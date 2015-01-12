Vectren Corporation (VVC) provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers in Indiana and west central Ohio. Vectren's nonutility subsidiaries and affiliates currently offer energy-related products and services to customers throughout the Midwest and Southeast. These include gas marketing and related services; coal production and sales; and energy infrastructure services. Vectren Corporation was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.