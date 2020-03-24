Best Dividend Stocks
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. Com.

Stock

TDF

Price as of:

$15.72 -0.15 -1.0%

Industry

Closed End Fund Foreign

Stock Dividend Data | Daily Snapshot | Upcoming Dividend Payouts | Comparison Center | Stock Price Recovery History | DARS Breakdown | Growth History | News | Research | Yield History | Payout History | Dividend History | Company Profile
/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Foreign /

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. Com. (TDF)

TDF

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

0.00%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

$0.00

Paid Semi Annually

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

TDF

Daily Snapshot

Price

$15.72

Quote Time

Today's Volume

10,337

Open Price

$15.22

Day's Range

$15.22 - $15.65

Previous Close

$14.85

52 week low / high

$13.87 - $20.86

Percent off 52 week high

-28.81%

TDF

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

TDF has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

TDF

Compare TDF to Popular Screens

  • Best Dividend Stocks
  • Dow 30 Dividend Stocks
  • +10-Year Increasing Stocks
  • Financial Sector
  • My Watchlist

TDF

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast TDF’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-13

$0.6804

2019-09-06

$1.1093

2019-09-06

$0.3021

2018-12-14

$0.502

2018-09-07

$0.2087

2018-09-07

$1.3875

2018-09-07

$0.0152

2017-09-08

$0.3445

2017-09-08

$1.366

2016-12-13

$0.1455

2016-09-08

$0.2874

2016-09-08

$1.2615

2015-12-14

$1.7229

2015-09-09

$0.4893

2015-09-09

$1.7935

2014-12-12

$3.6464

2014-12-12

$0.0314

2014-09-10

$0.0238

2014-09-10

$0.0026

2014-09-10

$0.6087

2013-12-11

$0.5251

2013-12-11

$0.0083

2013-12-11

$0.5222

2013-09-11

$0.2767

2013-09-11

$0.3348

2012-12-12

$0.2854

2012-12-12

$0.1151

2012-09-12

$0.4404

2012-09-12

$0.5768

2012-09-12

$0.0555

2011-12-13

$0.4627

2011-12-13

$0.0515

2011-09-08

$0.3262

2011-09-08

$1.3861

2011-09-08

$0.0152

2010-12-14

$0.0327

2010-12-14

$0.1981

2010-12-14

$0.2975

2010-09-03

$0.3347

2010-09-03

$0.8514

2010-09-03

$0.0509

2009-09-14

$0.5451

2009-09-14

$0.0072

2009-09-14

$0.3705

2008-09-10

$1.0539

2008-09-10

$0.0567

2008-09-10

$0.5786

2007-12-19

$1.6518

2007-12-19

$0.3725

2007-03-21

$0.3339

2007-03-21

$0.8581

2007-03-21

$0.0252

2006-12-27

$0.053

2006-12-27

$0.1561

2006-12-27

$1.5941

2006-03-22

$0.3178

2006-03-22

$0.0026

2006-03-22

$0.229

2005-12-28

$0.2648

2005-12-28

$0.0816

2005-12-28

$0.2658

2005-03-22

$0.1406

2005-03-22

$0.0143

2004-12-29

$0.3974

2004-03-22

$0.0574

2003-03-20

$0.015

2001-12-11

$0.2062

2001-09-11

$0.2388

2001-06-12

$0.2651

2001-03-13

$0.2711

2000-12-12

$0.2564

2000-09-12

$0.3156

2000-06-13

$0.2847

2000-03-14

$0.3135

1999-12-16

$0.2966

1999-09-14

$0.3175

1999-06-15

$0.301

1999-03-16

$0.2222

1998-12-17

$0.283

1998-09-01

$0.2443

1998-05-29

$0.04

1997-12-29

$0.437

1997-12-29

$0.325

1997-12-29

$0.085

1997-05-30

$0.02

1997-05-30

$0.34

1997-05-30

$0.11

1996-12-27

$0.11

1996-12-27

$0.06

1996-12-27

$0.315

1996-05-30

$0.025

1996-05-30

$0.11

1996-05-30

$0.015

TDF

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for TDF

Metric

TDF Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is at par with Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is outside the normal range of the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

