Best Dividend Stocks
Ex-Dividend Dates
High Yield Stocks
Screener
Strategies
Tools
Articles
Premium
Advisors
Guaranteed Income
Pricing Go Premium Now Login

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Income Fund

Stock

ETG

Price as of:

$18.31 +0.05 +0.27%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
/ Dividend Stocks /

Uncategorized

/

Other

/

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantage Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG)

ETG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

6.74%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.23

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get ETG DARS™ Rating

ETG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.31

Quote Time

Today's Volume

86,165

Open Price

$18.33

Day's Range

$18.24 - $18.35

Previous Close

$18.26

52 week low / high

$12.39 - $18.35

Percent off 52 week high

-0.22%

ETG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1025

Dividend Shot Clock®

DEC 23

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1025

2019-12-02

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Regular

Trade ETG's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
ETG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast ETG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-23

$0.1025

2019-11-21

$0.1025

2019-10-23

$0.1025

2019-09-20

$0.1025

2019-08-22

$0.1025

2019-07-23

$0.1025

2019-06-20

$0.1025

2019-05-23

$0.1025

2019-04-22

$0.1025

2019-03-20

$0.1025

2019-02-20

$0.1025

2019-01-23

$0.1025

2018-12-21

$0.1025

2018-11-21

$0.1025

2018-10-23

$0.1025

2018-09-20

$0.1025

2018-08-23

$0.1025

2018-07-23

$0.1025

2018-06-21

$0.1025

2018-05-23

$0.1025

2018-04-20

$0.1025

2018-03-21

$0.1025

2018-02-20

$0.1025

2018-01-23

$0.1025

2017-12-21

$0.1025

2017-11-21

$0.1025

2017-10-23

$0.1025

2017-09-21

$0.1025

2017-08-22

$0.1025

2017-07-20

$0.1025

2017-06-21

$0.1025

2017-05-22

$0.1025

2017-04-19

$0.1025

2017-03-22

$0.1025

2017-02-16

$0.1025

2017-01-20

$0.1025

2016-12-21

$0.1025

2016-11-21

$0.1025

2016-10-20

$0.1025

2016-09-21

$0.1025

2016-08-22

$0.1025

2016-07-20

$0.1025

2016-06-21

$0.1025

2016-05-20

$0.1025

2016-04-20

$0.1025

2016-03-22

$0.1025

2016-02-18

$0.1025

2016-01-20

$0.1025

2015-12-21

$0.1025

2015-11-19

$0.1025

2015-10-21

$0.1025

2015-09-21

$0.1025

2015-08-20

$0.1025

2015-07-22

$0.1025

2015-06-19

$0.1025

2015-05-20

$0.1025

2015-04-21

$0.1025

2015-03-20

$0.1025

2015-02-18

$0.1025

2015-01-21

$0.1025

2014-12-22

$0.1025

2014-11-19

$0.1025

2014-10-22

$0.1025

2014-09-19

$0.1025

2014-08-20

$0.1025

2014-07-22

$0.1025

2014-06-19

$0.1025

