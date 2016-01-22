Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Western Gas Partners L.P.

Stock

WES

Price as of:

$4.7 +0.62 +15.2%

Industry

Oil And Gas Pipelines

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Basic Materials / Oil And Gas Pipelines /

Western Gas Partners L.P. (WES)

WES

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

basic-materials Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$2.49

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

123.22%

EPS $2.02

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

11 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get WES DARS™ Rating

WES

Daily Snapshot

Price

$4.7

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,100

Open Price

$4.7

Day's Range

$4.7 - $4.7

Previous Close

$4.08

52 week low / high

$3.4 - $35.75

Percent off 52 week high

-86.85%

WES

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

WES has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

WES

Compare WES to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Basic Materials Sector
  • My Watchlist

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.2 6.31% 43.71% 9.26% 39
locked locked 2.6 6.28% 55.02% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.98% 40.76% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.0 4.34% 36.24% 17.39% 8
locked locked 4.0 4.20% 48.08% 3.75% 39
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth

Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Or Login to Your Premium Account
Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Become a Premium Member to “stick” up to 3 rows and access more exclusive benefits.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Trade WES's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
WES

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast WES’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-01-30

$0.622

2019-10-31

$0.62

2019-07-30

$0.618

2019-04-30

$0.61

2019-01-31

$0.98

2019-01-31

$0.6025

2018-10-30

$0.595

2018-10-30

$0.965

2018-07-31

$0.95

2018-07-31

$0.5825

2018-05-01

$0.935

2018-05-01

$0.56875

2018-01-31

$0.92

2018-01-31

$0.54875

2017-11-01

$0.905

2017-11-01

$0.5375

2017-07-27

$0.89

2017-07-27

$0.5275

2017-04-27

$0.875

2017-04-27

$0.49125

2017-01-31

$0.86

2017-01-31

$0.4625

2016-10-27

$0.845

2016-10-27

$0.4475

2016-07-28

$0.83

2016-07-28

$0.43375

2016-04-28

$0.815

2016-04-28

$0.42375

2016-01-28

$0.8

2016-01-28

$0.40375

2015-10-29

$0.775

2015-10-29

$0.38125

2015-07-29

$0.75

2015-07-29

$0.36375

2015-04-28

$0.725

2015-04-28

$0.3425

2015-01-29

$0.7

2015-01-29

$0.3125

2014-10-29

$0.675

2014-10-29

$0.29125

2014-07-29

$0.65

2014-07-29

$0.27125

2014-04-28

$0.625

2014-04-28

$0.25

2014-01-29

$0.6

2014-01-29

$0.23125

2013-10-29

$0.58

2013-10-29

$0.21375

2013-07-29

$0.56

2013-07-29

$0.1975

2013-04-26

$0.54

2013-04-26

$0.17875

2013-01-30

$0.52

2013-01-30

$0.03587

2012-10-29

$0.5

2012-07-27

$0.48

2012-04-26

$0.46

2012-01-30

$0.44

2011-10-27

$0.42

2011-07-27

$0.405

2011-04-27

$0.39

2011-01-28

$0.38

2010-10-27

$0.37

2010-07-28

$0.35

2010-04-28

$0.34

2010-01-28

$0.33

2009-10-28

$0.32

2009-07-29

$0.31

2009-04-29

$0.3

2009-02-04

$0.3

2008-10-29

$0.3

2008-07-30

$0.1582

2005-10-28

$0.15

2005-07-29

$0.15

2005-04-29

$0.15

2005-01-28

$0.14

2004-11-05

$0.14

2004-07-30

$0.14

2004-04-30

$0.14

2004-01-30

$0.13

2003-10-31

$0.13

2003-08-01

$0.13

2003-05-02

$0.13

2003-01-31

$0.12

2002-11-01

$0.12

2002-08-02

$0.12

2002-05-02

$0.12

2002-02-04

$0.11

2001-11-05

$0.11

2001-08-10

$0.11

2001-06-01

$0.11

2001-01-30

$0.1

2000-11-21

$0.1

2000-06-29

$0.1

2000-04-25

$0.05

2000-01-12

$0.05

1999-11-05

$0.05

1999-08-06

$0.05

1999-05-06

$0.05

1999-01-20

$0.05

1998-11-05

$0.05

1998-08-04

$0.05

1998-05-12

$0.05

1998-02-06

$0.1

1997-11-10

$0.1

1997-08-14

$0.1

1997-05-12

$0.1

1997-02-13

$0.1

1996-11-08

$0.1

1996-08-13

$0.1

1996-05-13

$0.1

1996-02-14

$0.1

1995-11-07

$0.09

1995-08-04

$0.09

1995-05-19

$0.09

WES's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
WES

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for WES

Dividend.com Premium
Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

WES Rank

Basic Materials Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percentage off 52-week high is considerably higher than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

