Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Com.

Stock

NUV

Price as of:

$10.6 +0.01 +0.09%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Com. (NUV)

NUV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock's annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

3.48%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.37

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company's earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Get NUV DARS™ Rating

NUV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$10.6

Quote Time

Today's Volume

217,200

Open Price

$10.6

Day's Range

$10.6 - $10.65

Previous Close

$10.59

52 week low / high

$9.2 - $10.72

Percent off 52 week high

-1.12%

NUV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

NUV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

Click here to learn more.

NUV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast NUV's price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-12

$0.031

2019-11-14

$0.031

2019-10-11

$0.031

2019-09-12

$0.031

2019-08-14

$0.031

2019-07-12

$0.031

2019-06-13

$0.031

2019-05-14

$0.031

2019-04-12

$0.031

2019-03-14

$0.031

2019-02-14

$0.031

2019-01-14

$0.031

2018-12-13

$0.031

2018-11-14

$0.031

2018-10-12

$0.031

2018-09-13

$0.031

2018-08-14

$0.031

2018-07-12

$0.031

2018-06-14

$0.031

2018-05-14

$0.031

2018-04-12

$0.031

2018-03-14

$0.031

2018-02-14

$0.031

2018-01-11

$0.031

2017-12-14

$0.016

2017-12-14

$0.031

2017-11-14

$0.0325

2017-10-12

$0.0325

2017-09-14

$0.0325

2017-08-11

$0.0325

2017-07-12

$0.0325

2017-06-13

$0.0325

2017-05-11

$0.0325

2017-04-11

$0.0325

2017-03-13

$0.0325

2017-02-13

$0.0325

2017-01-11

$0.0325

2016-12-13

$0.0022

2016-12-13

$0.0325

2016-11-10

$0.0325

2016-10-12

$0.0325

2016-09-13

$0.0325

2016-08-11

$0.0325

2016-07-13

$0.0325

2016-06-13

$0.0325

2016-05-11

$0.0325

2016-04-13

$0.0325

2016-03-11

$0.0325

2016-02-10

$0.0325

2016-01-13

$0.0325

2015-12-11

$0.0325

2015-12-11

$0.0019

2015-11-10

$0.0325

2015-10-13

$0.0325

2015-09-11

$0.0325

2015-08-12

$0.0325

2015-07-13

$0.0325

2015-06-11

$0.0325

2015-05-13

$0.0345

2015-04-13

$0.0345

2015-03-11

$0.0345

2015-02-11

$0.0345

2015-01-13

$0.0345

2014-12-11

$0.0345

2014-12-11

$0.0009

2014-11-12

$0.0345

2014-10-10

$0.0345

2014-09-11

$0.0345

2014-08-13

$0.036

2014-07-11

$0.036

2014-06-11

$0.036

2014-05-13

$0.036

2014-04-11

$0.036

2014-03-12

$0.036

2014-02-12

$0.037

2014-01-13

$0.037

2013-12-11

$0.037

2013-12-11

$0.0049

2013-11-13

$0.037

2013-10-10

$0.037

2013-09-11

$0.037

2013-08-13

$0.037

2013-07-11

$0.037

2013-06-12

$0.037

2013-05-13

$0.037

2013-04-11

$0.037

2013-03-13

$0.037

2013-02-13

$0.037

2013-01-11

$0.037

2012-12-12

$0.037

2012-12-12

$0.0035

2012-11-13

$0.037

2012-10-11

$0.037

2012-09-12

$0.037

2012-08-13

$0.039

2012-07-11

$0.039

2012-06-13

$0.039

2012-05-11

$0.039

2012-04-11

$0.039

2012-03-13

$0.039

2012-02-13

$0.039

2012-01-11

$0.039

2011-12-13

$0.003

2011-12-13

$0.039

2011-12-13

$0.0542

2011-11-10

$0.039

2011-10-12

$0.039

2011-09-13

$0.039

2011-08-11

$0.039

2011-07-13

$0.039

2011-06-13

$0.039

2011-05-11

$0.039

2011-04-13

$0.039

2011-03-11

$0.039

2011-02-11

$0.039

2011-01-12

$0.039

2010-12-13

$0.0006

2010-12-13

$0.021

2010-12-13

$0.039

2010-12-13

$0.0001

2010-11-10

$0.039

2010-10-13

$0.039

2010-09-13

$0.039

2010-08-11

$0.039

2010-07-13

$0.039

2010-06-11

$0.039

2010-05-12

$0.039

2010-04-13

$0.039

2010-03-11

$0.039

2010-02-10

$0.039

2010-01-13

$0.039

2009-12-11

$0.0051

2009-12-11

$0.039

2009-12-11

$0.0019

2009-11-10

$0.039

2009-10-13

$0.039

2009-09-11

$0.039

2009-08-12

$0.039

2009-07-13

$0.039

2009-06-11

$0.039

2009-05-13

