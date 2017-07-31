Time Warner
TWX Payout Estimates
|Year
|Calendar Year Payout
|Calendar Year Payout Growth
|Pay Date
|Declared Date
|Ex-Dividend Date
|Payout Amount
|Qualified Dividend?
|Payout Type
|Frequency
|Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover
|
View Payout Estimates For The Next 12 Months
TWX Payout History (Paid and Declared)
TWX Dividend Growth
|
1 Year Annualized Growth
|
3 Year Annualized Growth
|
5 Year Annualized Growth
|
10 Year Annualized Growth
|
20 Year Annualized Growth
|
Years Of Consecutive Dividend Growth
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0%
|
0
Company Profile
Company Overview
Exchanges: NYSE
Sector: Communications
Industry: Media
Additional Links:
Time Warner (TWX) operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: AOL, Cable, Filmed Entertainment, Networks, and Publishing. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in New York, New York. Time Warner is largely affected by changing consumer preferences, as consumers move away from traditional cable to internet-based sources. As well, since the popularity of the company’s content can change and is inherently volatile, the company’s revenues can fluctuate as a result. Time Warner has been paying dividends since 1993, and has increased them consecutively annually since 2010. Time Warner pays its dividends quarterly.
