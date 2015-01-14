Memorial Production Partners LP
Memorial Production Partners LP
MEMP Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
MEMP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
MEMP Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
News & Research
News
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 30th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 24th Edition
News
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 16th Edition
News
Week’s Best & Worst High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 2nd Edition
Abhishek Gupte
|
This Week’s Best & Worst Performing High-Yield Dividend Stocks – October 2nd Ed
Research
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Over 200 Securities Yielding 5% or More
Stoyan Bojinov
|
This article highlights securities of all types that are yielding more than 5%.
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NASDAQ
Sector: Energy
Industry: Oil Gas Coal
Additional Links:
This company engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its properties consist of operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, and in identified producing wells; and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Louisiana and Texas. As of December 31, 2011, it had total estimated proved reserves of approximately 324 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent; and owned interests in 1,274 gross (590 net) producing wells. Memorial Production Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of Memorial Production Partners, L.P. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.
Related Companies
Company Name
Price
Change
% Change
$10.15
$0.00
0.000%
$3.90
$0.07
1.828%
$0.05
$0.00
0.000%
$9.32
$0.18
1.969%
$0.08
$0.00
0.000%
$12.54
$0.19
1.538%
$0.02
-$0.01
-33.333%
$0.20
$0.20
25.000%
$0.03
$0.03
200.000%
$0.00
$0.00
0.000%
© 2020  Market data provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.
Information is provided ‘as is’ and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see disclaimer
MEMP Payout History (Paid and Declared)
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover