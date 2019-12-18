Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Hancock John Preferred Income Fd III

Stock

HPS

Price as of:

$19.08 +0.05 +0.26%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Hancock John Preferred Income Fd III (HPS)

HPS

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.94%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.32

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get HPS DARS™ Rating

HPS

Daily Snapshot

Price

$19.08

Quote Time

Today's Volume

49,338

Open Price

$19.08

Day's Range

$19.03 - $19.08

Previous Close

$19.01

52 week low / high

$14.53 - $20.17

Percent off 52 week high

-5.50%

HPS

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

HPS has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade HPS's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
HPS

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast HPS’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-11

$0.11

2019-11-08

$0.11

2019-10-10

$0.11

2019-09-12

$0.1222

2019-08-09

$0.1222

2019-07-10

$0.1222

2019-06-12

$0.1222

2019-05-10

$0.1222

2019-04-10

$0.1222

2019-03-08

$0.1222

2019-02-08

$0.1222

2019-01-11

$0.1222

2018-12-12

$0.1222

2018-11-09

$0.1222

2018-10-10

$0.1222

2018-09-13

$0.1222

2018-08-10

$0.1222

2018-07-11

$0.1222

2018-06-08

$0.1222

2018-05-10

$0.1222

2018-04-11

$0.1222

2018-03-09

$0.1222

2018-02-09

$0.1222

2018-01-11

$0.1222

2017-12-08

$0.1222

2017-11-10

$0.1222

2017-10-11

$0.1222

2017-09-08

$0.1222

2017-08-09

$0.1222

2017-07-11

$0.1222

2017-06-08

$0.1222

2017-05-09

$0.1222

2017-04-11

$0.1222

2017-03-09

$0.1222

2017-02-09

$0.1222

2017-01-11

$0.1222

2016-12-08

$0.1222

2016-11-09

$0.1222

2016-10-11

$0.1222

2016-09-08

$0.1222

2016-08-09

$0.1222

2016-07-07

$0.1222

2016-06-09

$0.1222

2016-05-10

$0.1222

2016-04-07

$0.1222

2016-03-09

$0.1222

2016-02-09

$0.1222

2016-01-12

$0.1222

2015-12-09

$0.1222

2015-11-09

$0.1222

2015-10-08

$0.1222

2015-09-09

$0.1222

2015-08-11

$0.1222

2015-07-09

$0.1222

2015-06-09

$0.1222

2015-05-07

$0.1222

2015-04-09

$0.1222

2015-03-10

$0.1222

2015-02-10

$0.1222

2014-12-24

$0.1222

2014-12-09

$0.1222

2014-11-10

$0.1222

2014-10-09

$0.1222

2014-09-10

$0.1222

2014-08-07

$0.1222

2014-07-09

$0.1222

2014-06-10

$0.1222

2014-05-08

$0.1222

2014-04-09

$0.1222

2014-03-11

$0.1222

2014-02-11

$0.1222

2013-12-26

$0.1222

2013-12-10

$0.1222

2013-11-07

$0.1222

2013-10-09

$0.1222

2013-09-11

$0.1222

2013-08-08

$0.1222

2013-07-09

$0.1222

2013-06-11

$0.1222

2013-05-09

$0.1222

2013-04-09

$0.1222

2013-03-07

