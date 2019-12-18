Best Dividend Stocks
MFS Special Value Trust Shs. Ben. Int.

Stock

MFV

Price as of:

$6.44 +0.0 +0.0%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

MFS Special Value Trust Shs. Ben. Int. (MFV)

MFV

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

8.76%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

$0.56

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

MFV

Daily Snapshot

Price

$6.44

Quote Time

Today's Volume

5,713

Open Price

$6.44

Day's Range

$6.41 - $6.44

Previous Close

$6.44

52 week low / high

$4.5 - $7.0

Percent off 52 week high

-8.00%

MFV

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

MFV has not yet officially announced its next dividend payout

MFV

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast MFV’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2019-12-17

$0.0468

2019-11-12

$0.04639

2019-10-15

$0.04677

2019-09-17

$0.0462

2019-08-13

$0.04676

2019-07-16

$0.04611

2019-06-18

$0.04573

2019-05-14

$0.04621

2019-04-16

$0.04541

2019-03-12

$0.04513

2019-02-12

$0.04376

2019-01-15

$0.04362

2018-12-18

$0.04524

2018-11-13

$0.04583

2018-10-16

$0.04731

2018-09-18

$0.04733

2018-08-14

$0.04709

2018-07-17

$0.047

2018-06-12

$0.04725

2018-05-15

$0.04776

2018-04-17

$0.04842

2018-03-13

$0.04919

2018-02-13

$0.05052

2018-01-16

$0.05001

2017-12-19

$0.04978

2017-11-14

$0.05035

2017-10-17

$0.04986

2017-09-12

$0.04985

2017-08-15

$0.05039

2017-07-18

$0.05044

2017-06-13

$0.05026

2017-05-16

$0.0501

2017-04-18

$0.0504

2017-03-14

$0.05045

2017-02-14

$0.05003

2017-01-17

$0.04984

2016-12-20

$0.0491

2016-11-15

$0.04969

2016-10-18

$0.05002

2016-09-20

$0.05043

2016-08-16

$0.05004

2016-07-19

$0.04903

2016-06-14

$0.04891

2016-05-17

$0.04868

2016-04-19

$0.04773

2016-03-15

$0.04556

2016-02-16

$0.04638

2016-01-19

$0.0482

2015-12-15

$0.05002

2015-11-17

$0.05009

2015-10-13

$0.05001

2015-09-15

$0.05179

2015-08-18

$0.05342

2015-07-14

$0.05438

2015-06-16

$0.05507

2015-05-12

$0.05529

2015-04-14

$0.05527

2015-03-17

$0.05553

2015-02-17

$0.05488

2015-01-13

$0.05545

2014-12-16

$0.05648

2014-11-18

$0.05578

2014-10-14

$0.05718

2014-09-16

$0.05739

2014-08-12

$0.05836

2014-07-15

$0.05884

2014-06-17

$0.05845

2014-05-13

$0.05848

2014-04-15

$0.05876

2014-03-18

$0.05841

2014-02-18

$0.05876

2014-01-14

$0.05876

2013-12-17

$0.05876

2013-11-12

$0.05822

2013-10-15

$0.05778

2013-09-17

$0.05791

2013-08-13

$0.05824

2013-07-16

$0.05811

2013-06-18

$0.05961

2013-05-14

$0.05889

2013-04-16

$0.05858

2013-03-12

$0.05824

2013-02-12

$0.05829

2013-01-15

$0.0574

2012-12-18

$0.05661

2012-11-13

$0.05754

2012-10-16

$0.05757

2012-09-18

$0.05679

2012-08-14

$0.05602

2012-07-17

$0.05508

2012-06-12

$0.05621

2012-05-15

$0.05703

2012-04-17

$0.05746

2012-03-13

$0.05706

2012-02-14

$0.05592

2012-01-17

$0.05473

2011-12-12

$0.05477

2011-11-14

$0.05431

2011-10-11

$0.05492

2011-09-12

$0.05625

2011-08-09

$0.06041

2011-07-12

$0.06023

2011-06-08

$0.06198

2011-05-10

$0.06211

2011-04-11

$0.06177

2011-03-09

$0.06212

2011-02-09

$0.06134

2011-01-11

$0.06021

2010-12-13

$0.06014

2010-11-08

$0.05979

2010-10-12

$0.05847

2010-09-13

$0.05779

2010-08-10

$0.05726

2010-07-12

$0.05674

2010-06-08

$0.05822

2010-05-11

$0.0601

2010-04-12

$0.05868

2010-03-09

$0.05717

2010-02-09

$0.0582

2010-01-12

$0.05704

2009-12-09

$0.05628

2009-11-10

$0.05603

2009-10-13

$0.05414

2009-09-10

$0.05271

2009-08-10

$0.04951

2009-07-13

$0.0483

2009-06-10

$0.04602

2009-05-11

$0.04223

2009-04-13

$0.03878

2009-03-09

$0.041

2009-02-09

$0.04198

2009-01-12

$0.03841

2008-12-10

$0.04197

2008-11-07

$0.04763

2008-10-09

$0.06

2008-09-10

$0.06244

2008-08-11

$0.06301

2008-07-09

$0.06639

2008-06-11

$0.06756

2008-05-09

$0.06622

2008-04-09

$0.06497

2008-03-10

$0.067

2008-02-11

$0.06827

2008-01-10

$0.0713

2007-12-12

$0.07266

2007-11-09

$0.07633

2007-10-09

$0.0756

2007-09-10

$0.076

2007-08-10

$0.08099

2007-07-10

$0.08334

2007-06-11

$0.08396

2007-05-09

$0.08263

2007-04-10

$0.08156

2007-03-09

$0.08233

2007-02-09

$0.08119

2007-01-10

$0.08067

2006-12-13

$0.07977

2006-11-09

$0.07917

2006-10-10

$0.07857

2006-09-12

$0.07757

2006-08-09

$0.07783

2006-07-11

$0.07855

2006-06-08

$0.08115

2006-05-09

$0.08158

2006-04-11

$0.08071

2006-03-09

$0.08104

2006-02-09

$0.08196

2006-01-11

$0.0809

2005-12-08

$0.08055

2005-11-09

$0.08098

2005-10-11

$0.0839

2005-09-08

$0.08525

2005-08-09

$0.08459

2005-07-14

$0.08341

2005-06-09

$0.08125

2005-05-10

$0.08317

2005-04-12

$0.08552

2005-03-10

$0.08674

2005-02-09

$0.08627

2005-01-11

$0.08694

2004-12-13

$0.08543

