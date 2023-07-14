Home
Trending ETFs

MURFX (Mutual Fund)

MURFX (Mutual Fund)

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mutual of America 2015 Retirement Fund

MURFX | Fund

$8.59

$126 M

0.00%

0.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$126 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$8.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 24.63%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MURFX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.26%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mutual of America 2015 Retirement Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mutual of America
  • Inception Date
    Nov 05, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    14565886
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Gaffoglio

Fund Description

MURFX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MURFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 4.2% 13.7% N/A
1 Yr N/A -29.6% 6.3% 24.39%
3 Yr N/A* -13.5% 3.7% 82.20%
5 Yr N/A* -7.8% 1.9% 78.13%
10 Yr N/A* -3.7% 2.6% 55.56%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MURFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -44.4% -9.2% N/A
2021 N/A -2.1% 5.5% N/A
2020 N/A -0.9% 3.2% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 3.4% N/A
2018 N/A -3.4% -0.9% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MURFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 4.2% 13.7% N/A
1 Yr N/A -29.6% 6.3% 22.13%
3 Yr N/A* -13.5% 3.7% 76.07%
5 Yr N/A* -7.8% 1.9% 71.88%
10 Yr N/A* -1.8% 3.6% 53.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MURFX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -44.4% -9.2% N/A
2021 N/A -2.1% 5.5% N/A
2020 N/A -0.9% 3.2% N/A
2019 N/A -0.4% 3.4% N/A
2018 N/A -3.3% -0.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MURFX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MURFX Category Low Category High MURFX % Rank
Net Assets 126 M 2.58 M 6.64 B 63.03%
Number of Holdings 6 6 555 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 132 M 105 K 4.91 B 63.03%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 51.4% 100.0% 0.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mutual of America Bond 27.85%
  2. Mutual of America Equity Index 27.66%
  3. Mutual of America Mid-Term Bond 27.41%
  4. Mutual of America Mid-Cap Equity Index 7.96%
  5. Mutual of America International 5.03%
  6. Mutual of America Money Market 4.09%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MURFX % Rank
Bonds 		53.22% 26.19% 75.98% 59.66%
Stocks 		40.18% 23.68% 47.80% 34.45%
Cash 		6.52% 0.34% 34.02% 27.73%
Convertible Bonds 		0.08% 0.00% 3.41% 99.16%
Other 		0.01% -0.77% 11.84% 81.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.34% 93.28%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURFX % Rank
Technology 		22.35% 5.66% 22.35% 0.84%
Financial Services 		13.21% 6.12% 19.30% 84.03%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.15% 4.10% 13.15% 0.84%
Healthcare 		12.67% 3.88% 15.29% 38.66%
Industrials 		10.98% 3.87% 12.81% 38.66%
Communication Services 		8.13% 1.23% 9.99% 11.76%
Consumer Defense 		6.21% 3.06% 9.65% 57.98%
Real Estate 		4.30% 1.86% 17.94% 51.26%
Basic Materials 		3.23% 1.78% 7.69% 97.48%
Energy 		2.94% 1.93% 8.89% 85.71%
Utilities 		2.83% 1.18% 5.23% 52.10%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURFX % Rank
US 		34.89% 12.06% 34.89% 0.84%
Non US 		5.29% 5.29% 21.96% 100.00%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURFX % Rank
Government 		57.34% 20.20% 99.50% 4.20%
Corporate 		17.54% 0.01% 46.51% 73.95%
Securitized 		14.23% 0.00% 28.35% 68.91%
Cash & Equivalents 		10.90% 0.49% 58.73% 68.07%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 14.32% 85.71%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 0.95% 98.32%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURFX % Rank
US 		52.98% 24.36% 75.98% 13.45%
Non US 		0.24% 0.00% 15.48% 99.16%

MURFX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MURFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.13% 0.01% 15.87% 90.09%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.59% 26.27%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

MURFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MURFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MURFX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 24.63% 0.00% 97.00% 26.61%

MURFX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MURFX Category Low Category High MURFX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.14% 57.14%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MURFX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MURFX Category Low Category High MURFX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.26% 0.02% 3.98% 73.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MURFX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MURFX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Gaffoglio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Joseph R. Gaffoglio, Executive Vice President of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC, since 2014. Gaffoglio is a senior vice president of America Capital Management Corporation, and joined the firm in 2005 from Prudential Equity Group, LLC. He has approximately 17 years of experience in the financial industry. Mr. Gaffoglio’s primary focus has been quantitative research and risk management.

Jamie Zendel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Jamie A. Zendel, Vice President of the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp, handles indexed investments. She has been the portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Zendel joined the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp in July 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.19 16.18 5.37 2.41

