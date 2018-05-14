Mine Safety Applications
Mine Safety Applications
Compare MSA to Popular Consumer Discretionary Sector Dividend ETFs and Funds
Overview
Next Dividend
Income Profile
Income Risk
Returns Profile
Allocations
Expenses
About
Dividend.com Ratings & Recommendations*
$154.25
+0.37%
$15.69 B
1.04%
$1.22
21.87%
0.13%
MSA Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MSA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MSA Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
10.07%
|
25.19%
|
33.33%
|
70.83%
|
985.29%
|
10
Trade MSA using the Dividend Capture Strategy
Is trading MSA’s upcoming dividend a good idea?
Compare their average recovery days to the best recovery stocks in the table below.
Step 1
Find Stocks From the Table Below
Step 2
Buy the Stock One Day Before the Ex-Dividend Date
Step 3
Sell the Stock After it Recovers
How much you could have earned from trading MSA’s dividend
Best Dividend Capture Stocks
|Symbol
|Name
|Dividend.com Rating
|Ex-Div Date
|Payout Amt
|Payout Type
|Payout Freq.
|Payout Increase?
|Dividend Capture Yield on Cost
|Dividend Capture Avg Days for Stock Price Recovery
News & Research
News
News
Visa Inc. Leads 258 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Microsoft Corp. Leads 365 Securities Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Shauvik Haldar
|
Check out securities going ex-dividend this week.
News
Phillips 66 Increases Dividend by 14%
Anish Sharma
|
Below, we present an analysis of the stocks that increased dividends the week...
News
Microsoft Corporation Leads 155 Stocks Going Ex-Dividend This Week
Anish Sharma
|
There are 155 stocks going ex-dividend this week starting Monday, May 14.
Research
Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Consumer Discretionary
Industry: Home Office Products
Additional Links:
Mine Safety Applications- (MSA)-develops, manufactures, and supplies health and safety products for workers in the fire service, homeland security, construction, and other industries. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$4.59
-$0.04
-0.864%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$13.10
$13.10
0.000%
$179.61
-$1.61
-0.888%
$0.09
$0.00
0.000%
$58.23
$4.23
7.833%
$0.00
0.000%
$1,251.00
$1.00
0.080%
$14.04
-$0.43
-2.972%
$2.00
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
MSA Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover