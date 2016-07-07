C. R. Bard (BCR) engages in the design, manufacture, packaging, distribution, and sale of medical, surgical, diagnostic, and patient care devices worldwide. It offers vascular, urology, oncology, and surgical specialty products. C. R. Bard sells its products directly and through distributors to hospitals, individual health care professionals, extended care facilities, and alternate site facilities. The company was founded in 1907 and is based in Murray Hill, New Jersey. C.R. Bard is largely affected by quality control and its ability to reduce manufacturing defects, as a defect could have serious consequences on its users. As well, it relies heavily on patent and proprietary rights for its products. C.R. Bard has been increasing its dividend since 1972, and pays its dividend quarterly.