The Fund invests primarily in a diversified mix of common stocks of small cap U.S. companies that are believed to be undervalued by various measures and offer sound prospects for capital appreciation. For purposes of this Fund, “small cap” is defined as those companies with market capitalization of between $100 million and $15 billion. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will maintain at least 80% of its net assets

(including borrowings for investment purposes) in small cap securities.

The Fund's investment adviser, Madison Asset Management, LLC ("Madison"), focuses on core growth strategies through bottom-up fundamental research analysis to identify stocks of businesses that are selling at what it believes are substantial discounts to prices that accurately reflect their future earnings prospects. Madison conducts extensive research on each prospective investment using a five pillar analysis process to evaluate companies as potential investments for the portfolio. Investments that meet most of the criteria are added to a list of similar companies to be

monitored by Madison. Companies meeting all five pillars may be added to the portfolio. The five pillars of the analysis are: (1) strong business traits, (2) defendable market niche, (3) attractive growth potential, (4) capable management, and (5) discount to private market value. In reviewing companies, Madison applies the characteristics identified above on a case-by-case basis as the order of importance varies depending on the type of business or industry and the company being reviewed. As a result of employing the five pillar analysis, the Fund may hold cash opportunistically, particularly during periods of market uncertainty when investments meeting all five pillars may be difficult to identify.

Madison may generally sell a security when it believes: (1) the security has achieved its value potential; (2) such sale is necessary for portfolio diversification, (3) changing fundamentals signal a deteriorating value potential; or (4) other securities have a better value potential.

The Fund’s investment strategy reflects Madison’s general “Participate and Protect®” investment philosophy. Madison’s expectation is that investors in the Fund will participate in market appreciation during bull markets and experience something less than full participation during bear markets compared with investors in portfolios holding more speculative and volatile securities; therefore, this investment philosophy is intended to represent a conservative investment strategy. There is no assurance that Madison’s expectations regarding this investment strategy will be realized.