2014-05-21

$0.1025

2014-04-21

$0.1025

2014-03-20

$0.1025

2014-02-19

$0.1025

2014-01-22

$0.1025

2013-12-20

$0.1025

2013-11-20

$0.1025

2013-10-22

$0.1025

2013-09-19

$0.1025

2013-08-21

$0.1025

2013-07-22

$0.1025

2013-06-19

$0.1025

2013-05-22

$0.1025

2013-04-19

$0.1025

2013-03-19

$0.1025

2013-02-19

$0.1025

2012-12-27

$0.1025

2012-12-20

$0.1025

2012-11-20

$0.1025

2012-10-22

$0.1025

2012-09-19

$0.1025

2012-08-22

$0.1025

2012-07-20

$0.1025

2012-06-20

$0.1025

2012-05-22

$0.1025

2012-04-19

$0.1025

2012-03-21

$0.1025

2012-02-17

$0.1025

2011-12-28

$0.1025

2011-12-21

$0.1025

2011-11-21

$0.1025

2011-10-20

$0.1025

2011-09-21

$0.1025

2011-08-22

$0.1025

2011-07-20

$0.1025

2011-06-21

$0.1025

2011-05-20

$0.1025

2011-04-19

$0.1025

2011-03-22

$0.1025

2011-02-16

$0.1025

2010-12-29

$0.1025

2010-12-21

$0.1025

2010-11-19

$0.1025

2010-10-20

$0.1025

2010-09-21

$0.1025

2010-08-20

$0.1025

2010-07-21

$0.1025

2010-06-21

$0.1025

2010-05-19

$0.1025

2010-04-21

$0.1025

2010-03-22

$0.1025

2010-02-17

$0.1025

2009-12-29

$0.1025

2009-12-22

$0.1025

2009-11-19

$0.1025

2009-10-21

$0.1025

2009-09-21

$0.1025

2009-08-20

$0.1025

2009-07-22

$0.1025

2009-06-19

$0.1025

2009-05-20

$0.1025

2009-04-21

$0.1025

2009-03-20

$0.1025

2009-02-18

$0.1025

2008-12-29

$0.1025

2008-12-22

$0.1438

2008-11-19

$0.1438

2008-10-22

$0.1438

2008-09-19

$0.1438

2008-08-20

$0.1438

2008-07-22

$0.1438

2008-06-19

$0.1438

2008-05-13

$0.1438

2008-04-21

$0.1438

2008-03-19

$0.1438

2008-02-20

$0.1438

2007-12-27

$0.1438

2007-12-20

$0.1438

2007-11-20

$0.1438

2007-10-22

$0.1438

2007-09-19

$0.1438

2007-08-22

$0.1438

2007-07-20

$0.1438

2007-06-20

$0.1438

2007-05-22

$0.1438

2007-04-19

$0.1438

2007-03-21

$0.125

2007-02-16

$0.125

2006-12-26

$0.125

2006-12-20

$0.125

2006-11-20

$0.125

2006-10-19

$0.125

2006-09-20

$0.125

2006-08-22

$0.125

2006-07-20

$0.125

2006-06-21

$0.125

2006-05-22

$0.125

2006-04-19

$0.116

2006-03-22

$0.116

2006-02-16

$0.116

2005-12-28

$0.116

2005-12-19

$0.116

2005-11-21

$0.116

2005-10-20

$0.116

2005-09-21

$0.1125

2005-08-22

$0.1125

2005-07-20

$0.1125

2005-06-21

$0.1125

2005-05-19

$0.1125

2005-04-20

$0.1125

2005-03-22

$0.1125

2004-12-29

$0.1125

2004-12-29

$0.1125

2004-12-16

$0.1125

2004-11-22

$0.1075

2004-10-21

$0.1075

2004-09-22

$0.1075

2004-08-25

$0.1025

2004-07-22

$0.1025

2004-06-24

$0.1025

2004-05-25

$0.1025

2004-04-22

$0.1025

2004-03-24

$0.1025

ETG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

See Stocks That Do Recover Quickly
ETG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for ETG

Stock not rated.

