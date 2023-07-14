The Fund invests primarily in shares of other registered investment companies (the “underlying funds”). The Fund will be diversified among a number of asset classes and its allocation among underlying funds will be based on an asset allocation model developed by Madison Asset Management, LLC (“Madison”), the Fund’s investment adviser. Under normal circumstances, the Fund’s total net assets will be allocated among various asset classes and underlying funds, including those whose shares trade on a stock exchange (exchange traded funds or “ETFs”), with target allocations over time of approximately 80% equity investments and 20% fixed income investments. Underlying funds in which the Fund invests may include Funds advised by Madison and/or its affiliates, including other Madison Funds (the “affiliated underlying Funds”). Generally, Madison will not invest more than 75% of the Fund’s net assets, at the time of purchase, in affiliated underlying funds. Although actual allocations may vary, as of October 31, 2022, the Fund’s portfolio allocation as a percentage of net assets was:

- Alternative Funds: 4.9 % - Bond Funds: 22.0 % - Foreign Stock Funds: 5.4 % - Short-Term Investments: 24.9 % - Stock Funds: 59.8 % - Net Other Assets and Liabilities: -17.0 %

With regard to investments in debt securities, Madison’s bias is toward securities with intermediate and short-term maturities. As of December 31, 2022, the weighted average duration of the Fund’s debt portfolio was 5.88 years.

Madison may employ multiple analytical approaches to determine the appropriate asset allocation for the Fund, including:

• Macroeconomic analysis. This approach analyzes high frequency economic and market data across the global markets in an effort to identify attractive investment opportunities in countries, regions and/or asset classes.

• Fundamental analysis. This approach reviews fundamental asset class valuation data to determine the absolute and relative attractiveness of existing and potential investment opportunities.

• Correlation analysis. This approach considers the degree to which returns in different asset classes do or do not move together, and the Fund’s aim to achieve a favorable overall risk and return profile.

• Scenario analysis. This approach analyzes historical and expected return data to model how individual asset classes and combinations of asset classes would affect the Fund under different economic and market conditions.

In addition, Madison has a flexible mandate that permits the Fund, at the sole discretion of Madison, to materially reduce equity risk exposures when and if conditions are deemed to warrant such an action.

The Fund’s investment strategy reflects Madison’s general “Participate and Protect ® ” investment philosophy. Madison’s expectation is that investors in the Fund will participate in market appreciation during bull markets and experience something less than full participation during bear markets compared with investors in portfolios holding more speculative and volatile securities; therefore, this investment philosophy is intended to represent a conservative investment strategy. There is no assurance that Madison’s expectations regarding this investment strategy will be realized.