BBA Aviation Plc - ADR

Stock

BBAVY

Price as of:

$18.0 +0.8 +4.65%

Industry

Other

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile | Related Companies
BBA Aviation Plc - ADR (BBAVY)

BBAVY

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

2.17%

Average Yield: N/A

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.39

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

39.33%

EPS $0.99

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

2 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get BBAVY DARS™ Rating

BBAVY

Daily Snapshot

Price

$18.0

Quote Time

Today's Volume

2,800

Open Price

$17.01

Day's Range

$17.0 - $18.0

Previous Close

$17.2

52 week low / high

$13.29 - $20.74

Percent off 52 week high

-13.21%

BBAVY

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

BBAVY has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade BBAVY's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

BBAVY

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast BBAVY’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-09-12

$0.195459

2019-04-11

$0.438484

2018-09-13

$0.173482

2018-04-12

$0.418712

2017-09-14

$0.165598

2017-04-05

$0.408632

2016-09-14

$0.162346

2016-04-06

$0.384062

2015-09-16

$0.215113

2015-04-08

$0.534435

2014-09-17

$0.202017

2014-04-09

$0.498291

2013-09-18

$0.197707

2013-04-10

$0.460755

2012-09-19

$0.190936

2012-04-18

$0.434299

2011-08-24

$0.180894

2010-03-03

$0.35895

BBAVY's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

BBAVY

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for BBAVY

Stock not rated.

BBAVY

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-10.56%

-33.99%

2years

BBAVY

BBAVY

BBAVY

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

BBAVY

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

BBAVY

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1955

Unknown

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-11-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4385

Unknown

2019-04-11

2019-04-12

2019-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1735

Unknown

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-11-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4187

Unknown

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1656

Unknown

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-11-20

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4086

Unknown

2017-04-05

2017-04-07

2017-06-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1623

Unknown

2016-09-14

2016-09-16

2016-11-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3841

Unknown

2016-04-06

2016-04-08

2016-06-06

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2151

Unknown

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-11-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5344

Unknown

2015-04-08

2015-04-10

2015-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2020

Unknown

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-11-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4983

Unknown

2014-04-09

2014-04-11

2014-06-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1977

Unknown

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-11-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4608

Unknown

2013-04-10

2013-04-12

2013-06-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1909

Unknown

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-11-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4343

Unknown

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-06-11

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1809

Unknown

2011-08-24

2011-08-26

2011-11-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2011-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-11-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3590

Unknown

2010-03-03

2010-03-05

2010-06-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

BBAVY

Company Profile

Exchanges: OTC

Sector: Uncategorized

Industry: Other

No company description available.

X