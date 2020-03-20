Best Dividend Stocks
Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (The) Com.

Stock

SWZ

Price as of:

$6.42 +0.06 +0.94%

Industry

Closed End Fund Foreign

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (The) Com. (SWZ)

Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (The) Com. (SWZ)

SWZ

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

9.03%

financial Average 0.07%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$0.56

Paid Quarterly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get SWZ DARS™ Rating

SWZ

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.42

Quote Time

Today's Volume

6,606

Open Price

$6.33

Day's Range

$6.33 - $6.52

Previous Close

$6.36

52 week low / high

$5.54 - $8.84

Percent off 52 week high

-27.38%

SWZ

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

SWZ has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

SWZ

Compare SWZ to Popular Screens

Stock Symbol Company Name DARS™ Rating Dividend Yield** Payout Ratio Annualized Growth Last 3 Years Years of Cons Div Growth
locked locked 3.4 5.26% 39.29% 20.95% 9
locked locked 3.4 5.22% 41.89% 9.26% 39
locked locked 3.2 4.91% 54.00% 5.38% 63
locked locked 3.4 4.23% 40.62% 20.51% 8
locked locked 4.2 4.15% 47.79% 3.75% 39
Track the payouts, yields, quality ratings and more of specific dividend stocks by adding them to your Watchlist.

Trade SWZ's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

SWZ

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast SWZ’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-03-20

$0.1404

2019-12-13

$0.12486

2019-12-13

$0.01554

2018-09-17

$4.91

2018-06-21

$0.2025

2017-12-14

$0.12

2017-07-12

$0.01

2016-12-19

$0.12

2016-07-06

$0.185

2016-07-06

$0.206

2015-12-18

$0.033

2015-12-18

$0.405

2015-07-01

$0.066

2015-07-01

$0.001

2015-07-01

$0.205

2014-12-15

$2.195

2014-06-16

$0.04

2014-06-16

$0.142

2013-12-13

$0.011

2013-12-13

$0.033

2013-12-13

$0.972

2013-07-01

$0.036

2013-07-01

$0.037

2012-12-19

$0.053

2012-07-23

$0.01

2012-07-23

$0.006

2011-12-16

$0.168

2011-12-16

$1.074

2011-07-21

$0.727

2011-07-21

$0.011

2010-12-17

$0.227

2010-12-17

$0.264

2009-12-09

$0.211

2009-06-17

$0.007

2009-06-17

$0.366

2008-12-10

$0.028

2008-12-10

$0.042

2008-12-10

$0.023

2008-05-29

$0.097

2008-05-29

$0.092

2008-05-29

$0.042

2007-12-13

$0.261

2007-12-13

$1.162

2007-05-15

$0.527

2006-12-14

$1.175

2006-12-14

$0.55

2006-06-15

$0.028

2006-06-15

$0.203

2006-06-15

$0.024

2005-12-15

$1.276

2005-06-02

$0.258

2005-06-02

$0.021

2005-06-02

$0.051

2004-12-15

$0.474

2004-12-15

$0.243

2004-06-03

$0.108

2004-06-03

$0.031

2004-06-03

$0.078

2003-12-11

$0.125

2003-12-11

$0.144

2003-12-11

$0.303

2002-12-17

$0.541

2002-06-05

$0.072

2002-06-05

$0.015

2001-12-18

$0.14

2001-05-29

$0.167

2000-12-14

$1.32

SWZ's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

SWZ

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for SWZ

Metric

SWZ Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is slightly below Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is slightly below the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations, but has potential to rise.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

P/E ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

SWZ

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

62.87%

300.00%

0years

SWZ

News
SWZ

Research
SWZ

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

SWZ

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2019

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

SWZ

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1404

2020-03-10

2020-03-20

2020-03-23

2020-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0155

2019-12-13

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1249

2019-12-06

2019-12-13

2019-12-16

2019-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$4.9100

2018-09-07

2018-09-17

2018-09-18

2018-10-19

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2025

2018-06-12

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

2017-12-04

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-22

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

2017-06-27

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-07-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1200

