Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.9%
1 yr return
19.9%
3 Yr Avg Return
-9.2%
5 Yr Avg Return
-8.3%
Net Assets
$13.9 M
Holdings in Top 10
26.7%
Expense Ratio 1.61%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover 120.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|MINAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|2.1%
|19.2%
|39.97%
|1 Yr
|19.9%
|-20.6%
|27.8%
|25.92%
|3 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|98.81%
|5 Yr
|-8.3%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|98.72%
|10 Yr
|-2.8%*
|-6.0%
|9.9%
|98.18%
* Annualized
|Period
|MINAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|58.88%
|2021
|-15.2%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|99.85%
|2020
|1.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|89.44%
|2019
|3.1%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|93.74%
|2018
|-3.9%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|51.74%
|Period
|MINAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.9%
|-16.4%
|19.2%
|39.83%
|1 Yr
|19.9%
|-27.2%
|27.8%
|24.51%
|3 Yr
|-9.2%*
|-14.8%
|25.3%
|98.79%
|5 Yr
|-7.4%*
|-9.9%
|60.8%
|98.17%
|10 Yr
|-1.7%*
|-2.7%
|10.2%
|97.46%
* Annualized
|Period
|MINAX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-18.5%
|-43.6%
|71.3%
|58.88%
|2021
|-15.2%
|-15.4%
|9.4%
|99.85%
|2020
|1.1%
|-10.4%
|121.9%
|89.44%
|2019
|3.1%
|-0.5%
|8.5%
|93.74%
|2018
|-3.0%
|-13.0%
|0.0%
|19.69%
|MINAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MINAX % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.9 M
|1.02 M
|369 B
|95.24%
|Number of Holdings
|58
|1
|10801
|80.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|3.12 M
|0
|34.5 B
|95.49%
|Weighting of Top 10
|26.66%
|1.9%
|101.9%
|44.51%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MINAX % Rank
|Stocks
|98.83%
|0.00%
|122.60%
|37.61%
|Cash
|1.17%
|-65.15%
|100.00%
|58.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.87%
|81.81%
|Other
|0.00%
|-16.47%
|17.36%
|88.72%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.18%
|79.69%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-10.79%
|71.30%
|81.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MINAX % Rank
|Financial Services
|19.45%
|0.00%
|47.75%
|31.80%
|Technology
|18.58%
|0.00%
|36.32%
|3.45%
|Consumer Defense
|12.35%
|0.00%
|32.29%
|18.42%
|Industrials
|11.37%
|5.17%
|99.49%
|85.47%
|Consumer Cyclical
|10.24%
|0.00%
|36.36%
|51.22%
|Healthcare
|9.58%
|0.00%
|21.01%
|74.96%
|Basic Materials
|7.53%
|0.00%
|23.86%
|66.04%
|Energy
|5.69%
|0.00%
|16.89%
|32.37%
|Communication Services
|5.10%
|0.00%
|21.69%
|73.81%
|Utilities
|0.07%
|0.00%
|13.68%
|82.30%
|Real Estate
|0.05%
|0.00%
|14.59%
|74.96%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MINAX % Rank
|Non US
|97.50%
|0.00%
|125.24%
|28.77%
|US
|1.33%
|-7.78%
|68.98%
|61.21%
|MINAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.61%
|0.02%
|26.51%
|16.91%
|Management Fee
|1.05%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|99.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|55.10%
|Administrative Fee
|0.30%
|0.01%
|1.00%
|93.58%
|MINAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|31.87%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|MINAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MINAX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|120.00%
|2.00%
|247.00%
|93.41%
|MINAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MINAX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.25%
|0.00%
|13.15%
|92.44%
|MINAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MINAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MINAX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.53%
|-0.93%
|6.38%
|89.48%
|MINAX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.876
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.192
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.120
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.143
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.109
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.311
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2013
|$0.105
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Alyssa is a portfolio manager and analyst on the Madison International Equity Team and is responsible for multi-sector coverage. She joined the International Equity Team in 2011 as a research associate at Hansberger Global Investors, prior to joining Madison in 2014. Alyssa began her career at Dundee Securities Corporation where she worked as a licensed sales assistant. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary. She is a CFA® charterholder and a member of the CFA Society Toronto.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Patrick is a portfolio manager and analyst on the Madison International Equity Team and is responsible for multi-sector coverage. Prior to joining Madison in 2014, Patrick was part of the Global Equity Team at Hansberger Global Investors. Patrick was an initial founder of the International Equity Team in 1996 when at Indago Capital Management, an affiliate of Canada Life. As an equity analyst, Patrick is responsible for analysis for the international equity portfolios. Previously, he was involved in quantitative analysis of portfolios, program trading, research technology, database management and performance measurement. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Commerce and Economics from the University of Toronto.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 28, 2021
1.25
1.3%
Mr. Tibbles, Head of International Equity Team and Portfolio Manager/Analyst of Madison, led the Global Equity Team at Hansberger Global Investors in Toronto, Ontario. Mr. Tibbles joined HGI in 1999 and serves as Chief Investment Officer for HGI's International Growth strategy. In his role he is responsible for asset allocation and risk management decisions. Prior to joining HGI in 1999, Mr. Tibbles was the Head of the Global Equity Team at Indago Capital Management in Toronto, which was an affiliate of Canada Life. Mr. Tibbles began his career in the investment industry in 1986. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree with distinction from the University of Toronto, Trinity College. While attending the University of Toronto, he was awarded the Martin R. Lind
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|30.35
|6.2
|3.25