$0.039

2009-04-13

$0.039

2009-03-11

$0.039

2009-02-11

$0.039

2009-01-13

$0.039

2008-12-11

$0.039

2008-12-11

$0.002

2008-11-12

$0.039

2008-10-10

$0.039

2008-09-11

$0.039

2008-08-13

$0.039

2008-07-11

$0.039

2008-06-11

$0.039

2008-05-13

$0.039

2008-04-11

$0.039

2008-03-12

$0.039

2008-02-13

$0.039

2008-01-11

$0.039

2007-12-12

$0.039

2007-12-12

$0.0017

2007-12-12

$0.0283

2007-11-13

$0.039

2007-10-11

$0.039

2007-09-12

$0.039

2007-08-13

$0.039

2007-07-11

$0.039

2007-06-13

$0.039

2007-05-11

$0.039

2007-04-11

$0.039

2007-03-13

$0.039

2007-02-13

$0.039

2007-01-10

$0.039

2006-12-13

$0.039

2006-12-13

$0.0007

2006-12-13

$0.0273

2006-11-13

$0.039

2006-10-11

$0.039

2006-09-13

$0.039

2006-08-11

$0.039

2006-07-12

$0.039

2006-06-13

$0.039

2006-05-11

$0.039

2006-04-11

$0.039

2006-03-13

$0.039

2006-02-13

$0.039

2006-01-11

$0.039

2005-12-13

$0.0039

2005-12-13

$0.039

2005-12-13

$0.0204

2005-11-10

$0.039

2005-10-12

$0.039

2005-09-13

$0.039

2005-08-11

$0.039

2005-07-13

$0.039

2005-06-13

$0.039

2005-05-11

$0.039

2005-04-13

$0.039

2005-03-11

$0.039

2005-02-11

$0.039

2005-01-12

$0.039

2004-12-13

$0.039

2004-12-13

$0.0063

2004-12-13

$0.0559

2004-11-10

$0.039

2004-10-13

$0.039

2004-09-13

$0.039

2004-08-11

$0.039

2004-07-13

$0.039

2004-06-14

$0.039

2004-05-12

$0.04

2004-04-13

$0.04

2004-03-11

$0.04

2004-02-11

$0.04

2004-01-13

$0.04

2003-12-11

$0.0535

2003-12-11

$0.011

2003-12-11

$0.04

2003-12-11

$0.0187

2003-11-12

$0.04

2003-10-10

$0.04

2003-09-11

$0.04

2003-08-13

$0.0415

2003-07-11

$0.0415

2003-06-11

$0.0415

2003-05-13

$0.0415

2003-04-11

$0.0415

2003-03-12

$0.0415

2003-02-12

$0.0415

2003-01-13

$0.0415

2002-12-11

$0.0415

2002-12-11

$0.0247

2002-12-11

$0.0159

2002-12-11

$0.0009

2002-11-13

$0.0425

2002-10-10

$0.0425

2002-09-11

$0.0425

2002-08-13

$0.0425

2002-07-11

$0.0425

2002-06-12

$0.0425

2002-05-13

$0.0425

2002-04-11

$0.0425

2002-03-13

$0.0425

2002-02-13

$0.0425

2002-01-11

$0.0425

2001-12-12

$0.0425

2001-12-12

$0.0041

2001-12-12

$0.0033

2001-11-13

$0.0425

2001-10-11

$0.0425

2001-09-17

$0.0425

2001-08-13

$0.0425

2001-07-11

$0.0425

2001-06-13

$0.0425

2001-05-11

$0.0425

2001-04-11

$0.0425

2001-03-13

$0.0425

2001-02-13

$0.0425

2001-01-10

$0.0425

2000-12-13

$0.0425

2000-12-13

$0.021

2000-12-13

$0.0026

2000-11-13

$0.0425

2000-10-11

$0.0425

2000-09-13

$0.0425

2000-08-11

$0.0425

2000-07-12

$0.0425

2000-06-13

$0.0425

2000-05-11

$0.0425

2000-04-12

$0.0425

2000-03-13

$0.0425

2000-02-11

$0.0425

2000-01-12

$0.0425

1999-12-13

$0.0425

1999-12-13

$0.0006

1999-11-10

$0.0425

1999-10-13

$0.0425

1999-09-13

$0.0425

1999-08-11

$0.0425

1999-07-13

$0.0425

1999-06-11

$0.0425

1999-05-12

$0.0425

1999-04-13

$0.0425

1999-03-11

$0.0425

1999-02-10

$0.0425

1999-01-13

$0.0425

1998-12-11

$0.0425

1998-12-11

$0.0891

1998-12-11

$0.0041

1998-11-10

$0.0425

1998-10-13

$0.0435

1998-09-11

$0.0435

1998-08-12

$0.0435

1998-07-13

$0.0435

1998-06-11

$0.0435

1998-05-13

$0.0435

1998-04-13

$0.0455

1998-03-11

$0.0455

1998-02-11

$0.0455

1998-01-13

$0.0455

1997-12-11

$0.0455

1997-12-11

$0.0003

1997-12-11

$0.1323

1997-11-12

$0.0455

1997-10-10

$0.0475

1997-09-11

$0.0475

1997-08-13

$0.0475

1997-07-11

$0.0475

1997-06-11

$0.0475

1997-05-13

$0.0475

1997-04-11

$0.049

1997-03-12

$0.049

1997-02-12

$0.049

1997-01-13

$0.049

NUV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

NUV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for NUV

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

NUV Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is at or slightly above the Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