2004-11-10

$0.08362

2004-10-13

$0.08357

2004-09-13

$0.08203

2004-08-12

$0.08376

2004-07-13

$0.08383

2004-06-14

$0.0826

2004-05-12

$0.08591

2004-04-13

$0.08599

2004-03-11

$0.08752

2004-02-12

$0.08772

2004-01-13

$0.08381

2003-12-11

$0.08174

2003-11-12

$0.08046

2003-10-10

$0.07852

2003-09-11

$0.0763

2003-08-13

$0.078

2003-07-11

$0.07786

2003-06-11

$0.07397

2003-05-13

$0.06936

2003-04-11

$0.06606

2003-03-12

$0.06579

2003-02-12

$0.06769

2003-01-13

$0.0662

2002-12-12

$0.06501

2002-11-13

$0.061

2002-10-10

$0.06349

2002-09-12

$0.06349

2002-08-13

$0.06525

2002-07-11

$0.07041

2002-06-12

$0.07392

2002-05-13

$0.07492

2002-04-11

$0.07417

2002-03-13

$0.07167

2002-02-13

$0.074

2002-01-11

$0.07425

2001-12-12

$0.1375

2001-11-13

$0.1375

2001-10-11

$0.1375

2001-09-17

$0.1375

2001-08-13

$0.1375

2001-07-12

$0.1375

2001-06-13

$0.1375

2001-05-11

$0.1375

2001-04-11

$0.1375

2001-03-13

$0.1375

2001-02-13

$0.1375

2001-01-11

$0.1375

2000-12-13

$0.1375

2000-11-13

$0.1375

2000-10-12

$0.1375

2000-09-13

$0.1375

2000-08-11

$0.1375

2000-07-12

$0.1375

2000-06-13

$0.1375

2000-05-11

$0.1375

2000-04-12

$0.1375

2000-03-13

$0.1375

2000-02-11

$0.1375

2000-01-12

$0.1375

1999-12-13

$0.04739

1999-12-13

$0.45124

1999-12-13

$0.13914

1999-11-10

$0.1375

1999-10-12

$0.1375

1999-09-13

$0.1375

1999-08-11

$0.1375

1999-07-13

$0.1375

1999-06-10

$0.1375

1999-05-12

$0.1375

1999-04-13

$0.1375

1999-03-12

$0.1375

1999-02-10

$0.1375

1999-01-13

$0.1375

1998-12-11

$0.1375

1998-11-12

$0.1375

1998-10-13

$0.1375

1998-09-11

$0.1375

1998-08-12

$0.1375

1998-07-13

$0.1375

1998-06-11

$0.1375

1998-05-13

$0.1375

1998-04-13

$0.1375

1998-03-12

$0.1375

1998-02-11

$0.1375

1998-01-13

$0.1375

1997-12-29

$0.0723

1997-12-29

$0.029

1997-12-29

$0.22

1997-12-11

$0.1375

1997-11-12

$0.1375

1997-10-10

$0.1375

1997-09-11

$0.1375

1997-08-13

$0.1375

1997-07-11

$0.1375

1997-06-12

$0.1375

1997-05-13

$0.1375

1997-04-11

$0.1375

1997-03-12

$0.1375

1997-02-12

$0.1375

1997-01-13

$0.1375

1996-12-26

$1.3186

1996-12-12

$0.1375

1996-11-13

$0.1375

1996-10-10

$0.0188

1996-10-10

$0.1187

1996-09-12

$0.1375

1996-08-13

$0.1218

1996-08-13

$0.0157

1996-07-11

$0.0443

1996-07-11

$0.0855

1996-07-11

$0.0077

1996-06-13

$0.0076

1996-06-13

$0.1299

1996-05-13

$0.1323

1996-05-13

$0.0052

1996-04-11

$0.0133

1996-04-11

$0.082

1996-04-11

$0.0422

1996-03-13

$0.0103

1996-03-13

$0.1272

1996-02-13

$0.0205

1996-02-13

$0.117

1996-01-11

$0.1315

1996-01-11

$0.006

1995-12-13

$0.1375

1995-11-13

$0.0091

1995-09-13

$0.0102

1995-09-13

$0.0685

1995-08-11

$0.0179

1995-08-11

$0.1196

1995-07-13

$0.0202

1995-07-13

$0.0615

1995-06-13

$0.019

1995-06-13

$0.0013

1995-05-09

$0.0176

1995-05-09

$0.0079

1995-04-10

$0.0243

1994-10-07

$0.6421

1993-12-23

$0.6043

1993-12-23

$0.6043

1992-12-23

$0.4798

MFV's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

MFV

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for MFV

Metric

MFV Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

MFV

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-1.28%

-1.98%

0years

MFV

News
MFV

Research
MFV

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

MFV

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

1992

MFV

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.0468

2019-12-02

2019-12-17

2019-12-18

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0464

2019-11-01

2019-11-12

2019-11-13

2019-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0468

2019-10-01

2019-10-15

2019-10-16

2019-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0462

2019-09-03

2019-09-17

2019-09-18

2019-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0468

2019-08-01

2019-08-13

2019-08-14

2019-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0461

2019-07-01

2019-07-16

2019-07-17

2019-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0457

2019-06-03

2019-06-18

2019-06-19

2019-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0462

2019-05-01

2019-05-14

2019-05-15

2019-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0454

2019-04-01

2019-04-16

2019-04-17

2019-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0451

2019-03-01

2019-03-12

2019-03-13

2019-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0438

2019-02-01

2019-02-12

2019-02-13

2019-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0436

2019-01-02

2019-01-15

2019-01-16

2019-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0452

2018-12-03

2018-12-18

2018-12-19

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0458

2018-11-01

2018-11-13

2018-11-14

2018-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2018-10-01

2018-10-16

2018-10-17

