Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
YTD Return
12.3%
1 yr return
6.0%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.5%
5 Yr Avg Return
-10.3%
Net Assets
$214 M
Holdings in Top 10
36.8%
Expense Ratio 1.39%
Front Load 5.75%
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
|Period
|MASMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-14.5%
|140.9%
|13.75%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|68.36%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|92.20%
|5 Yr
|-10.3%*
|-23.8%
|9.2%
|94.89%
|10 Yr
|-3.7%*
|-11.7%
|15.3%
|88.27%
* Annualized
|Period
|MASMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|88.78%
|2021
|-3.3%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|88.93%
|2020
|4.9%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|26.69%
|2019
|3.6%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|84.40%
|2018
|-9.4%
|-20.0%
|0.2%
|95.84%
|Period
|MASMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|12.3%
|-17.6%
|140.9%
|13.58%
|1 Yr
|6.0%
|-34.7%
|196.6%
|62.10%
|3 Yr
|-2.5%*
|-21.8%
|37.2%
|92.09%
|5 Yr
|-3.5%*
|-23.8%
|10.7%
|63.28%
|10 Yr
|2.3%*
|-9.1%
|15.3%
|56.30%
* Annualized
|Period
|MASMX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-28.7%
|-59.3%
|118.2%
|88.78%
|2021
|-3.3%
|-17.3%
|18.6%
|88.93%
|2020
|4.9%
|-21.2%
|28.2%
|26.69%
|2019
|3.6%
|-17.9%
|8.4%
|84.40%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-19.9%
|0.2%
|24.95%
|MASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MASMX % Rank
|Net Assets
|214 M
|1.48 M
|120 B
|67.90%
|Number of Holdings
|49
|2
|2519
|94.11%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|67.5 M
|213 K
|4.6 B
|51.68%
|Weighting of Top 10
|36.76%
|2.8%
|101.7%
|7.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MASMX % Rank
|Stocks
|92.68%
|25.32%
|100.32%
|95.79%
|Cash
|7.32%
|-79.10%
|74.68%
|4.21%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.85%
|93.60%
|Other
|0.00%
|-8.80%
|6.95%
|90.57%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.17%
|92.93%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.07%
|92.59%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MASMX % Rank
|Technology
|26.79%
|0.00%
|54.70%
|2.04%
|Industrials
|20.66%
|2.46%
|37.42%
|23.30%
|Basic Materials
|11.03%
|0.00%
|18.66%
|2.04%
|Healthcare
|10.87%
|0.00%
|26.53%
|71.94%
|Financial Services
|10.31%
|0.00%
|35.52%
|95.07%
|Consumer Defense
|8.96%
|0.00%
|18.87%
|4.25%
|Communication Services
|7.80%
|0.00%
|14.85%
|2.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|3.58%
|0.99%
|47.79%
|99.15%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.58%
|99.15%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.43%
|100.00%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.72%
|99.83%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MASMX % Rank
|US
|92.68%
|24.89%
|100.00%
|79.29%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.31%
|99.66%
|MASMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.39%
|0.01%
|13.16%
|24.74%
|Management Fee
|0.89%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|83.81%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.25%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|67.03%
|Administrative Fee
|0.20%
|0.01%
|0.45%
|79.67%
|MASMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|5.75%
|3.50%
|5.75%
|45.71%
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|MASMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MASMX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.00%
|314.00%
|1.44%
|MASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MASMX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.20%
|94.62%
|MASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|MASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MASMX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.66%
|-2.40%
|2.49%
|91.17%
|MASMX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.444
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 26, 2018
|$0.098
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2017
|$0.132
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2016
|$0.023
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2015
|$0.016
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2014
|$0.036
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2010
12.34
12.3%
Faraz has been working in the financial services industry since 1999. He specializes in small cap portfolio management for Madison. In addition to his portfolio management duties, Faraz also serves as an equity analyst on the U.S. Equity team. His main areas of investment focus are Consumer, Technology and Financial sectors. Prior to joining Madison, Faraz served on Broadview Advisors’ small cap strategy and all cap strategy as a Portfolio Manager. Previously, he worked with Strong Capital Management. Faraz holds a BS from University of Wisconsin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 29, 2010
12.34
12.3%
Aaron has been working in the financial services industry since 2002. He specializes in small cap portfolio management for Madison. In addition to his portfolio management duties, Aaron also serves as an equity analyst on the U.S. Equity team. His main areas of investment focus are Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, & Energy sectors. Prior to joining Madison, Aaron served on Broadview Advisors’ small cap strategy and all cap strategy as an analyst and later as a Portfolio Manager. Previously, he worked with Stifel Nicolaus as an associate analyst. Aaron holds a BA in Chemistry from Rice University.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|49.61
|7.05
|2.58
