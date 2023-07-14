Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
7.6%
1 yr return
6.7%
3 Yr Avg Return
-3.4%
5 Yr Avg Return
-3.3%
Net Assets
$60 M
Holdings in Top 10
91.0%
Expense Ratio 1.46%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load 1.00%
Turnover 84.00%
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
$1,000
IRA
$500
Fund Type
Open End Mutual Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|-
|Alternative Funds:
|4.9
|%
|-
|
Bond Funds:
|22.0
|%
|-
|
Foreign Stock Funds:
|5.4
|%
|-
|
Short-Term Investments:
|24.9
|%
|-
|
Stock Funds:
|59.8
|%
|-
|
Net Other Assets and Liabilities:
|-17.0
|%
|Period
|MAACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-3.2%
|29.3%
|78.78%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-12.9%
|32.0%
|47.91%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-6.5%
|13.0%
|96.91%
|5 Yr
|-3.3%*
|-8.2%
|5.9%
|81.52%
|10 Yr
|-0.8%*
|-6.9%
|6.0%
|77.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|MAACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|21.97%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|97.00%
|2020
|0.2%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|89.05%
|2019
|3.1%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|57.45%
|2018
|-3.4%
|-6.1%
|-0.8%
|63.40%
|Period
|MAACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.6%
|-14.6%
|29.3%
|78.14%
|1 Yr
|6.7%
|-12.9%
|57.6%
|47.28%
|3 Yr
|-3.4%*
|-6.5%
|22.1%
|96.89%
|5 Yr
|-1.4%*
|-7.8%
|16.4%
|60.95%
|10 Yr
|2.8%*
|-3.4%
|8.5%
|53.33%
* Annualized
|Period
|MAACX Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.5%
|-37.4%
|-8.2%
|21.97%
|2021
|-0.3%
|-5.0%
|12.0%
|97.00%
|2020
|0.2%
|-5.7%
|7.8%
|89.05%
|2019
|3.1%
|-2.1%
|6.3%
|57.45%
|2018
|-1.5%
|-6.1%
|0.1%
|16.98%
|MAACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAACX % Rank
|Net Assets
|60 M
|963 K
|126 B
|88.89%
|Number of Holdings
|20
|4
|7731
|67.94%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|48.4 M
|2.04 K
|28.9 B
|89.84%
|Weighting of Top 10
|91.01%
|13.3%
|100.0%
|20.76%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAACX % Rank
|Stocks
|75.68%
|0.19%
|99.72%
|57.78%
|Bonds
|19.62%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|34.29%
|Cash
|3.63%
|-7.71%
|88.33%
|60.32%
|Other
|0.79%
|-2.61%
|17.60%
|33.02%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.25%
|0.00%
|26.48%
|62.54%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.02%
|0.00%
|26.97%
|67.30%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAACX % Rank
|Technology
|25.80%
|1.07%
|52.93%
|4.13%
|Financial Services
|18.63%
|0.28%
|52.80%
|13.65%
|Basic Materials
|10.89%
|0.00%
|15.48%
|2.86%
|Healthcare
|9.74%
|0.00%
|36.30%
|90.48%
|Industrials
|9.52%
|1.16%
|32.55%
|74.92%
|Consumer Cyclical
|6.75%
|0.00%
|16.01%
|82.22%
|Energy
|6.73%
|0.00%
|29.22%
|21.27%
|Consumer Defense
|6.20%
|0.00%
|27.24%
|75.87%
|Communication Services
|3.46%
|0.00%
|26.62%
|93.65%
|Real Estate
|1.40%
|0.00%
|33.86%
|93.02%
|Utilities
|0.89%
|0.00%
|31.67%
|90.16%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAACX % Rank
|US
|59.47%
|0.19%
|96.85%
|32.38%
|Non US
|16.21%
|0.00%
|38.11%
|71.43%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAACX % Rank
|Government
|44.40%
|0.00%
|99.71%
|15.24%
|Corporate
|22.78%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|71.75%
|Securitized
|17.00%
|0.00%
|37.97%
|20.32%
|Cash & Equivalents
|15.82%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|63.49%
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.84%
|82.86%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.02%
|86.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|MAACX % Rank
|US
|19.08%
|0.00%
|91.12%
|23.17%
|Non US
|0.54%
|0.00%
|18.39%
|81.27%
|MAACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|1.46%
|0.01%
|3.35%
|10.56%
|Management Fee
|0.20%
|0.00%
|1.25%
|48.25%
|12b-1 Fee
|1.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|92.39%
|Administrative Fee
|0.25%
|0.01%
|0.28%
|98.84%
|MAACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|1.00%
|1.00%
|5.00%
|64.10%
|MAACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|MAACX Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|84.00%
|4.00%
|398.00%
|84.35%
|MAACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAACX % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.56%
|0.00%
|7.05%
|77.92%
|MAACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Monthly
|Quarterly
|MAACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|MAACX % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.14%
|-1.12%
|5.55%
|96.41%
|MAACX
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 30, 2019
|$0.544
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 28, 2018
|$0.068
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.053
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$0.065
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.083
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.128
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 01, 2008
14.42
14.4%
Patrick Ryan, CFA®, serves as head of Madison’s Multi-Asset Solutions Team and as portfolio manager on the Mosaic Portfolios and the Madison Asset Allocation Funds. Patrick has been working in the financial services industry since 2000 and joined Madison in 2009. He earned his BBA in finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 30, 2009
12.67
12.7%
David Hottmann, CFA®, serves as a portfolio manager on the Madison Mosaic Portfolios and the Madison Asset Allocation Funds. David has been working in the financial services industry for over 30 years; he joined Madison in 2009. He earned his BBA in accounting & finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|38.44
|7.44
|2.41