2018-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2018-09-04

2018-09-18

2018-09-19

2018-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0471

2018-08-01

2018-08-14

2018-08-15

2018-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0470

2018-07-02

2018-07-17

2018-07-18

2018-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0473

2018-06-01

2018-06-12

2018-06-13

2018-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0478

2018-05-01

2018-05-15

2018-05-16

2018-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0484

2018-04-02

2018-04-17

2018-04-18

2018-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0492

2018-03-01

2018-03-13

2018-03-14

2018-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2018-02-01

2018-02-13

2018-02-14

2018-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2018-01-02

2018-01-16

2018-01-17

2018-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0498

2017-12-01

2017-12-19

2017-12-20

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

2017-11-01

2017-11-14

2017-11-15

2017-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0499

2017-10-02

2017-10-17

2017-10-18

2017-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0499

2017-09-01

2017-09-12

2017-09-13

2017-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

2017-08-01

2017-08-15

2017-08-17

2017-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

2017-07-03

2017-07-18

2017-07-20

2017-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0503

2017-06-01

2017-06-13

2017-06-15

2017-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0501

2017-05-01

2017-05-16

2017-05-18

2017-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

2017-04-03

2017-04-18

2017-04-20

2017-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0505

2017-03-01

2017-03-14

2017-03-16

2017-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2017-02-01

2017-02-14

2017-02-16

2017-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0498

2017-01-03

2017-01-17

2017-01-19

2017-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0491

2016-12-01

2016-12-20

2016-12-22

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0497

2016-11-01

2016-11-15

2016-11-17

2016-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-10-03

2016-10-18

2016-10-20

2016-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0504

2016-09-01

2016-09-20

2016-09-22

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2016-08-01

2016-08-16

2016-08-18

2016-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0490

2016-07-01

2016-07-19

2016-07-21

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0489

2016-06-01

2016-06-14

2016-06-16

2016-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0487

2016-05-02

2016-05-17

2016-05-19

2016-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0477

2016-04-01

2016-04-19

2016-04-21

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0456

2016-03-01

2016-03-15

2016-03-17

2016-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0464

2016-02-01

2016-02-16

2016-02-18

2016-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0482

2016-01-04

2016-01-19

2016-01-21

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-12-01

2015-12-15

2015-12-17

2015-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0501

2015-11-02

2015-11-17

2015-11-19

2015-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0500

2015-10-01

2015-10-13

2015-10-15

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0518

2015-09-01

2015-09-15

2015-09-17

2015-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0534

2015-08-03

2015-08-18

2015-08-20

2015-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0544

2015-07-01

2015-07-14

2015-07-16

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2015-06-01

2015-06-16

2015-06-18

2015-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2015-05-01

2015-05-12

2015-05-14

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0553

2015-04-01

2015-04-14

2015-04-16

2015-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2015-03-02

2015-03-17

2015-03-19

2015-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

2015-02-02

2015-02-17

2015-02-19

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0555

2015-01-02

2015-01-13

2015-01-15

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0565

2014-12-01

2014-12-16

2014-12-18

2014-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0558

2014-11-03

2014-11-18

2014-11-20

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0572

2014-10-01

2014-10-14

2014-10-16

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2014-09-02

2014-09-16

2014-09-18

2014-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

2014-08-01

2014-08-12

2014-08-14

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0588

