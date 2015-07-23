Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Church & Dwight

Stock

CHD

Price as of:

$69.22 +0.61 +0.89%

Industry

Cleaning Products

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks / Consumer Goods / Cleaning Products /

Church & Dwight (CHD)

CHD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

1.33%

consumer-goods Average 0.02%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.91

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

36.69%

EPS $2.48

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

13 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get CHD DARS™ Rating

CHD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$69.22

Quote Time

Today's Volume

216,496

Open Price

$68.87

Day's Range

$68.49 - $69.49

Previous Close

$68.61

52 week low / high

$59.64 - $80.99

Percent off 52 week high

-14.53%

CHD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CHD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade CHD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
CHD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CHD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-14

$0.2275

2019-08-14

$0.2275

2019-05-14

$0.2275

2019-02-14

$0.2275

2018-11-14

$0.2175

2018-08-14

$0.2175

2018-05-14

$0.2175

2018-02-14

$0.2175

2017-11-14

$0.19

2017-08-11

$0.19

2017-05-12

$0.19

2017-02-16

$0.19

2016-11-14

$0.1775

2016-08-11

$0.1775

2016-05-12

$0.1775

2016-02-11

$0.1775

2015-11-06

$0.1675

2015-08-07

$0.1675

2015-05-14

$0.1675

2015-02-06

$0.1675

2014-11-06

$0.155

2014-08-08

$0.155

2014-05-08

$0.155

2014-02-13

$0.155

2013-11-06

$0.14

2013-08-08

$0.14

2013-05-09

$0.14

2013-02-13

$0.14

2012-11-07

$0.12

2012-08-09

$0.12

2012-05-10

$0.12

2012-02-16

$0.12

2011-11-09

$0.085

2011-08-11

$0.085

2011-05-12

$0.0425

2011-02-16

$0.085

2010-11-10

$0.0425

2010-08-12

$0.0425

2010-05-13

$0.035

2010-02-08

$0.035

2009-11-05

$0.035

2009-08-11

$0.035

2009-05-07

$0.0225

2009-02-05

$0.0225

2008-11-06

$0.0225

2008-08-07

$0.0225

2008-05-08

$0.02

2008-02-07

$0.02

2007-11-07

$0.02

2007-08-09

$0.02

2007-05-10

$0.0175

2007-02-05

$0.0175

2006-11-09

$0.0175

2006-08-10

$0.0175

2006-05-11

$0.015

2006-02-02

$0.015

2005-11-09

$0.015

2005-08-11

$0.015

2005-05-12

$0.015

2005-02-03

$0.015

2004-11-10

$0.015

2004-08-12

$0.01

2004-05-13

$0.013333333333333334

2004-02-04

$0.013333333333333334

2003-11-05

$0.013333333333333334

2003-08-06

$0.013333333333333334

2003-05-07

$0.0125

2003-02-05

$0.0125

2002-11-06

$0.0125

2002-08-07

$0.0125

2002-05-08

$0.0125

2002-02-06

$0.0125

2001-11-07

$0.0125

2001-08-08

$0.0125

2001-05-09

$0.011666666666666667

2001-02-07

$0.011666666666666667

2000-11-08

$0.011666666666666667

2000-08-09

$0.011666666666666667

2000-05-10

$0.011666666666666667

2000-02-08

$0.011666666666666667

1999-11-05

$0.011666666666666667

1999-08-06

$0.005833333333333334

1999-05-07

$0.01

1999-02-05

$0.01

1998-11-06

$0.01

1998-08-07

$0.01

1998-05-08

$0.01

1998-02-06

$0.01

1997-11-07

$0.01

1997-08-08

$0.01

1997-05-09

$0.009166666666666667

1997-02-07

$0.009166666666666667

1996-11-07

$0.009166666666666667

1996-08-13

$0.009166666666666667

1996-05-10

$0.009166666666666667

1996-02-09

$0.009166666666666667

1995-11-10

$0.009166666666666667

1995-08-15

$0.009166666666666667

1995-05-10

$0.009166666666666667

CHD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
CHD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CHD

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

CHD Rank

Consumer Goods Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is healthy. Company leaves ample room for reinvesting its earnings to grow.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is slightly higher or lower than the average of benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CHD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

8.62%

4.60%

13years

CHD

News
CHD

Research
CHD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CHD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

