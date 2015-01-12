Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Vectren Corporation

Stock

VVC

Price as of:

$72.38 +0.01 +0.01%

Industry

Diversified Utilities

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
i
Vectren Corporation(VVC) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Vectren Corporation by scrolling below.
/ Dividend Stocks / Utilities / Diversified Utilities /

Vectren Corporation (VVC)

VVC

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

utilities Average 0.03%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $3.09

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

59 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get VVC DARS™ Rating

VVC

Daily Snapshot

Price

$72.38

Quote Time

Today's Volume

13,231,300

Open Price

$72.38

Day's Range

$72.35 - $72.4

Previous Close

$72.37

52 week low / high

$58.0 - $72.4

Percent off 52 week high

-0.03%

VVC

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

VVC has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade VVC's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
VVC

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast VVC’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-11-14

$0.48

2018-08-14

$0.45

2018-05-14

$0.45

2018-02-14

$0.45

2017-11-14

$0.45

2017-08-11

$0.42

2017-05-11

$0.42

2017-02-13

$0.42

2016-11-10

$0.42

2016-08-11

$0.4

2016-05-11

$0.4

2016-02-11

$0.4

2015-11-12

$0.4

2015-08-13

$0.38

2015-05-13

$0.38

2015-02-11

$0.38

2014-11-13

$0.38

2014-08-14

$0.36

2014-05-13

$0.36

2014-02-12

$0.36

2013-11-14

$0.36

2013-08-13

$0.355

2013-05-13

$0.355

2013-02-13

$0.355

2012-11-13

$0.355

2012-08-13

$0.35

2012-05-11

$0.35

2012-02-13

$0.35

2011-11-10

$0.35

2011-08-11

$0.345

2011-05-11

$0.345

2011-02-11

$0.345

2010-11-10

$0.345

2010-08-12

$0.34

2010-05-12

$0.34

2010-02-11

$0.34

2009-11-10

$0.34

2009-08-12

$0.335

2009-05-13

$0.335

2009-02-11

$0.335

2008-11-12

$0.335

2008-08-13

$0.325

2008-05-13

$0.325

2008-02-13

$0.325

2007-11-13

$0.325

2007-08-13

$0.315

2007-05-11

$0.315

2007-02-13

$0.315

2006-11-13

$0.315

2006-08-11

$0.305

2006-05-11

$0.305

2006-02-13

$0.305

2005-11-10

$0.305

2005-08-10

$0.295

2005-05-11

$0.295

2005-02-11

$0.295

2004-11-10

$0.295

2004-08-11

$0.285

2004-05-12

$0.285

2004-02-11

$0.285

2003-11-12

$0.285

2003-08-13

$0.275

2003-05-13

$0.275

2003-02-12

$0.275

2002-11-13

$0.275

2002-08-13

$0.265

2002-05-13

$0.265

2002-02-13

$0.265

2001-11-13

$0.265

2001-08-13

$0.255

2001-05-11

$0.255

2001-02-13

$0.255

2000-11-13

$0.255

2000-08-11

$0.2425

2000-05-11

$0.2425

VVC's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
VVC

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for VVC

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

VVC Rank

Utilities Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

VVC

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.53%

-10.07%

59years

VVC

News
VVC

Research
VVC

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

VVC

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

VVC

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.4115

2019-01-16

Unknown

2019-01-31

2019-02-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4800

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4500

2017-11-02

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2017-08-03

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2017-04-12

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4200

2016-11-02

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-08-03

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2016-02-03

2016-02-11

2016-02-16

2016-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.4000

2015-11-05

2015-11-12

2015-11-16

2015-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-08-05

2015-08-13

2015-08-17

2015-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-05-04

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2015-01-29

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3800

2014-11-06

2014-11-13

2014-11-17

2014-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2014-08-07

2014-08-14

2014-08-18

2014-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2014-04-03

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2014-01-30

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2013-11-06

2013-11-14

2013-11-18

2013-12-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2013-08-02

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2013-01-31

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

2012-11-02

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2012-04-04

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2012-01-31

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2011-11-02

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2011-08-03

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2011-04-06

2011-05-11

2011-05-13

2011-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2011-02-02

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3450

2010-11-05

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2010-08-04

2010-08-12

2010-08-16

2010-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2010-04-07

2010-05-12

2010-05-14

2010-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2010-02-03

2010-02-11

2010-02-16

2010-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3400

2009-10-29

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2009-07-29

2009-08-12

2009-08-14

2009-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2009-04-29

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2009-01-29

2009-02-11

2009-02-13

2009-03-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3350

2008-10-28

2008-11-12

2008-11-14

2008-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2008-07-31

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2008-01-30

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3250

2007-10-31

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2007-01-31

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2006-07-27

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2006-04-26

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2006-01-25

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.3050

2005-11-02

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2005-07-27

2005-08-10

2005-08-12

2005-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2005-04-27

2005-05-11

2005-05-13

2005-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2005-01-26

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2950

2004-10-28

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2004-07-28

2004-08-11

2004-08-13

2004-09-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2004-04-28

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-06-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2004-01-28

2004-02-11

2004-02-13

2004-03-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850

2003-10-31

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-12-01

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2003-07-22

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2003-04-23

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2003-01-29

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-03-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.2750

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2002-07-24

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2002-04-24

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2002-01-24

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2650

2001-10-26

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2001-07-25

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2001-04-25

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2001-01-24

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2550

2000-10-30

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2000-07-27

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2425

2000-04-26

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-01

Initial

Regular

Quarter

VVC

Investor Resources

Learn more about Vectren Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

VVC

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Diversified Utilities

Vectren Corporation (VVC) provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers in Indiana and west central Ohio. Vectren's nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the Midwest and Southeast. These include gas marketing and related services; coal production and sales; and energy infrastructure services. Vectren Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X