ETG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

0.00%

0.00%

0years

ETG

News
ETG

Research
ETG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

ETG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

ETG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1025

2019-12-02

2019-12-23

2019-12-24

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2019-11-01

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2019-10-01

2019-10-23

2019-10-24

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2019-09-03

2019-09-20

2019-09-23

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2019-08-01

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2019-07-01

2019-07-23

2019-07-24

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2019-06-03

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2019-05-01

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2019-04-01

2019-04-22

2019-04-23

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2019-03-01

2019-03-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2019-02-01

2019-02-20

2019-02-21

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2019-01-02

2019-01-23

2019-01-24

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2018-12-03

2018-12-21

2018-12-24

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2018-11-01

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2018-10-01

2018-10-23

2018-10-24

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2018-09-04

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2018-08-01

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2018-07-02

2018-07-23

2018-07-24

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2018-06-01

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2018-05-01

2018-05-23

2018-05-24

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2018-04-02

2018-04-20

2018-04-23

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2018-03-01

2018-03-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2018-02-01

2018-02-20

2018-02-21

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2018-01-02

2018-01-23

2018-01-24

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-12-01

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-11-01

2017-11-21

2017-11-22

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-10-02

2017-10-23

2017-10-24

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-09-01

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-08-01

2017-08-22

2017-08-24

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-07-03

2017-07-20

2017-07-24

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-06-01

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-05-01

2017-05-22

2017-05-24

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-04-03

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-03-01

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-02-01

2017-02-16

2017-02-21

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2017-01-03

2017-01-20

2017-01-24

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-12-01

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-11-01

2016-11-21

2016-11-23

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-10-03

2016-10-20

2016-10-24

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-09-01

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-08-01

2016-08-22

2016-08-24

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-07-01

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-06-01

2016-06-21

2016-06-23

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-05-02

2016-05-20

2016-05-24

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-04-01

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-03-01

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-02-01

2016-02-18

2016-02-22

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2016-01-04

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2015-12-01

2015-12-21

2015-12-23

2015-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2015-11-02

2015-11-19

2015-11-23

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2015-10-01

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2015-09-01

2015-09-21

2015-09-23

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2015-08-03

2015-08-20

2015-08-24

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2015-07-01

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2015-06-01

2015-06-19

2015-06-23

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2015-05-01

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2015-04-01

2015-04-21

2015-04-23

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2015-03-13

2015-03-20

2015-03-24

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2015-02-10

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2015-01-13

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2014-12-12

2014-12-22

2014-12-24

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2014-11-11

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2014-10-14

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2014-09-12

2014-09-19

2014-09-23

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2014-08-12

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2014-07-14

2014-07-22

2014-07-24

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2014-06-13

2014-06-19

2014-06-23

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2014-05-13

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2014-04-11

2014-04-21

2014-04-23

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2014-03-14

2014-03-20

2014-03-24

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2014-02-11

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2014-01-14

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2013-12-13

2013-12-20

2013-12-24

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2013-11-12

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2013-10-14

2013-10-22

2013-10-24

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2013-09-13

2013-09-19

2013-09-23

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2013-08-13

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2013-07-12

2013-07-22

2013-07-24

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2013-06-11

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2013-05-14

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2013-04-12

2013-04-19

2013-04-23

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2013-03-11

2013-03-19

2013-03-21

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2013-02-11

2013-02-19

2013-02-21

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2012-12-21

2012-12-27

2012-12-31

2013-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2012-12-14

2012-12-20

2012-12-24

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2012-11-13

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2012-10-12

2012-10-22

2012-10-24

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2012-09-11

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2012-08-14

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2012-07-13

2012-07-20

2012-07-24

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2012-06-12

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2012-05-14

2012-05-22

2012-05-24

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2012-04-13

2012-04-19

2012-04-23

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2012-03-13

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2012-02-10

2012-02-17

2012-02-22

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2011-12-20

2011-12-28

2011-12-30

2012-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2011-12-13

2011-12-21

2011-12-23

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2011-11-11

2011-11-21

2011-11-23

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2011-10-14

2011-10-20

2011-10-24

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2011-09-12

