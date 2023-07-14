Home
Trending ETFs

MURNX (Mutual Fund)

MURNX (Mutual Fund)

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$657 M

Holdings in Top 10

100.0%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$17.2
N/A
N/A

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.08%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover 11.57%

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

$0

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Open End Mutual Fund

MURNX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.18%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Mutual of America 2050 Retirement Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Mutual of America
  • Inception Date
    Oct 01, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    36491946
  • Share Class
    Other
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Joseph Gaffoglio

Fund Description

MURNX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MURNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 7.9% 15.5% N/A
1 Yr N/A -53.5% 17.1% 9.59%
3 Yr N/A* -21.9% 10.0% 3.45%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 5.7% 17.88%
10 Yr N/A* -2.0% 6.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MURNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -67.5% -10.4% N/A
2021 N/A -4.0% 9.7% N/A
2020 N/A 1.3% 4.9% N/A
2019 N/A 1.8% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -5.4% -1.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period MURNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A 7.9% 15.5% N/A
1 Yr N/A -53.5% 17.1% 8.33%
3 Yr N/A* -21.9% 10.0% 3.50%
5 Yr N/A* -13.4% 5.7% 15.82%
10 Yr N/A* 0.0% 7.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period MURNX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -67.5% -10.4% N/A
2021 N/A -4.0% 9.7% N/A
2020 N/A 1.3% 4.9% N/A
2019 N/A 1.8% 5.4% N/A
2018 N/A -5.4% -1.1% N/A

NAV & Total Return History

MURNX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

MURNX Category Low Category High MURNX % Rank
Net Assets 657 M 1.5 M 50.8 B 41.83%
Number of Holdings 7 4 560 89.42%
Net Assets in Top 10 693 M 606 K 50.2 B 41.35%
Weighting of Top 10 100.00% 38.4% 100.0% 4.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mutual of America Equity Index 43.19%
  2. Mutual of America Mid-Cap Equity Index 18.58%
  3. Mutual of America International 18.05%
  4. Mutual of America Bond 9.20%
  5. Mutual of America Small Cap Value 4.79%
  6. Mutual of America Small Cap Growth 3.58%
  7. Mutual of America Small Cap Equity Index 2.62%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High MURNX % Rank
Stocks 		89.66% 0.00% 96.93% 44.23%
Bonds 		9.07% 0.89% 73.19% 24.04%
Cash 		1.26% -6.28% 23.99% 79.81%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.36% 80.29%
Other 		0.00% -1.07% 18.05% 91.35%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 99.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURNX % Rank
Technology 		19.91% 14.07% 24.11% 27.18%
Financial Services 		13.65% 12.80% 18.83% 81.55%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.35% 8.06% 13.35% 0.49%
Healthcare 		12.47% 10.42% 14.66% 57.28%
Industrials 		12.45% 9.14% 12.45% 0.49%
Communication Services 		6.99% 5.69% 10.23% 60.19%
Consumer Defense 		6.07% 4.68% 11.06% 79.61%
Real Estate 		5.01% 1.86% 10.17% 37.38%
Basic Materials 		3.95% 3.22% 6.86% 83.50%
Energy 		3.13% 2.33% 6.54% 91.26%
Utilities 		3.01% 1.90% 8.12% 18.93%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURNX % Rank
US 		71.21% 0.00% 71.21% 0.48%
Non US 		18.45% 0.00% 46.21% 99.04%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURNX % Rank
Government 		44.30% 4.51% 74.03% 28.37%
Securitized 		27.19% 0.00% 32.00% 7.21%
Corporate 		16.27% 0.46% 40.61% 57.69%
Cash & Equivalents 		12.25% 5.30% 89.12% 94.71%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 23.35% 61.06%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.03% 91.35%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High MURNX % Rank
US 		9.02% 0.76% 47.10% 22.12%
Non US 		0.05% 0.00% 26.09% 99.04%

MURNX - Expenses

Operational Fees

MURNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.08% 0.01% 43.52% 95.52%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 0.91% 30.88%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.29% N/A

Sales Fees

MURNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

MURNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

MURNX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 11.57% 1.00% 110.00% 13.61%

MURNX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

MURNX Category Low Category High MURNX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 1.63% 54.81%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

MURNX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

MURNX Category Low Category High MURNX % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.18% -0.36% 11.75% 46.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

MURNX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

MURNX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Joseph Gaffoglio

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2014

8.09

8.1%

Joseph R. Gaffoglio, Executive Vice President of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC, since 2014. Gaffoglio is a senior vice president of America Capital Management Corporation, and joined the firm in 2005 from Prudential Equity Group, LLC. He has approximately 17 years of experience in the financial industry. Mr. Gaffoglio’s primary focus has been quantitative research and risk management.

Jamie Zendel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 01, 2021

1.08

1.1%

Jamie A. Zendel, Vice President of the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp, handles indexed investments. She has been the portfolio manager since 2014. Ms. Zendel joined the Mutual of America Capital Management Corp in July 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 17.09 5.75 2.41