2014-07-01

2014-07-15

2014-07-17

2014-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2014-06-02

2014-06-17

2014-06-19

2014-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2014-05-01

2014-05-13

2014-05-15

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0588

2014-04-01

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0584

2014-03-03

2014-03-18

2014-03-20

2014-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0588

2014-02-03

2014-02-18

2014-02-20

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0588

2014-01-02

2014-01-14

2014-01-16

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0588

2013-12-02

2013-12-17

2013-12-19

2013-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2013-11-01

2013-11-12

2013-11-14

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0578

2013-10-01

2013-10-15

2013-10-17

2013-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0579

2013-09-03

2013-09-17

2013-09-19

2013-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2013-08-01

2013-08-13

2013-08-15

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0581

2013-07-01

2013-07-16

2013-07-18

2013-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0596

2013-06-03

2013-06-18

2013-06-20

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0589

2013-05-01

2013-05-14

2013-05-16

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0586

2013-04-01

2013-04-16

2013-04-18

2013-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2013-03-01

2013-03-12

2013-03-14

2013-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0583

2013-02-01

2013-02-12

2013-02-14

2013-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0574

2013-01-02

2013-01-15

2013-01-17

2013-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0566

2012-12-03

2012-12-18

2012-12-20

2012-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2012-11-01

2012-11-13

2012-11-15

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0576

2012-10-01

2012-10-16

2012-10-18

2012-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0568

2012-09-04

2012-09-18

2012-09-20

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2012-08-01

2012-08-14

2012-08-16

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0551

2012-07-02

2012-07-17

2012-07-19

2012-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0562

2012-06-01

2012-06-12

2012-06-14

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2012-05-01

2012-05-15

2012-05-17

2012-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0575

2012-04-02

2012-04-17

2012-04-19

2012-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0571

2012-03-01

2012-03-13

2012-03-15

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0559

2012-02-01

2012-02-14

2012-02-16

2012-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0547

2012-01-03

2012-01-17

2012-01-19

2012-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0548

2011-12-01

2011-12-12

2011-12-14

2011-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0543

2011-11-01

2011-11-14

2011-11-16

2011-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0549

2011-10-03

2011-10-11

2011-10-13

2011-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2011-09-01

2011-09-12

2011-09-14

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0604

2011-08-01

2011-08-09

2011-08-11

2011-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0602

2011-07-01

2011-07-12

2011-07-14

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0620

2011-06-01

2011-06-08

2011-06-10

2011-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2011-05-02

2011-05-10

2011-05-12

2011-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0618

2011-04-01

2011-04-11

2011-04-13

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0621

2011-03-01

2011-03-09

2011-03-11

2011-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0613

2011-02-01

2011-02-09

2011-02-11

2011-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0602

2011-01-03

2011-01-11

2011-01-13

2011-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2010-12-01

2010-12-13

2010-12-15

2010-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0598

2010-11-01

2010-11-08

2010-11-10

2010-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0585

2010-10-01

2010-10-12

2010-10-14

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0578

2010-09-01

2010-09-13

2010-09-15

2010-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0573

2010-08-02

2010-08-10

2010-08-12

2010-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0567

2010-07-01

2010-07-12

2010-07-14

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2010-06-01

2010-06-08

2010-06-10

2010-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0601

2010-05-03

2010-05-11

2010-05-13

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0587