NUV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.75%

0.00%

0years

NUV

News
NUV

Research
NUV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

NUV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

NUV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0310

2019-12-02

2019-12-12

2019-12-13

2019-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2019-11-01

2019-11-14

2019-11-15

2019-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2019-10-01

2019-10-11

2019-10-15

2019-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2019-09-03

2019-09-12

2019-09-13

2019-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2019-08-01

2019-08-14

2019-08-15

2019-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2019-07-01

2019-07-12

2019-07-15

2019-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2019-06-03

2019-06-13

2019-06-14

2019-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2019-04-01

2019-04-12

2019-04-15

2019-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2019-03-01

2019-03-14

2019-03-15

2019-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2019-02-01

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2019-01-02

2019-01-14

2019-01-15

2019-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-12-03

2018-12-13

2018-12-14

2018-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-11-01

2018-11-14

2018-11-15

2018-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-10-01

2018-10-12

2018-10-15

2018-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-09-04

2018-09-13

2018-09-14

2018-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-07-02

2018-07-12

2018-07-13

2018-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-06-01

2018-06-14

2018-06-15

2018-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-05-01

2018-05-14

2018-05-15

2018-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-04-02

2018-04-12

2018-04-13

2018-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-03-01

2018-03-14

2018-03-15

2018-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-02-01

2018-02-14

2018-02-15

2018-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2018-01-02

2018-01-11

2018-01-12

2018-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0310

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0160

2017-12-01

2017-12-14

2017-12-15

2017-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0325

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2017-10-02

2017-10-12

2017-10-13

2017-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2017-09-01

2017-09-14

2017-09-15

2017-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2017-08-01

2017-08-11

2017-08-15

2017-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2017-07-03

2017-07-12

2017-07-14

2017-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2017-05-01

2017-05-11

2017-05-15

2017-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2017-04-03

2017-04-11

2017-04-13

2017-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2017-03-01

2017-03-13

2017-03-15

2017-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2017-02-01

2017-02-13

2017-02-15

2017-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2017-01-03

2017-01-11

2017-01-13

2017-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0022

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-11-01

2016-11-10

2016-11-15

2016-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-10-03

2016-10-12

2016-10-14

2016-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-09-01

2016-09-13

2016-09-15

2016-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-08-01

2016-08-11

2016-08-15

2016-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-07-01

2016-07-13

2016-07-15

2016-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-06-01

2016-06-13

2016-06-15

2016-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-05-02

2016-05-11

2016-05-13

2016-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-04-01

2016-04-13

2016-04-15

2016-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-03-01

2016-03-11

2016-03-15

2016-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-02-01

2016-02-10

2016-02-12

2016-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2016-01-04

2016-01-13

2016-01-15

2016-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0019

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0325

2015-12-01

2015-12-11

2015-12-15

2015-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2015-11-02

2015-11-10

2015-11-13

2015-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2015-09-01

2015-09-11

2015-09-15

2015-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2015-08-04

2015-08-12

2015-08-14

2015-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2015-07-01

2015-07-13

2015-07-15

2015-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0325

2015-06-01

2015-06-11

2015-06-15

2015-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2015-05-01

2015-05-13

2015-05-15

2015-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2015-04-01

2015-04-13

2015-04-15

2015-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2015-03-02

2015-03-11

2015-03-13

2015-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2015-02-02

2015-02-11

2015-02-13

2015-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0009

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0345

2014-12-01

2014-12-11

2014-12-15

2014-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2014-11-03

2014-11-12

2014-11-14

2014-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2014-10-01

2014-10-10

2014-10-15

2014-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0345

2014-09-02

2014-09-11

2014-09-15

2014-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2014-08-01

2014-08-13

2014-08-15

2014-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2014-07-01

2014-07-11

2014-07-15

2014-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2014-06-02

2014-06-11

2014-06-13

2014-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2014-04-01

2014-04-11

2014-04-15

2014-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0360

2014-03-03

2014-03-12

2014-03-14

2014-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2014-02-03

2014-02-12

2014-02-14

2014-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2014-01-02

2014-01-13

2014-01-15

2014-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0049

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-12-02

2013-12-11

2013-12-13

2013-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-11-01

2013-11-13

2013-11-15

2013-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-10-01

2013-10-10

2013-10-15

2013-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-09-03

2013-09-11

2013-09-13

2013-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-07-01

2013-07-11

2013-07-15

2013-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-06-03

2013-06-12

2013-06-14

2013-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-05-01

2013-05-13

2013-05-15

2013-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-04-01

2013-04-11

2013-04-15

2013-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-03-01

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-02-01

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2013-01-02

2013-01-11

2013-01-15

2013-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0035

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0370

2012-12-03

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2012-10-01

2012-10-11

2012-10-15

2012-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0370

2012-09-04

2012-09-12

2012-09-14

2012-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-08-01

