This table allows you to know how fast RENX’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2018-08-02 $0.138159 2018-04-26 $0.313885 2017-08-02 $0.133102 2017-04-26 $0.287447 2016-08-03 $0.115988 2016-04-27 $0.274102 2015-08-05 $0.109109 2015-04-30 $0.26637093628088426 2014-08-06 $0.10984850455136541 2014-05-01 $0.28156241872561766 2013-08-07 $0.09657347204161248 2013-05-01 $0.23918010403120937 2012-08-08 $0.08985110533159948 2012-04-26 $0.22919278283485045 2011-08-04 $0.08737191157347204 2011-04-25 $0.23770611183355006 2010-08-04 $0.0764392067620286 2010-04-22 $0.20200877763328998 2009-08-05 $0.08472301690507152