CHD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.2275

2019-10-30

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2019-07-30

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2275

2019-02-05

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2018-10-31

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2018-05-02

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2175

2018-02-05

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-08-02

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-05-03

2017-05-12

2017-05-16

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1900

2017-02-07

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2016-11-02

2016-11-14

2016-11-16

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2016-08-03

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2016-05-04

2016-05-12

2016-05-16

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1775

2016-02-02

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2015-10-28

2015-11-06

2015-11-10

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2015-07-28

2015-08-07

2015-08-11

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2015-05-06

2015-05-14

2015-05-18

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1675

2015-01-28

2015-02-06

2015-02-10

2015-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2014-10-31

2014-11-06

2014-11-11

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2014-07-29

2014-08-08

2014-08-12

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2014-04-30

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2014-02-03

2014-02-13

2014-02-18

2014-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-10-31

2013-11-06

2013-11-11

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-08-01

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-05-03

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2013-01-30

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-11-01

2012-11-07

2012-11-12

2012-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-08-02

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-05-02

2012-05-10

2012-05-14

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-02-01

2012-02-16

2012-02-21

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-11-02

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-08-04

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2011-05-05

2011-05-12

2011-05-16

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0850

2011-02-07

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2010-11-05

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0425

2010-08-04

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2010-05-07

2010-05-13

2010-05-17

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2010-02-01

2010-02-08

2010-02-10

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2009-10-30

2009-11-05

2009-11-09

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0350

2009-07-29

2009-08-11

2009-08-13

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2009-05-01

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2009-01-30

2009-02-05

2009-02-09

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2008-10-31

2008-11-06

2008-11-10

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0225

2008-08-01

2008-08-07

2008-08-11

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2008-05-02

2008-05-08

2008-05-12

2008-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2008-02-01

2008-02-07

2008-02-11

2008-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2007-11-01

2007-11-07

2007-11-12

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0200

2007-08-02

2007-08-09

2007-08-13

2007-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2007-05-04

2007-05-10

2007-05-14

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2007-02-01

2007-02-05

2007-02-07

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2006-11-03

2006-11-09

2006-11-13

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0175

2006-08-04

2006-08-10

2006-08-14

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2006-05-05

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2006-01-27

2006-02-02

2006-02-06

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2005-11-04

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2005-08-05

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2005-05-06

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2005-01-28

2005-02-03

2005-02-07

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0150

2004-11-05

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

2004-08-06

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2004-05-07

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2004-01-30

2004-02-04

2004-02-06

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2003-10-24

2003-11-05

2003-11-07

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0133

2003-07-25

2003-08-06

2003-08-08

2003-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2003-04-25

2003-05-07

2003-05-09

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2003-01-31

2003-02-05

2003-02-07

2003-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2002-10-25

2002-11-06

2002-11-08

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2002-07-29

2002-08-07

2002-08-09

2002-09-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2002-05-01

2002-05-08

2002-05-10

2002-06-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2002-02-01

2002-02-06

2002-02-08

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-10-26

2001-11-07

2001-11-09

2001-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0125

2001-07-27

2001-08-08

2001-08-10

2001-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0117

2001-04-27

2001-05-09

2001-05-11

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0117

2001-01-31

2001-02-07

2001-02-08

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0117

2000-10-27

2000-11-08

2000-11-10

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0117

2000-07-28

2000-08-09

2000-08-11

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0117

2000-04-28

2000-05-10

2000-05-12

2000-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0117

2000-01-31

2000-02-08

2000-02-10

2000-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0117

1999-10-28

1999-11-05

1999-11-09

1999-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0058

1999-07-29

1999-08-06

1999-08-10

1999-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-04-29

1999-05-07

1999-05-11

1999-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1999-01-29

1999-02-05

1999-02-09

1999-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-10-23

1998-11-06

1998-11-10

1998-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-07-22

1998-08-07

1998-08-11

1998-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-04-24

1998-05-08

1998-05-12

1998-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1998-01-26

1998-02-06

1998-02-10

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1997-10-22

1997-11-07

1997-11-12

1997-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0100

1997-07-25

1997-08-08

1997-08-12

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0092

1997-04-25

1997-05-09

1997-05-13

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0092

1997-02-03

1997-02-07

1997-02-11

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0092

1996-10-24

1996-11-07

1996-11-12

1996-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0092

1996-07-25

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0092

1996-04-25

1996-05-10

1996-05-14

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0092

1996-01-25

1996-02-09

1996-02-13

1996-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0092

1995-10-25

1995-11-10

1995-11-14

1995-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0092

1995-07-26

1995-08-15

1995-08-17

1995-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0092

1995-04-27

1995-05-10

1995-05-16

1995-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

CHD

Investor Resources

Learn more about Church & Dwight on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CHD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Consumer Goods

Industry: Cleaning Products

Church & Dwight- (CHD)-manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household and specialty products under the Arm & Hammer brand name and other well-known trademarks.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X