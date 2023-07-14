The Fund invests generally in common stocks, securities convertible into common stocks and related equity securities of “midsize” companies (for this purpose, “midsize” is defined as those companies with market capitalization of b etween $500 million and $50 billion) . Under normal market conditions, the Fund will maintain at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in such mid cap securities. The Fund may also invest up to 25% of its assets in foreign securities (including American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and emerging market securities). As a non-principal investment strategy, the Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that are registered investment companies, warrants, preferred stocks and debt securities, including non-investment grade convertible debt securities. The Fund generally holds 25-40 individual securities in its portfolio at any given time. This reflects the belief of the Fund's investment adviser, Madison Asset Management, LLC ("Madison"), that your money should be invested in Madison’s top investment ideas, and that focusing on Madison's best investment ideas is the best way to achieve the Fund’s investment objective.

The Fund seeks attractive long-term returns through bottom-up security selection based on fundamental analysis in a diversified portfolio of high-quality companies with attractive valuations. These will typically be industry leading companies in niches with strong growth prospects. The Fund’s portfolio managers believe in selecting stocks for the Fund that show steady, sustainable growth and reasonable valuation.

Madison follows a rigorous three-step process when evaluating companies pursuant to which Madison considers (1) the business model, (2) the management team, and (3) the valuation of each potential investment. When evaluating the business model, Madison looks for sustainable competitive advantages, metrics that demonstrate relatively high levels of profitability, stable and growing earnings, and a solid balance sheet. When assessing management, Madison evaluates its operational and capital allocation track records and the nature of its accounting practices. The final step in the process is assessing the proper valuation for the company. Madison strives to purchase securities trading at a discount to their intrinsic value as determined by discounted cash flows modeling and additional valuation methodologies. Often, Madison finds companies that clear the business model and management team hurdles, but not the valuation hurdle. Those companies are monitored for inclusion at a later date when the price may be more appropriate. Madison seeks to avoid the downside risks associated with overpriced securities.

Madison may sell stocks for a number of reasons, including: (i) the price target Madison has set for the stock has been achieved or exceeded, (ii) the fundamental business prospects for the company have materially changed, or (iii) Madison finds a more attractive alternative.

The Fund’s investment strategy reflects Madison’s general “Participate and Protect ® ” investment philosophy. Madison’s expectation is that investors in the Fund will participate in market appreciation during bull markets and experience something less than full participation during bear markets compared with investors in portfolios holding more speculative and volatile securities; therefore, this investment philosophy is intended to represent a conservative investment strategy. There is no assurance that Madison’s expectations regarding this investment strategy will be realized.