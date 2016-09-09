Best Dividend Stocks
NRG Energy Inc.

Stock

NRG

Price as of:

$40.08 -0.54 -1.33%

Industry

Electric Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Electric Utilities /

NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

NRG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.30%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.12

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

3.05%

EPS $3.93

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get NRG DARS™ Rating

NRG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$40.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

1,699,900

Open Price

$40.69

Day's Range

$39.97 - $40.7

Previous Close

$40.62

52 week low / high

$32.63 - $43.66

Percent off 52 week high

-8.20%

NRG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NRG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade NRG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
NRG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NRG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-10-31

$0.03

2019-07-31

$0.03

2019-04-30

$0.03

2019-01-31

$0.03

2018-10-31

$0.03

2018-07-31

$0.03

2018-04-30

$0.03

2018-01-31

$0.03

2017-10-31

$0.03

2017-07-28

$0.03

2017-04-27

$0.03

2017-01-30

$0.03

2016-10-28

$0.03

2016-07-28

$0.03

2016-04-28

$0.03

2016-01-28

$0.145

2015-10-29

$0.145

2015-07-30

$0.145

2015-04-29

$0.145

2015-01-29

$0.145

2014-10-30

$0.14

2014-07-30

$0.14

2014-04-29

$0.14

2014-01-30

$0.12

2013-10-30

$0.12

2013-07-30

$0.12

2013-04-29

$0.12

2013-01-30

$0.09

2012-10-31

$0.09

2012-07-30

$0.09

NRG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
NRG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NRG

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NRG Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is high. Stock displays charecteristics of being a growth stock more than an income stock.

DARS Rating

NRG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-20.07%

0.00%

0years

NRG

News
NRG

Research
NRG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NRG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

NRG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0300

2019-10-17

2019-10-31

2019-11-01

2019-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-07-19

2019-07-31

2019-08-01

2019-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-04-08

2019-04-30

2019-05-01

2019-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2019-01-23

2019-01-31

2019-02-01

2019-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-10-17

2018-10-31

2018-11-01

2018-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-07-18

2018-07-31

2018-08-01

2018-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-04-19

2018-04-30

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2018-01-19

2018-01-31

2018-02-01

2018-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-10-18

2017-10-31

2017-11-01

2017-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-07-20

2017-07-28

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-04-07

2017-04-27

2017-05-01

2017-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2017-01-18

2017-01-30

2017-02-01

2017-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2016-10-19

2016-10-28

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2016-07-13

2016-07-28

2016-08-01

2016-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

2016-04-18

2016-04-28

2016-05-02

2016-05-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2016-01-18

2016-01-28

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2015-10-12

2015-10-29

2015-11-02

2015-11-16

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2015-07-15

2015-07-30

2015-08-03

2015-08-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2015-04-20

2015-04-29

2015-05-01

2015-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2015-01-20

2015-01-29

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-10-14

2014-10-30

2014-11-03

2014-11-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-07-18

2014-07-30

2014-08-01

2014-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2014-04-21

2014-04-29

2014-05-01

2014-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-01-22

2014-01-30

2014-02-03

2014-02-17

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-10-16

2013-10-30

2013-11-01

2013-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-07-19

2013-07-30

2013-08-01

2013-08-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-04-19

2013-04-29

2013-05-01

2013-05-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2013-01-21

2013-01-30

2013-02-01

2013-02-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-10-15

2012-10-31

2012-11-01

2012-11-15

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2012-07-22

2012-07-30

2012-08-01

2012-08-15

Initial, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

NRG

Investor Resources

Learn more about NRG Energy Inc. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NRG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Electric Utilities

NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG) is an integrated wholesale power generation and retail electricity company. NRG is a wholesale power generator engaged in the ownership and operation of power generation facilities; the trading of energy, capacity and related products, and the transacting in and trading of fuel and transportation services. NRG is a retail electricity company engaged in the supply of electricity, energy services, and cleaner energy products to retail electricity customers in deregulated markets through Reliant Energy, Green Mountain Energy, and Energy Plus (collectively, the Retail Businesses). Finally, NRG is focused on the deployment and commercialization of potential disruptive technologies, like electric vehicles, distributed solar and smart meter technology. As of December 31, 2011, NRG's global generation portfolio included 47 fossil fuel plants, three Utility Scale Solar facilities and four wind farms, as well as Distributed Solar facilities.