2010-04-01

2010-04-12

2010-04-14

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0572

2010-03-01

2010-03-09

2010-03-11

2010-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0582

2010-02-01

2010-02-09

2010-02-11

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0570

2010-01-04

2010-01-12

2010-01-14

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0563

2009-12-01

2009-12-09

2009-12-11

2009-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0560

2009-11-02

2009-11-10

2009-11-13

2009-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0541

2009-10-01

2009-10-13

2009-10-15

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0527

2009-09-01

2009-09-10

2009-09-14

2009-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0495

2009-08-03

2009-08-10

2009-08-12

2009-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0483

2009-07-01

2009-07-13

2009-07-15

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0460

2009-06-01

2009-06-10

2009-06-12

2009-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0422

2009-05-01

2009-05-11

2009-05-13

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0388

2009-04-01

2009-04-13

2009-04-15

2009-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0410

2009-03-02

2009-03-09

2009-03-11

2009-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2009-02-02

2009-02-09

2009-02-11

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0384

2009-01-02

2009-01-12

2009-01-14

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0420

2008-12-01

2008-12-10

2008-12-12

2008-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0476

2008-11-03

2008-11-07

2008-11-12

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0600

2008-10-01

2008-10-09

2008-10-14

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0624

2008-09-02

2008-09-10

2008-09-12

2008-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0630

2008-08-01

2008-08-11

2008-08-13

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0664

2008-07-01

2008-07-09

2008-07-11

2008-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0676

2008-06-02

2008-06-11

2008-06-13

2008-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0662

2008-05-01

2008-05-09

2008-05-13

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2008-04-01

2008-04-09

2008-04-11

2008-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0670

2008-03-03

2008-03-10

2008-03-12

2008-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0683

2008-02-01

2008-02-11

2008-02-13

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0713

2008-01-03

2008-01-10

2008-01-14

2008-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0727

2007-12-03

2007-12-12

2007-12-14

2007-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2007-11-01

2007-11-09

2007-11-14

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0756

2007-10-01

2007-10-09

2007-10-11

2007-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2007-09-04

2007-09-10

2007-09-12

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2007-08-01

2007-08-10

2007-08-14

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0833

2007-07-02

2007-07-10

2007-07-12

2007-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0840

2007-06-01

2007-06-11

2007-06-13

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2007-05-01

2007-05-09

2007-05-11

2007-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0816

2007-04-02

2007-04-10

2007-04-12

2007-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0823

2007-03-01

2007-03-09

2007-03-13

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0812

2007-02-01

2007-02-09

2007-02-13

2007-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0807

2007-01-03

2007-01-10

2007-01-12

2007-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0798

2006-12-01

2006-12-13

2006-12-15

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0792

2006-11-01

2006-11-09

2006-11-13

2006-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0786

2006-10-02

2006-10-10

2006-10-12

2006-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0776

2006-09-01

2006-09-12

2006-09-14

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0778

2006-08-01

2006-08-09

2006-08-11

2006-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0786

2006-07-03

2006-07-11

2006-07-13

2006-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0812

2006-06-01

2006-06-08

2006-06-12

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0816

2006-05-01

2006-05-09

2006-05-11

2006-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0807

2006-04-03

2006-04-11

2006-04-13

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2006-03-01

2006-03-09

2006-03-13

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2006-02-01

2006-02-09

