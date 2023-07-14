Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|MAAKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-14.3%
|35.6%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-55.6%
|38.6%
|60.50%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|57.28%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-30.5%
|97.0%
|65.58%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-18.8%
|37.4%
|69.83%
* Annualized
|Period
|MAAKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.5%
|12.6%
|N/A
|Period
|MAAKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-20.5%
|35.6%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-55.6%
|40.3%
|55.45%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.0%
|93.5%
|52.43%
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-29.9%
|97.0%
|62.26%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.5%
|37.4%
|67.74%
* Annualized
|Period
|MAAKX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-64.5%
|28.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-20.5%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-8.3%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-10.9%
|12.6%
|N/A
|MAAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAAKX % Rank
|Net Assets
|315 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|69.31%
|Number of Holdings
|778
|2
|4154
|5.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|58.8 M
|288 K
|270 B
|79.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|17.22%
|1.8%
|106.2%
|96.41%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAAKX % Rank
|Stocks
|99.85%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|16.65%
|Cash
|0.15%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|82.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.57%
|58.06%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|58.59%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|55.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|56.19%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAAKX % Rank
|Technology
|21.95%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|65.45%
|Financial Services
|13.53%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|48.02%
|Healthcare
|12.59%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|80.97%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.09%
|0.00%
|30.33%
|17.96%
|Industrials
|10.70%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|26.71%
|Communication Services
|6.72%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|75.34%
|Energy
|5.42%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|18.65%
|Consumer Defense
|5.02%
|0.00%
|47.71%
|84.78%
|Real Estate
|4.88%
|0.00%
|31.91%
|8.22%
|Utilities
|3.60%
|0.00%
|20.91%
|17.35%
|Basic Materials
|3.52%
|0.00%
|25.70%
|26.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAAKX % Rank
|US
|98.99%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|10.43%
|Non US
|0.86%
|0.00%
|32.38%
|77.79%
|MAAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|0.01%
|49.27%
|75.10%
|Management Fee
|0.40%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|35.64%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|MAAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MAAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MAAKX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|19.84%
|0.00%
|496.00%
|39.88%
|MAAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAAKX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|24.20%
|77.63%
|MAAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|MAAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAAKX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.90%
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|37.32%
|MAAKX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 31, 2005
16.42
16.4%
Ms. Wagner joined Capital Management in 2005. She has been the portfolio manager since 2007. Ms. Wagner is responsible for active small cap growth and mid cap core equities. Prior to joining Mutual of America Capital Management, she was Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager at Citigroup, Smith Barney Asset Management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 27, 2014
8.18
8.2%
Jamie A. Zendel, Vice President of the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp, handles indexed investments. She has been the portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Zendel joined the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp in July 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 01, 2016
6.08
6.1%
Joseph R. Gaffoglio, Executive Vice President of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC, since 2014. Gaffoglio is a senior vice president of America Capital Management Corporation, and joined the firm in 2005 from Prudential Equity Group, LLC. He has approximately 17 years of experience in the financial industry. Mr. Gaffoglio’s primary focus has been quantitative research and risk management.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Apr 01, 2022
0.16
0.2%
President and Chief Equity Strategist of the Mutual of America Capital Management, joined the Adviser in February 2004, and has approximately 28 years of experience selecting securities for, and managing, equity portfolios. Mr. Rich has managed the mid cap value portfolio of the All America Fund since 2014, and the small cap value portfolio of the All America Fund since 2004.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.16
|2.42