$0.1222

2013-02-07

$0.1222

2012-12-27

$0.1222

2012-12-11

$0.1222

2012-11-08

$0.1222

2012-10-09

$0.1222

2012-09-12

$0.1222

2012-08-09

$0.1222

2012-07-10

$0.1222

2012-06-07

$0.1222

2012-05-09

$0.1222

2012-04-10

$0.1222

2012-03-08

$0.1122

2012-02-09

$0.1122

2011-12-28

$0.1122

2011-12-08

$0.1122

2011-11-09

$0.1122

2011-10-11

$0.1122

2011-09-08

$0.1122

2011-08-09

$0.1122

2011-07-07

$0.1122

2011-06-09

$0.1122

2011-05-10

$0.1122

2011-04-07

$0.1122

2011-03-09

$0.1122

2011-02-09

$0.1122

2011-01-11

$0.1122

2010-12-09

$0.1122

2010-11-09

$0.1122

2010-10-07

$0.1122

2010-09-09

$0.1122

2010-08-10

$0.1122

2010-07-08

$0.1122

2010-06-09

$0.1122

2010-05-11

$0.1122

2010-04-08

$0.1122

2010-03-09

$0.1122

2010-02-09

$0.1122

2010-01-12

$0.1122

2009-12-09

$0.1122

2009-11-10

$0.1122

2009-10-08

$0.1122

2009-09-09

$0.1122

2009-08-11

$0.1122

2009-07-09

$0.1122

2009-06-09

$0.1122

2009-05-07

$0.1122

2009-04-08

$0.1122

2009-03-10

$0.1122

2009-02-10

$0.132

2009-01-08

$0.132

2008-12-11

$0.132

2008-11-10

$0.132

2008-10-09

$0.132

2008-09-12

$0.132

2008-08-11

$0.132

2008-07-11

$0.132

2008-06-09

$0.132

2008-05-09

$0.132

2008-04-10

$0.132

2008-03-10

$0.132

2008-02-08

$0.132

2008-01-10

$0.132

2007-12-11

$0.132

2007-12-11

$0.19779

2007-11-07

$0.132

2007-10-09

$0.132

2007-09-12

$0.132

2007-08-09

$0.132

2007-07-10

$0.132

2007-06-07

$0.132

2007-05-09

$0.132

2007-04-10

$0.132

2007-03-08

$0.132

2007-02-08

$0.132

2007-01-10

$0.132

2006-12-07

$0.132

2006-12-07

$0.0717

2006-11-09

$0.132

2006-10-10

$0.132

2006-09-07

$0.132

2006-08-09

$0.132

2006-07-11

$0.132

2006-06-08

$0.132

2006-05-09

$0.132

2006-04-11

$0.132

2006-03-09

$0.132

2006-02-09

$0.132

2006-01-11

$0.132

2005-12-15

$0.10069

2005-12-08

$0.148

2005-11-09

$0.148

2005-10-11

$0.148

2005-09-08

$0.148

2005-08-09

$0.148

2005-07-07

$0.148

2005-06-09

$0.148

2005-05-12

$0.159

2005-04-14

$0.159

2005-03-10

$0.159

2005-02-10

$0.159

2005-01-13

$0.159

2004-12-09

$0.159

2004-11-10

$0.18

2004-10-14

$0.18

2004-09-09

$0.18

2004-08-12

$0.18

2004-07-15

$0.18

2004-06-10

$0.18

2004-05-13

$0.18

2004-04-15

$0.18

2004-03-11

$0.18

2004-02-12

$0.18

2004-01-15

$0.18

2003-12-11

$0.18

2003-11-13

$0.18

2003-10-09

$0.18

2003-09-11

$0.18

2003-08-14

$0.18

1999-10-06

$0.1375

1999-07-07

$0.1375

1999-04-07

$0.1375

1999-01-06

$0.1375

1998-10-07

$0.1375

1998-07-08

$0.1375

1998-04-07

$0.125

1998-01-07

$0.125

1997-09-24

$0.125

1997-06-25

$0.125

HPS's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
HPS

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for HPS

Stock not rated.