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2011-08-12

2011-08-22

2011-08-24

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2011-07-12

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2011-06-14

2011-06-21

2011-06-23

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2011-05-13

2011-05-20

2011-05-24

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2011-04-12

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2011-03-15

2011-03-22

2011-03-24

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2011-02-09

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2010-12-22

2010-12-29

2010-12-31

2011-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2010-12-14

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2010-11-12

2010-11-19

2010-11-23

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2010-10-13

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2010-09-14

2010-09-21

2010-09-23

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2010-08-13

2010-08-20

2010-08-24

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2010-07-14

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2010-06-14

2010-06-21

2010-06-23

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2010-05-12

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2010-04-14

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2010-03-15

2010-03-22

2010-03-24

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2010-02-10

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2009-12-22

2009-12-29

2009-12-31

2010-01-11

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2009-12-15

2009-12-22

2009-12-24

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2009-11-13

2009-11-19

2009-11-23

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2009-10-14

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2009-09-14

2009-09-21

2009-09-23

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2009-08-14

2009-08-20

2009-08-24

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2009-07-15

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2009-06-12

2009-06-19

2009-06-23

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2009-05-13

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2009-04-14

2009-04-21

2009-04-23

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2009-03-13

2009-03-20

2009-03-24

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2009-02-11

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2008-12-22

2008-12-29

2008-12-31

2009-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2008-12-16

2008-12-22

2008-12-24

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2008-11-12

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2008-10-15

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2008-09-12

2008-09-19

2008-09-23

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2008-08-13

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2008-07-15

2008-07-22

2008-07-24

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2008-06-13

2008-06-19

2008-06-23

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2008-05-06

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-05-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2008-04-14

2008-04-21

2008-04-23

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2008-03-14

2008-03-19

2008-03-24

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2008-02-13

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2007-12-21

2007-12-27

2007-12-31

2008-01-07

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2007-12-14

2007-12-20

2007-12-24

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2007-11-14

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2007-10-15

2007-10-22

2007-10-24

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2007-09-11

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2007-08-15

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2007-07-13

2007-07-20

2007-07-24

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2007-06-13

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2007-05-15

2007-05-22

2007-05-24

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1438

2007-04-13

2007-04-19

2007-04-23

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-03-14

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2007-02-13

2007-02-16

2007-02-21

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-12-20

2006-12-26

2006-12-28

2007-01-05

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-12-13

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-11-13

2006-11-20

2006-11-22

2006-11-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-10-13

2006-10-19

2006-10-23

2006-10-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-09-13

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-08-15

2006-08-22

2006-08-24

2006-08-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-07-14

2006-07-20

2006-07-24

2006-07-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-06-14

2006-06-21

2006-06-23

2006-06-30

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1250

2006-05-08

2006-05-22

2006-05-24

2006-05-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2006-04-12

2006-04-19

2006-04-21

2006-04-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2006-03-15

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-03-31

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2006-02-10

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-02-28

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2005-12-21

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2005-12-12

2005-12-19

2005-12-21

2005-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2005-11-14

2005-11-21

2005-11-23

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1160

2005-10-14

2005-10-20

2005-10-24

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2005-09-14

2005-09-21

2005-09-23

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2005-08-15

2005-08-22

2005-08-24

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2005-07-13

2005-07-20

2005-07-22

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2005-06-14

2005-06-21

2005-06-23

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2005-05-13

2005-05-19

2005-05-23

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2005-04-13

2005-04-20

2005-04-22

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2005-03-15

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2004-12-20

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2004-12-20

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-10

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1125

2004-12-09

2004-12-16

2004-12-20

2004-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2004-11-15

2004-11-22

2004-11-24

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2004-10-15

2004-10-21

2004-10-25

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1075

2004-09-15

2004-09-22

2004-09-24

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-08-17

2004-08-25

2004-08-27

2004-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-07-16

2004-07-22

2004-07-26

2004-08-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-06-17

2004-06-24

2004-06-28

2004-07-06

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-05-17

2004-05-25

2004-05-27

2004-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-04-16

2004-04-22

2004-04-26

2004-05-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2004-03-17

2004-03-24

2004-03-26

2004-04-02

Initial, Dividend Not Equal to Company’s Basis Amount

Regular

Monthly

ETG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

© 2019 

Market data

  provided is at least 15-minutes delayed and hosted by Barchart Solutions.

Information is provided 'as is' and solely for informational purposes, not for trading purposes or advice, and is delayed. To see all exchange delays and terms of use, please see 

disclaimer.

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×
X