TDF

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-100.00%

-100.00%

0years

TDF

News
TDF

Research
TDF

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

TDF

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

TDF

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6804

2019-12-02

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3021

2019-08-23

2019-09-06

2019-09-09

2019-09-23

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1093

2019-08-23

2019-09-06

2019-09-09

2019-09-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5020

2018-12-03

2018-12-14

2018-12-17

2018-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0152

2018-08-24

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-24

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3875

2018-08-24

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-24

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2087

2018-08-24

2018-09-07

2018-09-10

2018-09-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3660

2017-08-25

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-25

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3445

2017-08-25

2017-09-08

2017-09-11

2017-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1455

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2615

2016-08-26

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-09-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2874

2016-08-26

2016-09-08

2016-09-12

2016-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7229

2015-12-01

2015-12-14

2015-12-16

2015-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.7935

2015-08-28

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-25

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4893

2015-08-28

2015-09-09

2015-09-11

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0314

2014-12-01

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2014-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$3.6464

2014-12-01

2014-12-12

2014-12-16

2014-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.6087

2014-08-29

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0026

2014-08-29

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0238

2014-08-29

2014-09-10

2014-09-12

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5222

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0083

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5251

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3348

2013-08-30

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2767

2013-08-30

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1151

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2854

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0555

2012-08-31

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Short – Term Capital Gains, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5768

2012-08-31

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4404

2012-08-31

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0515

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4627

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0152

2011-08-26

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-26

Short – Term Capital Gains, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.3861

2011-08-26

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3262

2011-08-26

2011-09-08

2011-09-12

2011-09-26

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2975

2010-12-02

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2010-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1981

2010-12-02

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2010-12-31

Income, Non-Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0327

2010-12-02

2010-12-14

2010-12-16

2010-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0509

2010-08-27

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

2010-09-22

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8514

2010-08-27

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

2010-09-22

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3347

2010-08-27

2010-09-03

2010-09-08

2010-09-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3705

2009-09-01

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-09-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0072

2009-09-01

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-09-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5451

2009-09-01

2009-09-14

2009-09-16

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5786

2008-09-02

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0567

2008-09-02

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0539

2008-09-02

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-04-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3725

2007-12-11

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.6518

2007-12-10

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0252

2007-03-09

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-04-09

Short – Term Capital Gains, Qualified

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.8581

2007-03-09

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-04-09

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3339

2007-03-09

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-04-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.5941

2006-12-14

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1561

2006-12-14

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0530

2006-12-14

2006-12-27

2006-12-29

2007-01-16

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2290

2006-03-10

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0026

2006-03-10

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-07

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3178

2006-03-10

2006-03-22

2006-03-24

2006-04-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2658

2005-12-15

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-17

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0816

2005-12-15

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-17

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2648

2005-12-15

2005-12-28

2005-12-30

2006-01-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0143

2005-03-10

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-04-08

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1406

2005-03-10

2005-03-22

2005-03-24

2005-04-08

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3974

2004-12-16

2004-12-29

2004-12-31

2005-01-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0574

2004-03-10

2004-03-22

2004-03-24

2004-04-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0150

2003-03-10

2003-03-20

2003-03-24

2003-04-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2002-04-07

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2062

2001-11-30

2001-12-11

2001-12-13

2001-12-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2388

2001-08-23

2001-09-11

2001-09-13

2001-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2651

2001-05-24

2001-06-12

2001-06-14

2001-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2711

2001-02-26

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2564

2000-11-29

2000-12-12

2000-12-14

2000-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3156

2000-08-24

2000-09-12

2000-09-14

2000-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2847

2000-05-25

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3135

2000-02-28

2000-03-14

2000-03-16

2000-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2966

1999-12-01

1999-12-16

1999-12-20

1999-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3175

1999-08-26

1999-09-14

1999-09-16

1999-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3010

1999-06-15

1999-06-15

1999-06-17

1999-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2222

1999-02-26

1999-03-16

1999-03-18

1999-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2830

1998-12-02

1998-12-17

1998-12-21

1998-12-30

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2443

1998-08-14

1998-09-01

1998-09-03

1998-09-15

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

1998-05-22

1998-05-29

1998-06-02

1998-06-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0850

Unknown

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3250

Unknown

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4370

Unknown

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

Unknown

1997-05-30

1997-06-03

1997-06-13

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3400

Unknown

1997-05-30

1997-06-03

1997-06-13

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0200

Unknown

1997-05-30

1997-06-03

1997-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3150

Unknown

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0600

Unknown

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-14

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

Unknown

1996-12-27

1996-12-31

1997-01-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0150

Unknown

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-06-13

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1100

Unknown

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-06-13

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0250

Unknown

1996-05-30

1996-06-03

1996-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

TDF

TDF

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Foreign

No company description available.

