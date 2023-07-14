Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$315 M

Holdings in Top 10

17.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$22.6
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 19.84%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MAAKX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 0.90%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mutual of America All America Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mutual of America
  • Inception Date
    Dec 31, 1984
  • Shares Outstanding
    12974564
  • Share Class
    No Load
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Marguerite Wagner

Fund Description

MAAKX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -14.3% 35.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -55.6% 38.6% 60.50%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% 57.28%
5 Yr N/A* -30.5% 97.0% 65.58%
10 Yr N/A* -18.8% 37.4% 69.83%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -64.5% 28.9% N/A
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -13.5% 12.6% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MAAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -20.5% 35.6% N/A
1 Yr N/A -55.6% 40.3% 55.45%
3 Yr N/A* -28.0% 93.5% 52.43%
5 Yr N/A* -29.9% 97.0% 62.26%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% 67.74%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MAAKX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -64.5% 28.9% N/A
2021 N/A -20.5% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -8.3% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -10.9% 12.6% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MAAKX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MAAKX Category Low Category High MAAKX % Rank
Net Assets 315 M 177 K 1.21 T 69.31%
Number of Holdings 778 2 4154 5.63%
Net Assets in Top 10 58.8 M 288 K 270 B 79.89%
Weighting of Top 10 17.22% 1.8% 106.2% 96.41%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 4.13%
  2. Microsoft Corp 3.53%
  3. Amazon.com Inc 2.18%
  4. Tesla Inc 1.38%
  5. Alphabet Inc Class A 1.28%
  6. Alphabet Inc Class C 1.18%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.04%
  8. Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B 0.99%
  9. United States Treasury Bills 0.95%
  10. United States Treasury Bills 0.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MAAKX % Rank
Stocks 		99.85% 0.00% 130.24% 16.65%
Cash 		0.15% -102.29% 100.00% 82.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 58.06%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 58.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 55.93%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 56.19%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAAKX % Rank
Technology 		21.95% 0.00% 48.94% 65.45%
Financial Services 		13.53% 0.00% 55.59% 48.02%
Healthcare 		12.59% 0.00% 60.70% 80.97%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.09% 0.00% 30.33% 17.96%
Industrials 		10.70% 0.00% 29.90% 26.71%
Communication Services 		6.72% 0.00% 27.94% 75.34%
Energy 		5.42% 0.00% 41.64% 18.65%
Consumer Defense 		5.02% 0.00% 47.71% 84.78%
Real Estate 		4.88% 0.00% 31.91% 8.22%
Utilities 		3.60% 0.00% 20.91% 17.35%
Basic Materials 		3.52% 0.00% 25.70% 26.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MAAKX % Rank
US 		98.99% 0.00% 127.77% 10.43%
Non US 		0.86% 0.00% 32.38% 77.79%

MAAKX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MAAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.01% 49.27% 75.10%
Management Fee 0.40% 0.00% 2.00% 35.64%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

MAAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MAAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MAAKX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 19.84% 0.00% 496.00% 39.88%

MAAKX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MAAKX Category Low Category High MAAKX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 24.20% 77.63%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MAAKX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MAAKX Category Low Category High MAAKX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.90% -54.00% 6.06% 37.32%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MAAKX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

MAAKX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Marguerite Wagner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2005

16.42

16.4%

Ms. Wagner joined Capital Management in 2005. She has been the portfolio manager since 2007. Ms. Wagner is responsible for active small cap growth and mid cap core equities. Prior to joining Mutual of America Capital Management, she was Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager at Citigroup, Smith Barney Asset Management.

Jamie Zendel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 27, 2014

8.18

8.2%

Jamie A. Zendel, Vice President of the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp, handles indexed investments. She has been the portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Zendel joined the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp in July 2007.

Joseph Gaffoglio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2016

6.08

6.1%

Joseph R. Gaffoglio, Executive Vice President of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC, since 2014. Gaffoglio is a senior vice president of America Capital Management Corporation, and joined the firm in 2005 from Prudential Equity Group, LLC. He has approximately 17 years of experience in the financial industry. Mr. Gaffoglio’s primary focus has been quantitative research and risk management.

Stephen Rich

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 01, 2022

0.16

0.2%

President and Chief Equity Strategist of the Mutual of America Capital Management, joined the Adviser in February 2004, and has approximately 28 years of experience selecting securities for, and managing, equity portfolios. Mr. Rich has managed the mid cap value portfolio of the All America Fund since 2014, and the small cap value portfolio of the All America Fund since 2004.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.16 2.42

