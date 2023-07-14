Home
Trending ETFs

MURPX (Mutual Fund)

MURPX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mutual of America 2060 Retirement Fund

MURPX | Fund

$11.50

$133 M

0.00%

0.16%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$133 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$11.5
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.16%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 14.26%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MURPX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.25%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mutual of America 2060 Retirement Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mutual of America
  • Inception Date
    Jul 02, 2018
  • Shares Outstanding
    11032200
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Gaffoglio

Fund Description

MURPX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MURPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 3.9% 12.9% N/A
1 Yr N/A 30.7% 65.2% 2.13%
3 Yr N/A* 8.7% 13.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 10.3% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MURPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -3.3% 18.9% N/A
2021 N/A 11.7% 29.3% N/A
2020 N/A -23.9% -7.8% N/A
2019 N/A 13.0% 20.8% N/A
2018 N/A 1.7% 8.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MURPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 3.9% 12.9% N/A
1 Yr N/A 30.7% 65.2% 2.13%
3 Yr N/A* 7.7% 13.7% N/A
5 Yr N/A* 9.6% 14.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MURPX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -3.3% 18.9% N/A
2021 N/A 11.7% 29.3% N/A
2020 N/A -23.9% -5.7% N/A
2019 N/A 14.1% 22.7% N/A
2018 N/A 1.7% 11.0% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MURPX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MURPX Category Low Category High MURPX % Rank
Net Assets 133 M 60.7 K 7.18 B 33.60%
Number of Holdings 7 4 494 84.74%
Net Assets in Top 10 134 M 51.6 K 7.13 B 34.06%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 38.0% 100.0% 3.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mutual of America Equity Index 41.40%
  2. Mutual of America International 20.10%
  3. Mutual of America Mid-Cap Equity Index 20.06%
  4. Mutual of America Bond 6.45%
  5. Mutual of America Small Cap Value 5.41%
  6. Mutual of America Small Cap Growth 4.13%
  7. Mutual of America Small Cap Equity Index 2.44%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MURPX % Rank
Stocks 		92.37% 65.98% 98.58% 48.77%
Bonds 		6.36% 0.00% 92.61% 34.88%
Cash 		1.26% -86.71% 14.73% 49.86%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 72.75%
Other 		0.00% -0.07% 13.26% 78.47%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.77% 99.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURPX % Rank
Technology 		19.50% 14.77% 21.46% 77.38%
Financial Services 		13.68% 12.29% 18.11% 75.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.42% 9.27% 14.12% 39.24%
Industrials 		12.71% 9.57% 15.26% 3.81%
Healthcare 		12.43% 8.82% 15.72% 7.63%
Communication Services 		6.81% 6.12% 11.04% 100.00%
Consumer Defense 		6.06% 4.55% 11.70% 44.14%
Real Estate 		5.11% 1.82% 9.04% 20.98%
Basic Materials 		4.06% 2.40% 5.65% 67.30%
Energy 		3.16% 1.87% 4.03% 97.82%
Utilities 		3.05% 0.55% 4.39% 2.18%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURPX % Rank
US 		71.90% 34.23% 75.57% 7.90%
Non US 		20.47% 18.37% 51.41% 96.73%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURPX % Rank
Government 		42.11% 0.00% 72.52% 27.79%
Securitized 		25.85% 0.00% 29.24% 10.35%
Cash & Equivalents 		16.57% 1.23% 99.01% 75.20%
Corporate 		15.47% 0.08% 63.17% 55.59%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 31.93% 83.11%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 4.01% 87.19%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURPX % Rank
US 		6.33% -0.24% 50.12% 19.89%
Non US 		0.03% 0.00% 42.49% 95.37%

MURPX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MURPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.16% 0.02% 35.30% 91.57%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.94% 31.45%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.30% N/A

Sales Fees

MURPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MURPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MURPX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 14.26% 3.00% 208.00% 13.11%

MURPX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MURPX Category Low Category High MURPX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.44% 54.30%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MURPX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MURPX Category Low Category High MURPX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.25% -0.04% 8.75% 5.94%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MURPX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MURPX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Gaffoglio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 02, 2018

3.92

3.9%

Joseph R. Gaffoglio, Executive Vice President of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC, since 2014. Gaffoglio is a senior vice president of America Capital Management Corporation, and joined the firm in 2005 from Prudential Equity Group, LLC. He has approximately 17 years of experience in the financial industry. Mr. Gaffoglio’s primary focus has been quantitative research and risk management.

Jamie Zendel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Jamie A. Zendel, Vice President of the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp, handles indexed investments. She has been the portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Zendel joined the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp in July 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.06 8.11 2.38 1.25