2012-08-13

2012-08-15

2012-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-07-02

2012-07-11

2012-07-13

2012-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-06-01

2012-06-13

2012-06-15

2012-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-05-01

2012-05-11

2012-05-15

2012-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-04-02

2012-04-11

2012-04-15

2012-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-02-01

2012-02-13

2012-02-15

2012-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2012-01-03

2012-01-11

2012-01-15

2012-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0542

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0030

2011-12-01

2011-12-13

2011-12-15

2011-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2011-11-01

2011-11-10

2011-11-15

2011-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2011-10-03

2011-10-12

2011-10-15

2011-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2011-09-01

2011-09-13

2011-09-15

2011-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2011-08-01

2011-08-11

2011-08-15

2011-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2011-07-01

2011-07-13

2011-07-15

2011-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2011-06-01

2011-06-13

2011-06-15

2011-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2011-05-02

2011-05-11

2011-05-15

2011-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2011-04-01

2011-04-13

2011-04-15

2011-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2011-03-01

2011-03-11

2011-03-15

2011-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2011-02-01

2011-02-11

2011-02-15

2011-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2011-01-03

2011-01-12

2011-01-15

2011-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0001

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0006

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0390

2010-11-01

2010-11-10

2010-11-15

2010-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2010-10-01

2010-10-13

2010-10-15

2010-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2010-08-02

2010-08-11

2010-08-15

2010-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2010-07-01

2010-07-13

2010-07-15

2010-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2010-06-01

2010-06-11

2010-06-15

2010-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2010-05-03

2010-05-12

2010-05-15

2010-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2010-04-01

2010-04-13

2010-04-15

2010-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2010-03-02

2010-03-11

2010-03-15

2010-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2010-02-01

2010-02-10

2010-02-15

2010-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2010-01-04

2010-01-13

2010-01-15

2010-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0019

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0390

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0051

2009-12-01

2009-12-11

2009-12-15

2009-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-15

2009-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2009-09-01

2009-09-11

2009-09-15

2009-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2009-08-02

2009-08-12

2009-08-15

2009-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2009-06-01

2009-06-11

2009-06-15

2009-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2009-05-01

2009-05-13

2009-05-15

2009-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2009-03-03

2009-03-11

2009-03-15

2009-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2009-02-03

2009-02-11

2009-02-15

2009-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2009-01-02

2009-01-13

2009-01-15

2009-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0020

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-12-01

2008-12-11

2008-12-15

2008-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-11-03

2008-11-12

2008-11-15

2008-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-10-01

2008-10-10

2008-10-15

2008-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-09-02

2008-09-11

2008-09-15

2008-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-08-01

2008-08-13

2008-08-15

2008-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-07-01

2008-07-11

2008-07-15

2008-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-15

2008-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-05-01

2008-05-13

2008-05-15

2008-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-04-01

2008-04-11

2008-04-15

2008-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-03-03

2008-03-12

2008-03-15

2008-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-02-01

2008-02-13

2008-02-15

2008-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2008-01-02

2008-01-11

2008-01-15

2008-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0283

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0017

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-15

2007-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-11-01

2007-11-13

2007-11-15

2007-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-10-04

2007-10-11

2007-10-15

2007-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-09-04

2007-09-12

2007-09-15

2007-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-08-01

2007-08-13

2007-08-15

2007-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-07-02

2007-07-11

2007-07-15

2007-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-06-01

2007-06-13

2007-06-15

2007-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-05-01

2007-05-11

2007-05-15

2007-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-04-02

2007-04-11

2007-04-15

2007-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-03-01

2007-03-13

2007-03-15

2007-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-02-01

2007-02-13

2007-02-15

2007-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-15

2007-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0273

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0007

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-11-01

2006-11-13

2006-11-15

2006-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-10-02

2006-10-11

2006-10-15

2006-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-09-01

2006-09-13

2006-09-15

2006-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-08-01

2006-08-11

2006-08-15

2006-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-07-03

2006-07-12

2006-07-15

2006-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-06-01

2006-06-13

2006-06-15

2006-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-05-01

2006-05-11

2006-05-15

2006-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-15

2006-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-03-01

2006-03-13

2006-03-15

2006-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-02-01

2006-02-13

2006-02-15

2006-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-15

2006-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0204

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0039

2005-12-01

2005-12-13

2005-12-15

2005-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-11-01

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-10-03

2005-10-12

2005-10-15

2005-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-09-01

2005-09-13

2005-09-15

2005-10-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-08-01

2005-08-11

2005-08-15

2005-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-07-01

2005-07-13

2005-07-15

2005-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-06-01

2005-06-13

2005-06-15

2005-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-05-02

2005-05-11

