

2017-04-27

$0.12

2017-01-30

$0.12

2016-10-28

$0.11

2016-07-28

$0.11

2016-04-28

$0.11

2016-01-29

$0.11

2015-10-29

$0.1

2015-07-30

$0.1

2015-05-01

$0.1

2015-01-30

$0.1

2014-10-30

$0.05

2014-07-30

$0.05

2014-04-29

$0.05

2014-01-30

$0.05

2013-10-30

$0.04

2013-07-30

$0.04

2013-04-29

$0.04

2013-01-30

$0.04

2012-10-26

$0.04

AES's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
AES

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for AES

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

AES Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

AES

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

9.22%

10.23%

6years

AES

News
AES

Research
AES

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

AES

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

AES

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1433

2019-12-09

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-02-14

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1365

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1365

2019-07-16

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1365

2019-04-15

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1365

2018-12-10

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-10-12

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-07-16

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2018-04-13

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2017-12-11

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-10-13

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-07-17

2017-08-01

2017-08-03

2017-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2017-04-13

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2016-12-15

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-10-14

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-07-18

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2016-04-15

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2015-12-14

2016-01-29

2016-02-02

2016-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-10-16

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-07-17

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2015-04-24

2015-05-01

2015-05-05

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2014-12-15

2015-01-30

2015-02-03

2015-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-10-15

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-07-15

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2014-04-18

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2013-11-07

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-18

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2013-10-15

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2013-07-15

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2013-04-19

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2013-01-15

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0400

2012-08-06

2012-10-26

2012-10-30

2012-11-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

AES

Investor Resources

Learn more about The AES Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

AES

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Electric Utilities

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X