2006-02-13

2006-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0809

2006-01-03

2006-01-11

2006-01-13

2006-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0806

2005-12-02

2005-12-08

2005-12-12

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0810

2005-11-01

2005-11-09

2005-11-14

2005-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0839

2005-10-03

2005-10-11

2005-10-13

2005-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0853

2005-09-01

2005-09-08

2005-09-12

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0846

2005-08-01

2005-08-09

2005-08-11

2005-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0834

2005-07-01

2005-07-14

2005-07-18

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0813

2005-06-01

2005-06-09

2005-06-13

2005-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0832

2005-05-02

2005-05-10

2005-05-12

2005-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0855

2005-04-01

2005-04-12

2005-04-14

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0867

2005-03-01

2005-03-10

2005-03-14

2005-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0863

2005-02-01

2005-02-09

2005-02-11

2005-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0869

2005-01-03

2005-01-11

2005-01-13

2005-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0854

2004-12-01

2004-12-13

2004-12-15

2004-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0836

2004-11-01

2004-11-10

2004-11-15

2004-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0836

2004-10-01

2004-10-13

2004-10-15

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

2004-09-01

2004-09-13

2004-09-15

2004-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0838

2004-08-02

2004-08-12

2004-08-16

2004-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0838

2004-07-01

2004-07-13

2004-07-15

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0826

2004-06-01

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0859

2004-05-03

2004-05-12

2004-05-14

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0860

2004-04-01

2004-04-13

2004-04-15

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0875

2004-03-01

2004-03-11

2004-03-15

2004-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0877

2004-02-02

2004-02-12

2004-02-17

2004-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0838

2004-01-02

2004-01-13

2004-01-15

2004-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0817

2003-12-01

2003-12-11

2003-12-15

2003-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0805

2003-11-03

2003-11-12

2003-11-14

2003-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0785

2003-10-01

2003-10-10

2003-10-15

2003-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0763

2003-09-02

2003-09-11

2003-09-15

2003-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0780

2003-08-01

2003-08-13

2003-08-15

2003-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0779

2003-07-01

2003-07-11

2003-07-15

2003-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2003-06-02

2003-06-11

2003-06-13

2003-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0694

2003-05-01

2003-05-13

2003-05-15

2003-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0661

2003-04-01

2003-04-11

2003-04-15

2003-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0658

2003-03-03

2003-03-12

2003-03-14

2003-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0677

2003-02-03

2003-02-12

2003-02-14

2003-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0662

2003-01-02

2003-01-13

2003-01-15

2003-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0650

2002-12-02

2002-12-12

2002-12-16

2002-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0610

2002-11-01

2002-11-13

2002-11-15

2002-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2002-10-01

2002-10-10

2002-10-15

2002-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0635

2002-09-03

2002-09-12

2002-09-16

2002-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0653

2002-08-01

2002-08-13

2002-08-15

2002-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0704

2002-07-01

2002-07-11

2002-07-15

2002-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0739

2002-06-03

2002-06-12

2002-06-14

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0749

2002-05-01

2002-05-13

2002-05-15

2002-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0742

2002-04-01

2002-04-11

2002-04-15

2002-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0717

2002-03-01

2002-03-13

2002-03-15

2002-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0740

2002-02-02

2002-02-13

2002-02-15

2002-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0743

2002-01-04

2002-01-11

2002-01-15

2002-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2001-12-03

