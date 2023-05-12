Home
RAMPF: OTC (Stock)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc

RAMPF: OTC (Stock)

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc

Analysis
Polaris Renewable Energy Inc

RAMPF | stock

$11.00

0.73%

$1.86 M

5.45%

$0.60

-

Dividend Data
Stock Data
Avg Price Recovery
20.7 Days
Best dividend capture stocks in May
Payout Ratio (FWD)
Fwd Payout Ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount. It divides the Forward Annualized Dividend by FY1 EPS. Click here to learn more.
N/A
Years of Dividend Increase
Consecutive Years of Dividend Increase is the number of years in a row in which there has been at least one payout increase and no payout decreases.
0 yrs
Dividend Frequency
Quarterly
Utilities Avg Yield
N/A
7 best utility dividend stocks
Market Cap
$0.002 B
Day’s Range
$11.0 - $11.0
Volume
200
52 Wk Low/High
$9.25 - $17.77
Percent off 52 Wk High
-38.10%
FY1 PE
N/A
FY1 EPS / Growth
N/A / N/A

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc

RAMPF | stock

$11.00

0.73%

$1.86 M

5.45%

$0.60

-

RAMPF's Next Dividend
Declared
Amount Change
0.0%
No Change
Next Amount
$0.1500
Next Pay Date
May 26, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Last Amount
$0.1500
Last Pay Date
Feb 24, 2023
Type
Regular
Freq
Quarterly
Dividend Shot Clock®
The time remaining before the next ex-dividend date. If a future payout has been declared and you own this stock before time runs out, then you will receive the next payout. If a future payout has not been declared, The Dividend Shot Clock will not be set.
Ex-Date: May 12, 2023

Ratings - RAMPF

Dividend Safety

B

0% next regular payout change. Declared.

Yield Attractiveness

A

5.46% forward dividend yield. Top 30%.

Returns Risk

A+

0.9 beta (5Y monthly). Diversifier.

Returns Potential

D

-2% dividend CAGR last 3 years. Bottom 40%.

Quant Recommendation - RAMPF

Ratings analysis incomplete due to data availability. Recommendations not provided.

RAMPF Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
2023e - -
2023-05-26
 2023-05-04 2023-05-12 $0.1500 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 1.36%
2023-02-24
 2023-02-06 2023-02-10 $0.1500 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 1.42%
2022 $0.3000 -
2022-11-25
 2022-11-03 2022-11-10 $0.1500 Income, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 1.28%
2022-08-26
 2022-08-04 2022-08-12 $0.1500 Initial, Qualified Regular Quarterly - 0.93%

RAMPF Dividend Growth CAGR

Year

Amount

1Y

3Y

5Y

10Y

20Y

2022

$0.30

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2023

$0.30

0.00%

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

2024

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dividend Capture Strategy for RAMPF

Dividend capture strategy is based on RAMPF’s historical data. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Step 1: Buy RAMPF shares 1 day before the ex-dividend date

purchase date (estimate)

N/A

Upcoming Ex-dividend date

N/A

Step 2: SEll RAMPF shares when price recovers

sell date (estimate)

N/A

Avg Price Recovery

20.666666666666668 Days

Avg yield on cost

1.25%

See Full History

Maximize yield on cost.

Get the best dividend capture stocks for May.

Best Dividend Capture Stocks

News & Research

News

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Research

Sorry, there are no articles available for this stock.

Company Profile

Company Overview

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Utilities

Industry: Power Generation

No company description available.

Related Companies

Company Name

Price

Change

% Change

Albioma

$38.54

$3.85

11.098%

A2A Spa - ADR

$8.23

$0.01

0.122%

Atlantica Yield Plc

$25.82

-$0.10

-0.386%

Gold Bull Resources Corp.

$0.06

$0.00

0.000%

First Gen Corporation - ADR

$5.91

$5.91

-7.367%

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA

$1.25

$1.25

0.000%

ReNew Energy Global plc - Warrants (23/08/2026)

$0.74

-$0.01

-1.333%

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc

$11.00

$0.08

0.733%

Federal Hydrogenerating Company - RusHydro - GDR - 144A

$0.00

$0.00

0.000%

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd

$29.40

$0.69

2.403%

RAMPF Payout History (Paid, Declared and Estimated)

Declared
Paid
Estimated
Year Calendar Year Payout Calendar Year Payout Growth Pay Date Declared Date Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Qualified Dividend? Payout Type Frequency Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover Yield on Cost
