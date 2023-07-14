Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs

Mutual of America 2020 Retirement Fund

mutual fund
MURGX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.18 -0.03 -0.29%
primary theme
Target-Date 2020
share class
Other (MURGX) Primary
MURGX (Mutual Fund)

Mutual of America 2020 Retirement Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.18 -0.03 -0.29%
primary theme
Target-Date 2020
share class
Other (MURGX) Primary
MURGX (Mutual Fund)

Mutual of America 2020 Retirement Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$10.18 -0.03 -0.29%
primary theme
Target-Date 2020
share class
Other (MURGX) Primary

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mutual of America 2020 Retirement Fund

MURGX | Fund

$10.18

$546 M

0.00%

0.08%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$546 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$10.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 22.78%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mutual of America 2020 Retirement Fund

MURGX | Fund

$10.18

$546 M

0.00%

0.08%

MURGX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mutual of America 2020 Retirement Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mutual of America
  • Inception Date
    Nov 05, 2007
  • Shares Outstanding
    49470081
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Gaffoglio

Fund Description

MURGX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MURGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 4.2% 9.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -14.2% 8.5% 21.21%
3 Yr N/A* -25.9% 5.7% 55.00%
5 Yr N/A* -16.3% 2.2% 45.59%
10 Yr N/A* -7.3% 3.2% 18.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MURGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -32.2% -7.8% N/A
2021 N/A -34.6% 5.8% N/A
2020 N/A -4.2% 4.1% N/A
2019 N/A 0.0% 3.7% N/A
2018 N/A -3.6% -1.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MURGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 4.2% 9.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -14.2% 8.5% 19.51%
3 Yr N/A* -25.9% 5.7% 50.94%
5 Yr N/A* -16.3% 2.2% 42.65%
10 Yr N/A* -7.3% 3.9% 17.78%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MURGX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -32.2% -7.8% N/A
2021 N/A -34.6% 5.8% N/A
2020 N/A -4.2% 4.1% N/A
2019 N/A 0.0% 3.7% N/A
2018 N/A -3.6% -0.5% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MURGX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MURGX Category Low Category High MURGX % Rank
Net Assets 546 M 1.43 M 46 B 53.90%
Number of Holdings 8 7 562 96.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 578 M 169 K 45.4 B 42.86%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 47.3% 100.0% 2.67%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mutual of America Bond 28.28%
  2. Mutual of America Equity Index 26.80%
  3. Mutual of America Mid-Term Bond 21.22%
  4. Mutual of America Mid-Cap Equity Index 10.14%
  5. Mutual of America International 7.78%
  6. Mutual of America Money Market 2.14%
  7. Mutual of America Small Cap Value 2.06%
  8. Mutual of America Small Cap Growth 1.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MURGX % Rank
Bonds 		47.82% 22.15% 75.85% 65.58%
Stocks 		47.78% 0.00% 51.46% 24.68%
Cash 		4.33% -1.67% 45.29% 55.84%
Convertible Bonds 		0.06% 0.00% 1.40% 98.05%
Other 		0.01% -0.70% 9.51% 83.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.31% 87.66%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURGX % Rank
Technology 		20.97% 13.94% 23.92% 3.95%
Financial Services 		13.42% 12.26% 19.15% 93.42%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.31% 7.73% 13.31% 0.66%
Healthcare 		12.54% 10.66% 15.12% 49.34%
Industrials 		11.87% 8.53% 12.76% 8.55%
Communication Services 		7.38% 5.56% 9.97% 32.24%
Consumer Defense 		6.03% 4.92% 10.96% 67.11%
Real Estate 		4.75% 1.87% 16.02% 46.71%
Basic Materials 		3.69% 3.04% 7.27% 94.74%
Energy 		3.11% 2.44% 8.11% 87.50%
Utilities 		2.94% 1.91% 7.99% 51.97%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURGX % Rank
US 		39.75% 0.00% 39.75% 0.65%
Non US 		8.03% 0.00% 26.19% 92.21%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURGX % Rank
Government 		57.25% 21.49% 99.39% 4.55%
Corporate 		17.90% 0.01% 46.14% 79.22%
Securitized 		16.55% 0.00% 30.82% 51.30%
Cash & Equivalents 		8.30% 0.60% 62.69% 76.62%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 15.15% 85.06%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.33% 95.45%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURGX % Rank
US 		47.60% 20.15% 75.85% 19.48%
Non US 		0.22% 0.00% 16.75% 99.35%

MURGX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MURGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.08% 0.01% 49.43% 93.92%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.62% 38.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.28% N/A

Sales Fees

MURGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MURGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MURGX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 22.78% 5.00% 137.00% 26.47%

MURGX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MURGX Category Low Category High MURGX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 3.70% 55.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MURGX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MURGX Category Low Category High MURGX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% 0.16% 6.66% 70.20%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MURGX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MURGX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Gaffoglio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Joseph R. Gaffoglio, Executive Vice President of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC, since 2014. Gaffoglio is a senior vice president of America Capital Management Corporation, and joined the firm in 2005 from Prudential Equity Group, LLC. He has approximately 17 years of experience in the financial industry. Mr. Gaffoglio’s primary focus has been quantitative research and risk management.

Jamie Zendel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Jamie A. Zendel, Vice President of the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp, handles indexed investments. She has been the portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Zendel joined the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp in July 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 16.68 6.05 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×