2001-12-12

2001-12-14

2001-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2001-11-01

2001-11-13

2001-11-15

2001-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2001-10-01

2001-10-11

2001-10-15

2001-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2001-09-04

2001-09-17

2001-09-14

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2001-08-01

2001-08-13

2001-08-15

2001-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2001-07-02

2001-07-12

2001-07-16

2001-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2001-06-01

2001-06-13

2001-06-15

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2001-05-01

2001-05-11

2001-05-15

2001-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2001-04-02

2001-04-11

2001-04-16

2001-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2001-03-01

2001-03-13

2001-03-15

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2001-02-01

2001-02-13

2001-02-15

2001-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2001-01-01

2001-01-11

2001-01-16

2001-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2000-12-01

2000-12-13

2000-12-15

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2000-11-01

2000-11-13

2000-11-15

2000-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2000-10-02

2000-10-12

2000-10-16

2000-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2000-09-01

2000-09-13

2000-09-15

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2000-08-01

2000-08-11

2000-08-15

2000-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2000-07-03

2000-07-12

2000-07-14

2000-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2000-06-01

2000-06-13

2000-06-15

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2000-05-01

2000-05-11

2000-05-15

2000-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2000-04-03

2000-04-12

2000-04-14

2000-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2000-03-01

2000-03-13

2000-03-15

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2000-02-01

2000-02-11

2000-02-15

2000-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

2000-01-03

2000-01-12

2000-01-14

2000-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1391

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.4512

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0474

1999-12-01

1999-12-13

1999-12-15

1999-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1999-11-01

1999-11-10

1999-11-12

1999-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1999-10-01

1999-10-12

1999-10-14

1999-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1999-09-01

1999-09-13

1999-09-15

1999-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1999-08-02

1999-08-11

1999-08-13

1999-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1999-07-01

1999-07-13

1999-07-15

1999-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1999-06-01

1999-06-10

1999-06-14

1999-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

Unknown

1999-05-12

1999-05-14

1999-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1999-04-01

1999-04-13

1999-04-15

1999-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1999-03-01

1999-03-12

1999-03-16

1999-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1999-02-02

1999-02-10

1999-02-12

1999-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1999-01-04

1999-01-13

1999-01-15

1999-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1998-12-02

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1998-11-02

1998-11-12

1998-11-16

1998-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1998-10-02

1998-10-13

1998-10-15

1998-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1998-08-03

1998-08-12

1998-08-14

1998-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1998-07-01

1998-07-13

1998-07-15

1998-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1998-06-01

1998-06-11

1998-06-15

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1998-05-01

1998-05-13

1998-05-15

1998-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1998-04-01

1998-04-13

1998-04-15

1998-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1998-03-03

1998-03-12

1998-03-16

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1998-02-03

1998-02-11

1998-02-13

1998-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1998-01-02

1998-01-13

1998-01-15

1998-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2200

1997-12-15

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-12

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0290

1997-12-15

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-12

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0723

1997-12-15

1997-12-29

1997-12-31

1998-01-12

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1997-12-01

1997-12-11

1997-12-15

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1997-11-03

