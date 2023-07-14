Home
Mutual of America Composite Fund

MACHX | Fund

$18.91

$198 M

0.00%

0.46%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

24.3%

Net Assets

$198 M

Holdings in Top 10

27.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.9
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.46%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 23.68%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

Mutual of America Composite Fund

MACHX | Fund

$18.91

$198 M

0.00%

0.46%

MACHX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 24.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.53%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mutual of America Composite Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mutual of America
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1984
  • Shares Outstanding
    10179238
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Jacqueline Sabella

Fund Description

MACHX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MACHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -8.3% 18.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -13.3% 143.9% 13.91%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.9% 12.09%
5 Yr 24.3%* -9.7% 24.3% 0.15%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 9.1% 26.16%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MACHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% 0.16%
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% 0.15%
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% 0.60%
2018 0.0% -12.6% 0.0% 0.16%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MACHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -11.9% 18.1% N/A
1 Yr N/A -13.3% 143.9% 15.18%
3 Yr N/A* -8.0% 25.9% 11.35%
5 Yr 24.3%* -9.7% 24.3% 0.15%
10 Yr N/A* -6.1% 11.0% 24.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MACHX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -34.7% 92.4% N/A
2021 N/A -6.1% 19.5% 1.43%
2020 N/A -7.5% 11.8% 1.38%
2019 N/A 0.1% 14.9% 1.81%
2018 0.0% -12.6% 0.2% 1.41%

NAV & Total Return History

MACHX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MACHX Category Low Category High MACHX % Rank
Net Assets 198 M 658 K 207 B 75.31%
Number of Holdings 327 2 15351 32.56%
Net Assets in Top 10 57 M 660 K 48.5 B 80.38%
Weighting of Top 10 27.68% 8.4% 105.0% 64.95%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 5.58%
  2. Microsoft Corp 4.89%
  3. United States Treasury Bills 3.69%
  4. United States Treasury Bills 3.68%
  5. United States Treasury Notes 2.875% 3.60%
  6. United States Treasury Bills 3.05%
  7. United States Treasury Bills 2.90%
  8. United States Treasury Bills 2.31%
  9. U.S. Treasury Security Stripped Interest Security 2.23%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 2.21%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MACHX % Rank
Stocks 		62.68% 0.00% 99.40% 32.15%
Bonds 		32.80% 0.00% 116.75% 55.59%
Cash 		4.52% -16.75% 81.51% 43.46%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 27.92% 66.62%
Other 		0.00% -2.51% 25.19% 59.26%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 23.84% 88.42%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MACHX % Rank
Technology 		27.93% 0.00% 44.21% 5.33%
Healthcare 		15.69% 0.00% 29.35% 16.94%
Financial Services 		11.80% 0.00% 38.77% 87.84%
Consumer Cyclical 		10.67% 0.00% 19.36% 37.02%
Industrials 		8.39% 0.00% 24.37% 82.24%
Energy 		6.64% 0.00% 85.65% 29.23%
Communication Services 		5.71% 0.00% 23.67% 80.19%
Consumer Defense 		5.49% 0.00% 19.93% 80.33%
Basic Materials 		3.74% 0.00% 33.35% 61.48%
Real Estate 		2.64% 0.00% 65.01% 68.17%
Utilities 		1.30% 0.00% 99.55% 85.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MACHX % Rank
US 		62.68% -1.65% 98.67% 8.45%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 37.06% 96.32%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MACHX % Rank
Government 		41.63% 0.00% 97.26% 18.80%
Securitized 		25.88% 0.00% 92.13% 26.70%
Corporate 		20.39% 0.00% 98.21% 82.83%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.11% 0.14% 100.00% 49.73%
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 31.93% 41.55%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 24.80% 62.94%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MACHX % Rank
US 		32.63% 0.00% 62.18% 30.79%
Non US 		0.17% 0.00% 84.73% 91.83%

MACHX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MACHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.46% 0.01% 17.63% 75.14%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 1.83% 50.54%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.83% N/A

Sales Fees

MACHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MACHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MACHX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.68% 0.00% 343.00% 32.21%

MACHX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MACHX Category Low Category High MACHX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 8.35% 64.92%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MACHX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MACHX Category Low Category High MACHX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.53% -2.34% 19.41% 29.49%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MACHX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MACHX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Jacqueline Sabella

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2015

6.42

6.4%

Jacqueline Sabella, Senior Vice President of the Mutual of America Capital Management LLC, joined the Adviser in 2005. She has approximately 36 years of experience selecting securities for, and managing, equity portfolios. She has managed the mid cap core portfolio of the All America Fund since 2014, and the small cap growth portfolio of the All America Fund since 2005.

Joseph Gaffoglio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Joseph R. Gaffoglio, Executive Vice President of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC, since 2014. Gaffoglio is a senior vice president of America Capital Management Corporation, and joined the firm in 2005 from Prudential Equity Group, LLC. He has approximately 17 years of experience in the financial industry. Mr. Gaffoglio’s primary focus has been quantitative research and risk management.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 34.51 6.31 2.41