2016-12-05

2016-12-19

2016-12-21

2016-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2016-08-12

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2060

2016-06-23

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-08-12

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1850

2016-06-23

2016-07-06

2016-07-08

2016-08-12

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4050

2015-12-08

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2016-01-26

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0330

2015-12-08

2015-12-18

2015-12-22

2016-01-26

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2050

2015-06-25

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0010

2015-06-25

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0660

2015-06-25

2015-07-01

2015-07-06

2015-07-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$2.1950

2014-12-03

2014-12-15

2014-12-17

2015-01-23

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1420

2014-06-04

2014-06-16

2014-06-18

2014-07-24

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0400

2014-06-04

2014-06-16

2014-06-18

2014-07-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.9720

2013-12-03

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2014-01-24

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0330

2013-12-03

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2014-01-24

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0110

2013-12-03

2013-12-13

2013-12-17

2014-01-24

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0370

2013-06-19

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0360

2013-06-19

2013-07-01

2013-07-03

2013-07-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0530

2012-12-11

2012-12-19

2012-12-21

2012-12-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0060

2012-06-21

2012-07-23

2012-07-25

2012-08-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0100

2012-06-21

2012-07-23

2012-07-25

2012-08-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.0740

2011-12-06

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2012-01-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1680

2011-12-06

2011-12-16

2011-12-20

2012-01-27

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0110

2011-06-22

2011-07-21

2011-07-25

2011-08-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.7270

2011-06-22

2011-07-21

2011-07-25

2011-08-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2640

2010-12-09

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2011-01-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2270

2010-12-09

2010-12-17

2010-12-21

2011-01-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2010-06-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2110

2009-12-01

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3660

2009-06-10

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-07-09

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0070

2009-06-10

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-07-09

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0230

2008-12-04

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0420

2008-12-04

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0280

2008-12-04

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0420

2008-05-22

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-13

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0920

2008-05-22

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-13

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0970

2008-05-22

2008-05-29

2008-06-02

2008-06-13

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2008-01-28

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1620

2007-12-06

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2008-01-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2610

2007-12-06

2007-12-13

2007-12-17

2008-01-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-05-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5270

2007-05-08

2007-05-15

2007-05-17

2007-05-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2007-01-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5500

2006-12-07

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2007-01-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.1750

2006-12-07

2006-12-14

2006-12-18

2007-01-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0240

2006-06-08

2006-06-15

2006-06-19

2006-07-05

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2030

2006-06-08

2006-06-15

2006-06-19

2006-07-05

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0280

2006-06-08

2006-06-15

2006-06-19

2006-07-05

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$1.2760

2005-12-08

2005-12-15

2005-12-19

2006-01-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0510

2005-05-26

2005-06-02

2005-06-06

2005-06-17

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0210

2005-05-26

2005-06-02

2005-06-06

2005-06-17

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2580

2005-05-26

2005-06-02

2005-06-06

2005-06-17

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2005-01-21

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.2430

2004-12-07

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2005-01-21

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.4740

2004-12-07

2004-12-15

2004-12-17

2005-01-21

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0780

2004-05-20

2004-06-03

2004-06-07

2004-06-18

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0310

2004-05-20

2004-06-03

2004-06-07

2004-06-18

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1080

2004-05-20

2004-06-03

2004-06-07

2004-06-18

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.3030

2003-12-04

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1440

2003-12-04

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-29

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1250

2003-12-04

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.5410

2002-12-05

2002-12-17

2002-12-19

2003-01-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0150

2002-05-23

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-14

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.0720

2002-05-23

2002-06-05

2002-06-07

2002-06-14

Income

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1400

2001-12-06

2001-12-18

2001-12-20

2001-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Semi-Annual

$0.1670

2001-05-15

2001-05-29

2001-05-31

2001-06-07

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

$1.3200

2000-12-07

2000-12-14

2000-12-18

2001-01-11

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Annual

SWZ

Investor Resources

Learn more about Swiss Helvetia Fund, Inc. (The) Com. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

“(t-text-blue-700). Wiki Page:”: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

SWZ

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Foreign

No company description available.

