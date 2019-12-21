Best Dividend Stocks
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fu

Stock

FGB

Price as of:

$6.04 +0.02 +0.33%

Industry

Other

/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fu (FGB)

FGB

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

8.99%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.54

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get FGB DARS™ Rating

FGB

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.04

Quote Time

Today's Volume

77,000

Open Price

$6.02

Day's Range

$6.01 - $6.08

Previous Close

$6.02

52 week low / high

$4.85 - $6.51

Percent off 52 week high

-7.22%

FGB

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

FGB has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

FGB

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast FGB's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-11-22

$0.135

2019-08-22

$0.175

2019-05-22

$0.175

2019-02-22

$0.175

2018-11-21

$0.175

2018-08-22

$0.175

2018-05-22

$0.175

2018-02-22

$0.175

2017-11-22

$0.175

2017-08-22

$0.175

2017-05-22

$0.175

2017-02-22

$0.175

2016-11-21

$0.175

2016-08-22

$0.175

2016-05-20

$0.175

2016-02-22

$0.175

2015-11-20

$0.175

2015-08-21

$0.175

2015-05-21

$0.1725

2015-02-20

$0.1725

2014-11-21

$0.1725

2014-08-22

$0.1725

2014-05-22

$0.17

2014-02-21

$0.17

2013-11-20

$0.17

2013-08-21

$0.17

2013-05-22

$0.165

2013-02-20

$0.165

2012-11-21

$0.165

2012-08-22

$0.165

2012-05-22

$0.16

2012-02-22

$0.16

2011-11-18

$0.16

2011-08-23

$0.16

2011-05-20

$0.155

2011-02-18

$0.155

2010-11-18

$0.155

2010-08-18

$0.155

2010-05-19

$0.15

2010-02-18

$0.145

2009-11-18

$0.14

2009-08-18

$0.14

2009-05-19

$0.14

2009-02-18

$0.185

2008-11-19

$0.25

2008-08-20

$0.37

2008-05-20

$0.37

2008-02-21

$0.37

2007-11-21

$0.36

2007-08-22

$0.35

FGB's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

FGB

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for FGB

Stock not rated.

FGB

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-8.29%

-22.86%

0years

FGB

FGB

FGB

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

FGB

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

FGB

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1350

2019-11-12

2019-11-22

2019-11-25

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2019-08-12

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2019-05-13

2019-05-22

2019-05-23

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2019-02-11

2019-02-22

2019-02-25

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2018-11-08

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2018-08-13

2018-08-22

2018-08-23

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2018-05-10

2018-05-22

2018-05-23

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2018-02-12

2018-02-22

2018-02-23

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-11-09

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-08-10

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-05-10

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2017-02-09

2017-02-22

2017-02-24

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2016-11-10

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2016-08-10

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2016-05-10

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2016-02-10

2016-02-22

2016-02-24

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2015-11-10

2015-11-20

2015-11-24

2015-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1750

2015-08-10

2015-08-21

2015-08-25

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2015-05-11

2015-05-21

2015-05-26

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2015-02-10

2015-02-20

2015-02-24

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2014-11-10

2014-11-21

2014-11-25

2014-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1725

2014-08-11

2014-08-22

2014-08-26

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-05-12

2014-05-22

2014-05-27

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2014-02-10

2014-02-21

2014-02-25

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-11-11

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-12-02

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1700

2013-08-12

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-05-09

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2013-02-11

2013-02-20

2013-02-22

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2012-11-12

2012-11-21

2012-11-26

2012-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1650

2012-08-09

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-05-10

2012-05-22

2012-05-24

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2012-02-09

2012-02-22

2012-02-24

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-11-11

2011-11-18

2011-11-22

2011-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1600

2011-08-15

2011-08-23

2011-08-25

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2011-05-13

2011-05-20

2011-05-24

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2011-02-10

2011-02-18

2011-02-23

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2010-11-11

2010-11-18

2010-11-22

2010-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1550

2010-08-10

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2010-05-10

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1450

2010-02-10

2010-02-18

2010-02-22

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-11-10

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-08-10

2009-08-18

2009-08-20

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-05-11

2009-05-19

2009-05-21

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1850

2009-02-10

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2500

2008-11-10

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-12-01

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2008-08-11

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2008-05-09

2008-05-20

2008-05-22

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3700

2008-02-14

2008-02-21

2008-02-25

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3600

2007-11-16

2007-11-21

2007-11-26

2007-12-03

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3500

2007-08-06

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-08-31

Initial

Regular

Quarter

FGB

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

