Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in the stock of foreign companies. For this purpose, a foreign company is one whose principal operations are located outside the U.S., or that is organized outside the U.S., whose securities are principally traded outside of the U.S., and/or whose securities are quoted or denominated in a foreign currency. The types of stocks that the Fund may invest in include common stocks, securities convertible into common stocks, preferred stocks, and other securities representing equity interests such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) (which represent an interest in the shares of a non-U.S. company that have been deposited with a U.S. bank, trade in U.S. dollars and clear through U.S. settlement systems, thus allowing the holder of an ADR to avoid having to transact in a foreign currency), European Depositary Receipts (“EDRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”) and Swedish Depositary Receipts ("SDRs"). EDRs, GDRs and SDRs are receipts evidencing an arrangement with a non-U.S. financial institution similar to that for ADRs and are designed for use in non-U.S. securities markets.

The Fund may also invest in debt securities, foreign money market instruments, and other income bearing securities as well as forward foreign currency exchange contracts and other derivative securities and contracts. The Fund usually holds securities of issuers located in at least three countries other than the U.S. and generally holds 40-70 individual securities in its portfolio at any given time. Typically, a majority of the Fund’s assets are invested in relatively large capitalization stocks of issuers located or operating in developed countries. Such securities are those issued by companies located in countries included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International All Country World Index ex USA (“MSCI ACWI ex USA”) Index.

The Fund may also invest up to 40% of its assets in securities of companies whose principal business activities are located in emerging market countries; however, the Fund’s exposure will typically be limited to within +/- 10% relative to the benchmark (for this purpose, the benchmark used is the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index, which as of December 31, 2022, had 28.4% of its assets invested in emerging market securities) . The growth style of equity management used by the Fund's investment adviser, Madison Asset Management, LLC ("Madison"), emphasizes companies with sustainable competitive advantages, secular long-term cash flow growth, returns on invested capital above their cost of capital and the ability to manage for profitable growth that can create long-term value for shareholders. In general, the Fund seeks companies with the following characteristics, although not all of the companies selected will have these attributes:

• High secular growth.

• Superior profitability.

• Medium to large capitalizations, although there are no limitations on the size of the companies in which the Fund may invest.

In making investment decisions, Madison generally selects securities on the basis of fundamental company-by-company analysis. In choosing securities, Madison will typically focus on the market price of a company’s securities relative to its evaluation of the company’s long-term earnings and cash flow potential. In addition, a company’s valuation measures, including but not limited to price-to-earnings ratio and price-to-book ratio, will customarily be considered.