WES

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-23.46%

-27.47%

11years

WES

News
WES

Research
WES

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

WES

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

WES

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.6220

2020-01-20

2020-01-30

2020-01-31

2020-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6200

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6180

2019-07-18

2019-07-30

2019-07-31

2019-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6100

2019-04-19

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6025

2019-01-18

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9800

2019-01-18

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9650

2018-10-17

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5950

2018-10-16

2018-10-30

2018-10-31

2018-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5825

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9500

2018-07-16

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5688

2018-04-17

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9350

2018-04-17

2018-05-01

2018-05-02

2018-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5488

2018-01-19

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9200

2018-01-19

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5375

2017-10-12

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9050

2017-10-12

2017-11-01

2017-11-02

2017-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5275

2017-07-18

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8900

2017-07-18

2017-07-27

2017-07-31

2017-08-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4913

2017-04-13

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8750

2017-04-13

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4625

2017-01-17

2017-01-31

2017-02-02

2017-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8600

2017-01-17

2017-01-31

2017-02-02

2017-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4475

2016-10-18

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8450

2016-10-18

2016-10-27

2016-10-31

2016-11-10

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4338

2016-07-20

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8300

2016-07-20

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4238

2016-04-22

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8150

2016-04-22

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4038

2016-01-21

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.8000

2016-01-21

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3813

2015-10-14

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7750

2015-10-14

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3638

2015-07-16

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7500

2015-07-16

2015-07-29

2015-07-31

2015-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3425

2015-04-20

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7250

2015-04-20

2015-04-28

2015-04-30

2015-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3125

2015-01-22

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.7000

2015-01-22

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2913

2014-10-20

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6750

2014-10-20

2014-10-29

2014-10-31

2014-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2713

2014-07-18

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6500

2014-07-18

2014-07-29

2014-07-31

2014-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2014-04-17

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6250

2014-04-17

2014-04-28

2014-04-30

2014-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2313

2014-01-20

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.6000

2014-01-20

2014-01-29

2014-01-31

2014-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2138

2013-10-16

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5800

2013-10-16

2013-10-29

2013-10-31

2013-11-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1975

2013-07-17

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5600

2013-07-17

2013-07-29

2013-07-31

2013-08-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1788

2013-04-17

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5400

2013-04-17

2013-04-26

2013-04-30

2013-05-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0359

2013-01-21

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-21

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Quarter

$0.5200

2013-01-21

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-12

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.5000

2012-10-11

2012-10-29

2012-10-31

2012-11-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2012-07-19

2012-07-27

2012-07-31

2012-08-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4600

2012-04-19

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4400

2012-01-18

2012-01-30

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2011-10-12

2011-10-27

2011-10-31

2011-11-10

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4050

2011-07-05

2011-07-27

2011-07-29

2011-08-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3900

2011-04-19

2011-04-27

2011-04-29

2011-05-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2011-01-19

2011-01-28

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2010-10-19

2010-10-27

2010-10-29

2010-11-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2010-07-20

2010-07-28

2010-07-30

2010-08-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2010-04-20

2010-04-28

2010-04-30

2010-05-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3300

2010-01-21

2010-01-28

2010-02-01

2010-02-12

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3200

2009-10-20

2009-10-28

2009-10-30

2009-11-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3100

2009-07-21

2009-07-29

2009-07-31

2009-08-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-04-21

2009-04-29

2009-05-01

2009-05-15

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2009-02-03

2009-02-04

2009-01-30

2009-02-13

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3000

2008-10-24

2008-10-29

2008-10-31

2008-11-14

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1582

2008-07-14

2008-07-30

2008-08-01

2008-08-14

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount, Non-Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-07-29

2005-10-28

2005-11-01

2005-11-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-04-26

2005-07-29

2005-08-02

2005-08-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2005-03-03

2005-04-29

2005-05-03

2005-05-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-11-10

2005-01-28

2005-02-01

2005-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-08-16

2004-11-05

2004-11-09

2004-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-04-26

2004-07-30

2004-08-03

2004-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-02-25

2004-04-30

2004-05-04

2004-05-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-12-10

2004-01-30

2004-02-03

2004-02-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-08-07

2003-10-31

2003-11-04

2003-11-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-06-10

2003-08-01

2003-08-05

2003-08-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1300

2003-02-19

2003-05-02

2003-05-06

2003-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-11-07

2003-01-31

2003-02-04

2003-02-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-08-08

2002-11-01

2002-11-05

2002-11-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-05-02

2002-08-02

2002-08-06

2002-08-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2002-02-08

2002-05-02

2002-05-06

2002-05-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-12-18

2002-02-04

2002-02-06

2002-02-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-10-31

2001-11-05

2001-11-07

2001-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-07-31

2001-08-10

2001-08-14

2001-08-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2001-05-03

2001-06-01

2001-06-05

2001-06-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-12-14

2001-01-30

2001-02-01

2001-02-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-11-10

2000-11-21

2000-11-24

2000-12-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2000-05-04

2000-06-29

2000-07-03

2000-07-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2000-02-15

2000-04-25

2000-04-27

2000-05-11

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-12-17

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-10-28

1999-11-05

1999-11-09

1999-11-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-07-28

1999-08-06

1999-08-10

1999-08-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-04-28

1999-05-06

1999-05-10

1999-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1999-01-12

1999-01-20

1999-01-22

1999-02-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-10-19

1998-11-05

1998-11-09

1998-11-16

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-07-22

1998-08-04

1998-08-06

1998-08-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

1998-05-01

1998-05-12

1998-05-14

1998-05-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1998-01-30

1998-02-06

1998-02-10

1998-02-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-10-30

1997-11-10

1997-11-13

1997-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-08-06

1997-08-14

1997-08-18

1997-08-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-04-30

1997-05-12

1997-05-14

1997-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1997-02-05

1997-02-13

1997-02-18

1997-03-04

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-10-29

1996-11-08

1996-11-13

1996-11-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-08-01

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-05-03

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

1996-02-02

1996-02-14

1996-02-16

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1995-10-25

1995-11-07

1995-11-09

1995-11-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1995-07-26

1995-08-04

1995-08-08

1995-08-14

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

1995-05-11

1995-05-19

1995-05-25

1995-06-08

Income

Regular

Quarter

WES

Investor Resources

Learn more about Western Gas Partners L.P. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

WES

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Basic Materials

Industry: Oil And Gas Pipelines

Western Gas Partners (WES) - This company focuses on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of midstream energy assets. Western Gas Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. Western Gas Partners Lp operates as a subsidiary of Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X