HPS

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-3.45%

-9.98%

0years

HPS

News
HPS

Research
HPS

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

HPS

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

1999

1998

1997

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

HPS

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1100

2019-12-02

2019-12-11

2019-12-12

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2019-11-01

2019-11-08

2019-11-12

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2019-10-01

2019-10-10

2019-10-11

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-08-01

2019-08-09

2019-08-12

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-07-01

2019-07-10

2019-07-11

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-06-03

2019-06-12

2019-06-13

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-05-01

2019-05-10

2019-05-13

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-04-01

2019-04-10

2019-04-11

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-03-01

2019-03-08

2019-03-11

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-02-01

2019-02-08

2019-02-11

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2019-01-02

2019-01-11

2019-01-14

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2018-12-03

2018-12-12

2018-12-13

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2018-11-01

2018-11-09

2018-11-13

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2018-10-01

2018-10-10

2018-10-11

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2018-08-22

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2018-08-01

2018-08-10

2018-08-13

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2018-07-02

2018-07-11

2018-07-12

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2018-06-01

2018-06-08

2018-06-11

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2018-05-01

2018-05-10

2018-05-11

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2018-04-02

2018-04-11

2018-04-12

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2018-03-01

2018-03-09

2018-03-12

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2018-02-01

2018-02-09

2018-02-12

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2017-12-01

2017-12-08

2017-12-11

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2017-11-01

2017-11-10

2017-11-13

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2017-10-02

2017-10-11

2017-10-12

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2017-09-01

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2017-08-01

2017-08-09

2017-08-11

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2017-07-03

2017-07-11

2017-07-13

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2017-06-01

2017-06-08

2017-06-12

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2017-05-01

2017-05-09

2017-05-11

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2017-02-23

2017-03-09

2017-03-13

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2017-02-01

2017-02-09

2017-02-13

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2016-12-01

2016-12-08

2016-12-12

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2016-11-01

2016-11-09

2016-11-14

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2016-10-03

2016-10-11

2016-10-13

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2016-09-01

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2016-08-01

2016-08-09

2016-08-11

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2016-07-01

2016-07-07

2016-07-11

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2016-06-01

2016-06-09

2016-06-13

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2016-05-02

2016-05-10

2016-05-12

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2016-04-01

2016-04-07

2016-04-11

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2016-03-01

2016-03-09

2016-03-11

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2016-02-01

2016-02-09

2016-02-11

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2016-01-04

2016-01-12

2016-01-14

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2015-12-01

2015-12-09

2015-12-11

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2015-11-02

2015-11-09

2015-11-12

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2015-10-01

2015-10-08

2015-10-13

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2015-09-01

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2015-08-03

2015-08-11

2015-08-13

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2015-07-01

2015-07-09

2015-07-13

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2015-06-01

2015-06-09

2015-06-11

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2015-05-01

2015-05-07

2015-05-11

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2015-04-01

2015-04-09

2015-04-13

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2015-03-02

2015-03-10

2015-03-12

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2015-02-02

2015-02-10

2015-02-12

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2014-12-19

2014-12-24

2014-12-29

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2014-12-01

2014-12-09

2014-12-11

2014-12-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2014-11-03

2014-11-10

2014-11-13

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2014-10-01

2014-10-09

2014-10-14

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2014-09-02

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2014-08-01

2014-08-07

2014-08-11

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2014-07-01

2014-07-09

2014-07-11

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2014-06-02

2014-06-10

2014-06-12

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2014-05-01

2014-05-08

2014-05-12

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2014-04-01

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2014-03-03

2014-03-11

2014-03-13

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2014-02-03

2014-02-11

2014-02-13

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-12-20

2013-12-26

2013-12-30

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-12-02

2013-12-10

2013-12-12

2013-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-11-01

2013-11-07

2013-11-12

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-10-01

2013-10-09

2013-10-11

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-08-01

2013-08-08

2013-08-12

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-07-01

2013-07-09

2013-07-11

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-06-03

2013-06-11

2013-06-13

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-05-01

2013-05-09

2013-05-13

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-04-01

2013-04-09

2013-04-11

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-03-01

2013-03-07

2013-03-11

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2013-02-01

2013-02-07

2013-02-11

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2012-12-21

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2012-12-03

2012-12-11

2012-12-13

2012-12-20

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2012-11-01

2012-11-08

2012-11-13

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2012-10-01

2012-10-09

2012-10-11

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2012-08-01

2012-08-09

2012-08-13

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2012-07-02

2012-07-10

2012-07-12

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2012-06-01

2012-06-07

2012-06-11

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2012-05-01

2012-05-09

2012-05-11

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1222

2012-04-02

2012-04-10

2012-04-12

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2012-03-01

2012-03-08

2012-03-12

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2012-02-01

2012-02-09

2012-02-13

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2011-12-01

2011-12-08

2011-12-12

2011-12-19

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2011-11-01

2011-11-09

2011-11-14

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2011-10-03

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2011-09-01

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2011-08-01

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2011-07-01

2011-07-07

2011-07-11

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2011-06-01

2011-06-09

2011-06-13

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2011-05-03

