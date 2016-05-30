Joy Global Inc.
JOY Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
JOY Payout History (Paid and Declared)
JOY Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
The Market Wrap for December 16: The Fed FINALLY Raises Rates
Aaron Levitt
|
The central bank's decision about interest rates was the driving force behind the...
News
The Market Glance For December 12th: Costco Looks To Bulk Size Its Earnings
Aaron Levitt
|
With stocks continuing their post-election run-up last week, the new week could bring...
News
The Market Wrap for June 3rd : Actual Joy From Joy Global
Aaron Levitt
|
The Market Wrap for June 3rd : Actual Joy From Joy Global
News
The Market Glance for May 30: Medtronic Takes It to the Heart of Earnings
Aaron Levitt
|
The Market Glance for May 30: Medtronic Takes It to the Heart of...
Research
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Industrials
Industry: Machinery
Additional Links:
Joy Global (JOY) engages in the manufacture and servicing of mining equipment for the extraction of coal, and other minerals and ores. The company operates in two segments, Underground Mining Machinery and Surface Mining Equipment. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$24.35
$24.35
0.000%
$770.00
$54.85
7.670%
$2.30
-$0.06
-2.542%
$59.60
-$0.45
-0.749%
$0.02
$0.00
0.000%
$2.03
$0.34
20.118%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
$28.00
$1.50
5.660%
