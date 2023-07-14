Home
Trending ETFs

BVAOX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 12.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -23.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio -0.40%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Madison Small Cap Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    Broadview Funds
  • Inception Date
    Dec 16, 1996
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    Inst
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Faraz Farzam

Fund Description

The Fund invests primarily in a diversified mix of common stocks of small cap U.S. companies that are believed to be undervalued by various measures and offer sound prospects for capital appreciation. For purposes of this Fund, “small cap” is defined as those companies with market capitalization of between $100 million and $15 billion. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will maintain at least 80% of its net assets
(including borrowings for investment purposes) in small cap securities.
The Fund's investment adviser, Madison Asset Management, LLC ("Madison"), focuses on core growth strategies through bottom-up fundamental research analysis to identify stocks of businesses that are selling at what it believes are substantial discounts to prices that accurately reflect their future earnings prospects. Madison conducts extensive research on each prospective investment using a five pillar analysis process to evaluate companies as potential investments for the portfolio. Investments that meet most of the criteria are added to a list of similar companies to be
monitored by Madison. Companies meeting all five pillars may be added to the portfolio. The five pillars of the analysis are: (1) strong business traits, (2) defendable market niche, (3) attractive growth potential, (4) capable management, and (5) discount to private market value. In reviewing companies, Madison applies the characteristics identified above on a case-by-case basis as the order of importance varies depending on the type of business or industry and the company being reviewed. As a result of employing the five pillar analysis, the Fund may hold cash opportunistically, particularly during periods of market uncertainty when investments meeting all five pillars may be difficult to identify.
Madison may generally sell a security when it believes: (1) the security has achieved its value potential; (2) such sale is necessary for portfolio diversification, (3) changing fundamentals signal a deteriorating value potential; or (4) other securities have a better value potential.
The Fund’s investment strategy reflects Madison’s general “Participate and Protect®” investment philosophy. Madison’s expectation is that investors in the Fund will participate in market appreciation during bull markets and experience something less than full participation during bear markets compared with investors in portfolios holding more speculative and volatile securities; therefore, this investment philosophy is intended to represent a conservative investment strategy. There is no assurance that Madison’s expectations regarding this investment strategy will be realized.
Although the Fund expects to pursue its investment objective utilizing its principal investment strategies regardless of market conditions, the Fund may invest up to 100% in money market instruments. To the extent the Fund engages in this temporary defensive position, the Fund’s ability to achieve its investment objective may be diminished.
Read More

BVAOX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BVAOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -14.5% 140.9% 13.48%
1 Yr 6.5% -34.7% 196.6% 65.87%
3 Yr -2.0%* -21.8% 37.4% 91.61%
5 Yr -23.7%* -23.7% 9.2% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -11.7% 15.3% 70.70%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BVAOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -59.3% 118.2% 88.16%
2021 -3.1% -17.3% 18.6% 87.96%
2020 4.9% -21.2% 28.2% 25.31%
2019 -17.9% -17.9% 8.4% 100.00%
2018 -6.3% -20.0% 0.2% 80.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period BVAOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 12.4% -17.6% 140.9% 13.31%
1 Yr 6.5% -34.7% 196.6% 59.73%
3 Yr -2.0%* -21.8% 37.4% 91.49%
5 Yr -23.7%* -23.7% 10.7% 100.00%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 15.3% 67.97%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period BVAOX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -28.3% -59.3% 118.2% 88.16%
2021 -3.1% -17.3% 18.6% 87.96%
2020 4.9% -21.2% 28.2% 25.31%
2019 -17.9% -17.9% 8.4% 100.00%
2018 -6.3% -19.9% 0.2% 87.24%

NAV & Total Return History

BVAOX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

BVAOX Category Low Category High BVAOX % Rank
Net Assets 214 M 1.48 M 120 B 67.40%
Number of Holdings 49 2 2519 94.05%
Net Assets in Top 10 67.5 M 213 K 4.6 B 51.87%
Weighting of Top 10 36.76% 2.8% 101.7% 7.07%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp 4.36%
  2. Encompass Health Corp 3.11%
  3. Box Inc Class A 2.99%
  4. Huntsman Corp 2.74%
  5. Masco Corp 2.65%
  6. FireEye Inc 2.52%
  7. The Hain Celestial Group Inc 2.50%
  8. PTC Inc 2.47%
  9. Entegris Inc 2.47%
  10. Catalent Inc 2.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High BVAOX % Rank
Stocks 		92.68% 25.32% 100.32% 95.58%
Cash 		7.32% -79.10% 74.68% 4.08%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 59.69%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 59.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 59.01%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 59.52%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BVAOX % Rank
Technology 		26.79% 0.00% 54.70% 1.89%
Industrials 		20.66% 2.46% 37.42% 23.20%
Basic Materials 		11.03% 0.00% 18.66% 1.89%
Healthcare 		10.87% 0.00% 26.53% 71.82%
Financial Services 		10.31% 0.00% 35.52% 94.85%
Consumer Defense 		8.96% 0.00% 18.87% 4.12%
Communication Services 		7.80% 0.00% 14.85% 2.41%
Consumer Cyclical 		3.58% 0.99% 47.79% 98.97%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 96.05%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 99.14%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 98.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High BVAOX % Rank
US 		92.68% 24.89% 100.00% 79.25%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 97.45%

BVAOX - Expenses

Operational Fees

BVAOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.15% 0.01% 13.16% 42.93%
Management Fee 0.89% 0.00% 1.50% 83.65%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 12.43%
Administrative Fee 0.20% 0.01% 0.45% 78.33%

Sales Fees

BVAOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

BVAOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

BVAOX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.00% 314.00% 1.26%

BVAOX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

BVAOX Category Low Category High BVAOX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.98% 69.78%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

BVAOX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

BVAOX Category Low Category High BVAOX % Rank
Net Income Ratio -0.40% -2.40% 2.49% 82.85%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

BVAOX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

BVAOX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Faraz Farzam

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2010

12.34

12.3%

Faraz has been working in the financial services industry since 1999. He specializes in small cap portfolio management for Madison. In addition to his portfolio management duties, Faraz also serves as an equity analyst on the U.S. Equity team. His main areas of investment focus are Consumer, Technology and Financial sectors. Prior to joining Madison, Faraz served on Broadview Advisors’ small cap strategy and all cap strategy as a Portfolio Manager. Previously, he worked with Strong Capital Management. Faraz holds a BS from University of Wisconsin.

Aaron Garcia

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 29, 2010

12.34

12.3%

Aaron has been working in the financial services industry since 2002. He specializes in small cap portfolio management for Madison. In addition to his portfolio management duties, Aaron also serves as an equity analyst on the U.S. Equity team. His main areas of investment focus are Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, & Energy sectors. Prior to joining Madison, Aaron served on Broadview Advisors’ small cap strategy and all cap strategy as an analyst and later as a Portfolio Manager. Previously, he worked with Stifel Nicolaus as an associate analyst. Aaron holds a BA in Chemistry from Rice University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.02 2.58

