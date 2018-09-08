Best Dividend Stocks
RELX N.V.

Stock

RENX

Price as of:

$21.19 -0.58 -2.66%

Industry

Information And Delivery Services

/ Dividend Stocks / Technology / Information And Delivery Services /

RELX N.V. (RENX)

RENX

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $1.15

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

3 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get RENX DARS™ Rating

RENX

Daily Snapshot

Price

$21.19

Quote Time

Today's Volume

547,900

Open Price

$21.49

Day's Range

$21.18 - $21.55

Previous Close

$21.77

52 week low / high

$20.06 - $23.3

Percent off 52 week high

-9.06%

RENX

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

RENX has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Trade RENX's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

RENX

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast RENX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-08-02

$0.138159

2018-04-26

$0.313885

2017-08-02

$0.133102

2017-04-26

$0.287447

2016-08-03

$0.115988

2016-04-27

$0.274102

2015-08-05

$0.109109

2015-04-30

$0.26637093628088426

2014-08-06

$0.10984850455136541

2014-05-01

$0.28156241872561766

2013-08-07

$0.09657347204161248

2013-05-01

$0.23918010403120937

2012-08-08

$0.08985110533159948

2012-04-26

$0.22919278283485045

2011-08-04

$0.08737191157347204

2011-04-25

$0.23770611183355006

2010-08-04

$0.0764392067620286

2010-04-22

$0.20200877763328998

2009-08-05

$0.08472301690507152

RENX's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

RENX

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for RENX

Metric

RENX Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

RENX

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

3years

RENX

News
RENX

Research
RENX

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

RENX

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

RENX

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1382

Unknown

2018-08-02

2018-08-03

2018-08-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3139

Unknown

2018-04-26

2018-04-27

2018-05-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1331

Unknown

2017-08-02

2017-08-04

2017-08-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2874

Unknown

2017-04-26

2017-04-28

2017-05-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1160

Unknown

2016-08-03

2016-08-05

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2741

Unknown

2016-04-27

2016-04-29

2016-05-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1091

Unknown

2015-08-05

2015-08-07

2015-09-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2664

Unknown

2015-04-30

2015-05-04

2015-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1098

Unknown

2014-08-06

2014-08-08

2014-09-04

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2816

Unknown

2014-05-01

2014-05-05

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0966

Unknown

2013-08-07

2013-08-09

2013-09-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2392

Unknown

2013-05-01

2013-05-03

2013-05-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0899

Unknown

2012-08-08

2012-08-10

2012-09-10

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2292

Unknown

2012-04-26

2012-04-30

2012-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0874

Unknown

2011-08-04

2011-08-08

2011-09-02

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2377

Unknown

2011-04-25

2011-04-27

2011-05-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0764

Unknown

2010-08-04

2010-08-06

2010-09-03

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2020

Unknown

2010-04-22

2010-04-26

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0847

Unknown

2009-08-05

2009-08-07

2009-09-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

RENX

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Information And Delivery Services

No company description available.

