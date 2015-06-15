Best Dividend Stocks
Convergys Corporation

Stock

CVG

Price as of:

$24.41 +0.48 +2.01%

Industry

Business Software And Services

i
Convergys Corporation(CVG) either stopped trading, was acquired or changed ticker symbols. You can still view historical stock and dividend information for Convergys Corporation by scrolling below.
Convergys Corporation (CVG)

CVG

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

technology Average 0.01%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.00

Paid NA

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $1.75

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

6 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


CVG

Daily Snapshot

Price

$24.41

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,029,900

Open Price

$23.92

Day's Range

$23.69 - $24.48

Previous Close

$23.93

52 week low / high

$21.13 - $26.72

Percent off 52 week high

-8.65%

CVG

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

CVG has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

CVG

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast CVG’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2018-09-20

$0.11

2018-06-21

$0.11

2018-03-22

$0.1

2017-12-21

$0.1

2017-09-21

$0.1

2017-06-21

$0.1

2017-03-22

$0.09

2016-12-21

$0.09

2016-09-21

$0.09

2016-06-22

$0.09

2016-03-22

$0.08

2015-12-22

$0.08

2015-09-16

$0.08

2015-06-16

$0.08

2015-03-18

$0.07

2014-12-23

$0.07

2014-09-17

$0.07

2014-06-17

$0.07

2014-03-19

$0.06

2013-12-24

$0.06

2013-09-18

$0.06

2013-06-19

$0.06

2013-03-20

$0.06

2012-12-19

$0.05

2012-09-19

$0.05

2012-06-20

$0.05

CVG's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

CVG

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for CVG

Metric

CVG Rank

Technology Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is lower than benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth is modest and is more representative of a top dividend stock.

DARS Rating

CVG

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

7.93%

37.50%

6years

CVG

News
CVG

Research
CVG

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

CVG

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

CVG

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1100

2018-09-05

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2018-05-08

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2018-02-21

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-11-07

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2018-01-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-08-08

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2017-05-08

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2017-02-21

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-11-08

2016-12-21

2016-12-23

2017-01-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-08-08

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-10-07

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0900

2016-05-09

2016-06-22

2016-06-24

2016-07-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2016-02-23

2016-03-22

2016-03-24

2016-04-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-11-04

2015-12-22

2015-12-24

2016-01-08

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-08-04

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-10-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0800

2015-05-04

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-07-02

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2015-02-18

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-04-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-11-04

2014-12-23

2014-12-26

2015-01-09

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-08-11

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-10-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0700

2014-05-12

2014-06-17

2014-06-19

2014-07-03

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2014-02-05

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-04-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-11-06

2013-12-24

2013-12-27

2014-01-10

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-07-29

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-10-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-04-30

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-07-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0600

2013-02-07

2013-03-20

2013-03-22

2013-04-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-10-23

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2013-01-04

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-07-26

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-10-05

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

$0.0500

2012-05-08

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-07-06

Income, Qualified

Regular

Quarter

CVG

Investor Resources

Learn more about Convergys Corporation on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

CVG

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Technology

Industry: Business Software And Services

This company provides relationship management solutions in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Customer Management and Information Management. The Customer Management segment offers agent-assisted, self-service, and intelligent technology care solutions, including customer service, customer retention, sales, technical support, social interaction, collections management, back office, business-to-business, customer experience applied analytics, and intelligent interaction solutions for communications, financial services, technology, retail, healthcare, and government markets. This segment also provides premise-based and hosted automated self-care and technology solutions; speech recognition solutions; and license, professional, consulting and maintenance, and software support services. The Information Management segment offers convergent billing and business support system solutions and services. These solutions comprise revenue management solutions, such as rating and billing manager, collections manager, active mediation, and integrated communications operations management system; product and order management solutions consisting of product control manager, shopping and ordering solution, and service fulfillment and activation manager; and customer care management solutions, including customer service manager, inventory manager, field service manager, and decisioning and dynamic customer intelligence solution, as well as managed billing services. Convergys Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