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2011-04-01

2011-04-07

2011-04-11

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2011-02-01

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2011-01-03

2011-01-11

2011-01-13

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2010-12-01

2010-12-09

2010-12-13

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2010-11-01

2010-11-09

2010-11-12

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2010-10-01

2010-10-07

2010-10-12

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2010-09-01

2010-09-09

2010-09-13

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2010-08-02

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2010-07-01

2010-07-08

2010-07-12

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2010-06-01

2010-06-09

2010-06-11

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2010-05-03

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2010-04-01

2010-04-08

2010-04-12

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2010-03-01

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2010-02-01

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2010-01-04

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2009-12-01

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2009-10-01

2009-10-08

2009-10-13

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2009-09-01

2009-09-09

2009-09-11

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2009-08-03

2009-08-11

2009-08-13

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2009-07-01

2009-07-09

2009-07-13

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2009-06-01

2009-06-09

2009-06-11

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2009-05-01

2009-05-07

2009-05-11

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2009-04-01

2009-04-08

2009-04-13

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1122

2009-03-02

2009-03-10

2009-03-12

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2009-02-02

2009-02-10

2009-02-12

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2009-01-02

2009-01-08

2009-01-12

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2008-11-03

2008-11-10

2008-11-13

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2008-10-01

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2008-09-02

2008-09-12

2008-09-16

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2008-08-01

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2008-06-02

2008-06-09

2008-06-11

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2008-05-01

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2008-04-01

2008-04-10

2008-04-14

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2008-03-03

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2008-02-01

2008-02-08

2008-02-12

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2008-01-02

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1978

2007-12-03

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2007-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2007-12-03

2007-12-11

2007-12-13

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2007-11-01

2007-11-07

2007-11-12

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2007-10-01

2007-10-09

2007-10-11

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-14

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2007-08-01

2007-08-09

2007-08-13

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2007-07-02

2007-07-10

2007-07-12

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2007-06-01

2007-06-07

2007-06-11

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2007-05-01

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2007-04-02

2007-04-10

2007-04-12

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2007-03-01

2007-03-08

2007-03-12

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2007-02-01

2007-02-08

2007-02-12

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

2006-12-01

2006-12-07

2006-12-11

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2006-12-01

2006-12-07

2006-12-11

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2006-11-01

2006-11-09

2006-11-13

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2006-10-02

2006-10-10

2006-10-12

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2006-09-01

2006-09-07

2006-09-11

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2006-08-01

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2006-07-03

2006-07-11

2006-07-13

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2006-06-01

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2006-05-01

2006-05-09

2006-05-11

2006-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2006-03-01

2006-03-09

2006-03-13

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2006-02-01

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1320

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1007

2005-12-09

2005-12-15

2005-12-19

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1480

2005-12-01

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1480

2005-11-01

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1480

2005-10-03

2005-10-11

2005-10-13

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1480

2005-09-01

2005-09-08

2005-09-12

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1480

2005-08-01

2005-08-09

2005-08-11

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1480

2005-07-01

2005-07-07

2005-07-11

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1480

2005-06-01

2005-06-09

2005-06-13

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1590

2005-05-04

2005-05-12

2005-05-16

2005-06-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1590

2005-04-06

2005-04-14

2005-04-18

2005-05-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1590

2005-03-02

2005-03-10

2005-03-14

2005-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1590

2005-02-02

2005-02-10

2005-02-14

2005-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1590

2005-01-05

2005-01-13

2005-01-18

2005-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1590

2004-12-01

2004-12-09

2004-12-13

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2004-11-03

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2004-10-06

2004-10-14

2004-10-18

2004-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2004-09-01

2004-09-09

2004-09-13

2004-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2004-08-04

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2004-07-07

2004-07-15

2004-07-19

2004-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2004-06-02

2004-06-10

2004-06-14

2004-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2004-05-05

2004-05-13

2004-05-17

2004-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2004-04-07

2004-04-15

2004-04-19

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2004-03-03

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2004-02-04

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2004-01-07

2004-01-15

2004-01-20

2004-02-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2003-12-03

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2003-11-05

2003-11-13

2003-11-17

2003-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2003-10-01

2003-10-09

2003-10-14

2003-11-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2003-09-03

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1800

2003-07-30

2003-08-14

2003-08-18

2003-09-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1999-09-16

1999-10-06

1999-10-08

1999-10-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1999-06-17

1999-07-07

1999-07-09

1999-07-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1999-03-24

1999-04-07

1999-04-09

1999-04-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1998-12-09

1999-01-06

1999-01-08

1999-01-19

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1998-09-18

1998-10-07

1998-10-09

1998-10-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1375

1998-06-04

1998-07-08

1998-07-10

1998-07-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1998-04-01

1998-04-07

1998-04-10

1998-04-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-12-30

1998-01-07

1998-01-09

1998-01-20

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-09-15

1997-09-24

1997-09-26

1997-10-15

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1997-06-16

1997-06-25

1997-06-27

1997-07-14

Initial

Regular

Quarter

HPS

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X