Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund

Stock

JSD

Price as of:

$14.87 +0.03 +0.2%

Industry

Other

JSD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

7.40%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$1.10

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

JSD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.87

Quote Time

Today's Volume

49,636

Open Price

$14.87

Day's Range

$14.86 - $14.92

Previous Close

$14.84

52 week low / high

$13.53 - $16.25

Percent off 52 week high

-8.49%

JSD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

JSD has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

JSD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast JSD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.0915

2019-11-14

$0.0965

2019-10-11

$0.0965

2019-09-12

$0.0965

2019-08-14

$0.1035

2019-07-12

$0.1035

2019-06-13

$0.1035

2019-05-14

$0.1035

2019-04-12

$0.1035

2019-03-14

$0.1035

2019-02-14

$0.1035

2019-01-14

$0.1035

2018-12-13

$0.1035

2018-11-14

$0.1035

2018-10-12

$0.1035

2018-09-13

$0.1035

2018-08-14

$0.1005

2018-07-12

$0.1005

2018-06-14

$0.1005

2018-05-14

$0.106

2018-04-12

$0.106

2018-03-14

$0.106

2018-02-14

$0.106

2018-01-11

$0.106

2017-12-14

$0.106

2017-11-14

$0.106

2017-10-12

$0.106

2017-09-14

$0.106

2017-08-11

$0.106

2017-07-12

$0.106

2017-06-13

$0.106

2017-05-11

$0.106

2017-04-11

$0.106

2017-03-13

$0.106

2017-02-13

$0.106

2017-01-11

$0.106

2016-12-13

$0.106

2016-11-10

$0.1

2016-10-12

$0.1

2016-09-13

$0.1

2016-08-11

$0.097

2016-07-13

$0.097

2016-06-13

$0.097

2016-05-11

$0.097

2016-04-13

$0.097

2016-03-11

$0.097

2016-02-10

$0.097

2016-01-13

$0.097

2015-12-23

$0.0093

2015-12-23

$0.0216

2015-12-11

$0.097

2015-11-10

$0.097

2015-10-13

$0.097

2015-09-11

$0.097

2015-08-12

$0.097

2015-07-13

$0.097

2015-06-11

$0.097

2015-05-13

$0.097

2015-04-13

$0.097

2015-03-11

$0.097

2015-02-11

$0.097

2015-01-13

$0.097

2014-12-23

$0.0376

2014-12-11

$0.097

2014-11-12

$0.097

2014-10-10

$0.097

2014-09-11

$0.097

2014-08-13

$0.097

2014-07-11

$0.097

2014-06-11

$0.097

2014-05-13

$0.114

2014-04-11

$0.114

2014-03-12

$0.114

2014-02-12

$0.114

2014-01-13

$0.114

2013-12-24

$0.254

2013-12-24

$0.0729

2013-12-11

$0.114

2013-11-13

$0.122

2013-10-10

$0.122

2013-09-11

$0.122

2013-08-13

$0.126

2013-07-11

$0.126

2013-06-12

$0.126

2013-05-13

$0.132

2013-04-11

$0.132

2013-03-13

$0.132

2013-02-13

$0.132

2013-01-11

$0.132

2012-12-26

$0.0598

2012-12-26

$0.0523

2012-12-26

$0.0224

2012-12-12

$0.132

2012-11-13

$0.127

2012-10-11

$0.127

2012-09-12

$0.127

2012-08-13

$0.1245

2012-07-11

$0.1245

2012-06-13

$0.1245

2012-05-11

$0.1195

2012-04-11

$0.1195

2012-03-13

$0.1195

2012-02-13

$0.1135

2012-01-11

$0.1135

2011-12-13

$0.1135

2011-11-10

$0.1135

2011-10-12

$0.1135

2011-09-13

$0.1135

2011-08-11

$0.1135

2011-07-13

$0.1135

JSD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

JSD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for JSD

Stock not rated.

JSD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-2.43%

-11.84%

0years

JSD

JSD

JSD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

JSD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

JSD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0915

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0965

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1035

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1005

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1060

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0216

2015-12-15

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0093

2015-12-15

2015-12-23

2015-12-28

2015-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0376

2014-12-16

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2014-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0970

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1140

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1140

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1140

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1140

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1140

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0729

2013-12-16

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2540

2013-12-16

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1140

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1220

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1260

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1260

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1260

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0224

2012-12-17

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0523

2012-12-17

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2012-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2012-12-17

2012-12-26

2012-12-28

2012-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1320

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1270

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1245

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1245

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1245

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1195

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1195

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1195

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1135

2011-06-30

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Initial

Regular

Monthly

JSD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. 

disclaimer.