1997-11-12

1997-11-14

1997-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1997-10-01

1997-10-10

1997-10-15

1997-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1997-09-02

1997-09-11

1997-09-15

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1997-08-01

1997-08-13

1997-08-15

1997-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1997-07-01

1997-07-11

1997-07-15

1997-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1997-06-02

1997-06-12

1997-06-16

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1997-05-01

1997-05-13

1997-05-15

1997-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1997-04-01

1997-04-11

1997-04-15

1997-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1997-03-03

1997-03-12

1997-03-14

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1997-02-03

1997-02-12

1997-02-14

1997-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1997-01-02

1997-01-13

1997-01-15

1997-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.3186

1996-12-16

1996-12-26

1996-12-30

1997-01-10

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1996-12-02

1996-12-12

1996-12-16

1996-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1996-11-01

1996-11-13

1996-11-15

1996-11-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1187

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0188

1996-10-01

1996-10-10

1996-10-15

1996-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1996-09-03

1996-09-12

1996-09-16

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0157

1996-08-01

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1218

1996-08-01

1996-08-13

1996-08-15

1996-08-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0077

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0855

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0443

1996-07-01

1996-07-11

1996-07-15

1996-07-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1299

1996-06-03

1996-06-13

1996-06-17

1996-06-28

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0076

1996-06-03

1996-06-13

1996-06-17

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0052

1996-05-01

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1323

1996-05-01

1996-05-13

1996-05-15

1996-05-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0422

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0820

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0133

1996-04-01

1996-04-11

1996-04-15

1996-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1272

1996-03-04

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0103

1996-03-04

1996-03-13

1996-03-15

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1170

1996-02-02

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.0205

1996-02-02

1996-02-13

1996-02-15

1996-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0060

1996-01-02

1996-01-11

1996-01-16

1996-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1315

1996-01-02

1996-01-11

1996-01-16

1996-01-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1375

1995-12-04

1995-12-13

1995-12-15

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0091

1995-11-01

1995-11-13

1995-11-15

1995-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0685

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0102

1995-09-01

1995-09-13

1995-09-15

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1196

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0179

1995-08-01

1995-08-11

1995-08-15

1995-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0615

1995-07-03

1995-07-13

1995-07-17

1995-07-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0202

1995-07-03

1995-07-13

1995-07-17

1995-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0013

1995-06-01

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0190

1995-06-01

1995-06-13

1995-06-15

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0079

1995-05-01

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0176

1995-05-01

1995-05-09

1995-05-15

1995-05-31

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.0243

1995-04-03

1995-04-10

1995-04-17

1995-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.6421

1994-10-03

1994-10-07

1994-10-14

1994-10-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.6043

1993-12-16

1993-12-23

1993-12-30

1994-01-11

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.6043

1993-12-16

1993-12-23

1993-12-30

1994-01-11

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.4798

1992-12-16

1992-12-23

1992-12-30

1993-01-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

MFV

Investor Resources

Learn more about MFS Special Value Trust Shs. Ben. Int. on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

MFV

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