2005-05-15

2005-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-04-01

2005-04-13

2005-04-15

2005-05-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-03-01

2005-03-11

2005-03-15

2005-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-02-01

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2005-01-03

2005-01-12

2005-01-15

2005-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0063

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-08-02

2004-08-11

2004-08-15

2004-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0390

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-15

2004-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-02-02

2004-02-11

2004-02-15

2004-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0187

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0110

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0535

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-15

2003-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0400

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-09-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-15

2003-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2003-05-02

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-15

2003-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-15

2003-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2003-01-03

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0009

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0159

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0247

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0415

2002-12-02

2002-12-11

2002-12-15

2002-12-30

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-12-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-09-03

2002-09-11

2002-09-15

2002-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-08-02

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-09-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-15

2002-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-06-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-02-01

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2002-01-02

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0033

2001-12-04

2001-12-12

2001-12-15

2001-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0041

2001-12-04

2001-12-12

2001-12-15

2001-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2001-12-04

2001-12-12

2001-12-15

2001-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2001-11-02

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-12-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-15

2001-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-09-04

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2001-07-02

2001-07-11

2001-07-15

2001-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-07-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2001-04-03

2001-04-11

2001-04-15

2001-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2001-03-02

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-04-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2001-02-02

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2001-01-03

2001-01-10

2001-01-15

2001-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0026

2000-12-05

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0210

2000-12-05

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2000-12-05

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2000-10-02

2000-10-11

2000-10-15

2000-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2000-09-05

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-10-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2000-07-05

2000-07-12

2000-07-15

2000-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2000-06-02

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-07-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2000-05-02

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-15

2000-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-04-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

2000-01-05

2000-01-12

2000-01-15

2000-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0006

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-23

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-23

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1999-11-01

1999-11-10

1999-11-15

1999-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1999-10-04

1999-10-13

1999-10-15

1999-11-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1999-09-02

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1999-08-03

1999-08-11

1999-08-15

1999-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1999-07-02

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-08-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1999-06-02

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1999-05-05

1999-05-12

1999-05-15

1999-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1999-04-05

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-05-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1999-03-01

1999-03-11

1999-03-15

1999-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1999-02-01

1999-02-10

1999-02-15

1999-03-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-02-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0041

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0891

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-28

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1998-12-01

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-28

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0425

1998-11-02

1998-11-10

1998-11-15

1998-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

1998-10-01

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-11-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

1998-08-03

1998-08-12

1998-08-15

1998-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-08-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0435

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-06-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

1998-03-02

1998-03-11

1998-03-15

1998-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

1998-02-02

1998-02-11

1998-02-15

1998-03-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

1998-01-02

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-02-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.1323

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0003

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0455

1997-11-03

1997-11-12

1997-11-15

1997-12-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-11-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-10-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-09-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-08-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1997-06-02

1997-06-11

1997-06-15

1997-07-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0475

1997-05-01

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-06-02

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

1997-04-03

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-05-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

1997-03-03

1997-03-12

1997-03-15

1997-04-01

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

1997-02-03

1997-02-12

1997-02-15

1997-03-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

1997-01-02

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-02-03

Tax Exempt Interest

Regular

Monthly

NUV

Investor Resources

Learn more about Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. Com. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

NUV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

