Trending ETFs

Mutual of America 2055 Retirement Fund

mutual fund
MUROX
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$13.51 -0.05 -0.37%
primary theme
Target-Date 2055
share class
Retirement (MUROX) Primary
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Mutual of America 2055 Retirement Fund

MUROX | Fund

$13.51

$315 M

0.00%

0.10%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$315 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 10.49%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MUROX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.16%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mutual of America 2055 Retirement Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mutual of America
  • Inception Date
    Oct 03, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    22215861
  • Share Class
    Retirement
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Gaffoglio

Fund Description

MUROX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUROX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 8.2% 16.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -22.9% 17.7% 9.01%
3 Yr N/A* -10.9% 10.1% 1.38%
5 Yr N/A* -12.7% 5.8% 21.05%
10 Yr N/A* -2.2% 6.7% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUROX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -46.7% -16.9% N/A
2021 N/A -5.0% 9.7% N/A
2020 N/A 0.0% 5.1% N/A
2019 N/A 0.6% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.7% -1.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MUROX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 8.2% 16.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -22.9% 17.7% 8.37%
3 Yr N/A* -10.9% 10.1% 1.51%
5 Yr N/A* -11.5% 5.8% 15.61%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 7.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MUROX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -46.7% -16.9% N/A
2021 N/A -5.0% 9.7% N/A
2020 N/A 0.0% 5.1% N/A
2019 N/A 0.6% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -5.4% -1.2% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MUROX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MUROX Category Low Category High MUROX % Rank
Net Assets 315 M 984 K 30.8 B 50.00%
Number of Holdings 7 2 548 83.78%
Net Assets in Top 10 326 M 314 K 30.5 B 44.59%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 38.8% 100.0% 0.53%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mutual of America Equity Index 42.67%
  2. Mutual of America Mid-Cap Equity Index 19.19%
  3. Mutual of America International 18.80%
  4. Mutual of America Bond 7.79%
  5. Mutual of America Small Cap Value 5.29%
  6. Mutual of America Small Cap Growth 4.40%
  7. Mutual of America Small Cap Equity Index 1.85%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MUROX % Rank
Stocks 		91.04% 0.00% 98.45% 38.29%
Bonds 		7.68% 0.23% 74.62% 32.88%
Cash 		1.27% -6.61% 22.48% 77.03%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 56.31%
Other 		0.00% -1.00% 18.32% 90.09%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 97.75%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUROX % Rank
Technology 		19.85% 14.04% 24.10% 28.64%
Financial Services 		13.60% 12.57% 18.90% 85.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.40% 8.05% 13.40% 0.45%
Industrials 		12.53% 9.12% 12.53% 0.45%
Healthcare 		12.50% 10.32% 14.65% 51.36%
Communication Services 		6.91% 5.69% 10.32% 66.82%
Consumer Defense 		6.04% 4.68% 11.07% 75.00%
Real Estate 		5.01% 1.72% 10.21% 41.82%
Basic Materials 		3.99% 3.22% 6.79% 84.55%
Energy 		3.14% 2.33% 5.97% 85.91%
Utilities 		3.03% 1.89% 8.12% 15.91%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUROX % Rank
US 		71.85% 0.00% 71.85% 0.45%
Non US 		19.19% 0.00% 44.64% 99.10%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUROX % Rank
Government 		43.29% 1.77% 73.78% 27.03%
Securitized 		26.57% 0.00% 27.58% 3.60%
Corporate 		15.90% 0.47% 40.57% 50.00%
Cash & Equivalents 		14.25% 5.77% 94.60% 95.50%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 28.30% 57.66%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 1.17% 84.68%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MUROX % Rank
US 		7.64% 0.21% 47.95% 16.67%
Non US 		0.04% 0.00% 26.67% 98.20%

MUROX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MUROX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.10% 0.01% 43.43% 94.39%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.92% 28.08%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

MUROX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MUROX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MUROX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 10.49% 0.00% 116.00% 23.53%

MUROX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MUROX Category Low Category High MUROX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.78% 11.71%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MUROX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MUROX Category Low Category High MUROX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.16% -0.38% 3.85% 44.28%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MUROX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MUROX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Gaffoglio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 03, 2016

5.66

5.7%

Joseph R. Gaffoglio, Executive Vice President of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC, since 2014. Gaffoglio is a senior vice president of America Capital Management Corporation, and joined the firm in 2005 from Prudential Equity Group, LLC. He has approximately 17 years of experience in the financial industry. Mr. Gaffoglio’s primary focus has been quantitative research and risk management.

Jamie Zendel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Jamie A. Zendel, Vice President of the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp, handles indexed investments. She has been the portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Zendel joined the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp in July 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 14.26 5.4 2.41

