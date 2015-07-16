This table allows you to know how fast FCO’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date Payout Amount Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover 2019-12-30 $0.07 2019-11-20 $0.07 2019-10-18 $0.07 2019-09-20 $0.07 2019-08-16 $0.07 2019-07-19 $0.07 2019-06-20 $0.07 2019-05-21 $0.07 2019-04-18 $0.07 2019-03-20 $0.07 2019-02-20 $0.07 2019-01-22 $0.07 2018-12-28 $0.07 2018-11-16 $0.07 2018-10-18 $0.07 2018-09-21 $0.07 2018-08-17 $0.07 2018-07-20 $0.07 2018-06-20 $0.07 2018-05-22 $0.07 2018-04-19 $0.07 2018-03-16 $0.07 2018-02-16 $0.07 2018-01-19 $0.07 2017-12-28 $0.07 2017-11-20 $0.07 2017-10-19 $0.07 2017-09-21 $0.07 2017-08-17 $0.07 2017-07-20 $0.07 2017-06-16 $0.07 2017-05-17 $0.07 2017-04-19 $0.07 2017-03-16 $0.07 2017-02-16 $0.07 2017-01-19 $0.07 2016-12-28 $0.07 2016-11-16 $0.07 2016-10-19 $0.07 2016-09-19 $0.07 2016-08-16 $0.07 2016-07-19 $0.07 2016-06-16 $0.07 2016-05-17 $0.07 2016-04-18 $0.07 2016-03-16 $0.07 2016-02-16 $0.07 2016-01-19 $0.07 2015-12-29 $0.07 2015-11-19 $0.07 2015-10-19 $0.07 2015-09-17 $0.07 2015-08-20 $0.07 2015-07-17 $0.07 2015-06-18 $0.07 2015-05-20 $0.07 2015-04-17 $0.07 2015-03-19 $0.07 2015-02-19 $0.07 2015-01-21 $0.07 2014-12-29 $0.07 2014-11-20 $0.07 2014-10-17 $0.07 2014-09-18 $0.07 2014-08-20 $0.07 2014-07-17 $0.07 2014-06-19 $0.07 2014-05-19 $0.07 2014-04-16 $0.07 2014-03-20 $0.07 2014-02-26 $0.07 2014-01-29 $0.07 2013-12-27 $0.07 2013-11-26 $0.07 2013-10-29 $0.07 2013-09-26 $0.07 2013-08-28 $0.07 2013-07-29 $0.07 2013-06-26 $0.07 2013-05-29 $0.07 2013-04-26 $0.07 2013-03-26 $0.07 2013-02-26 $0.07 2013-01-29 $0.07 2012-12-27 $0.07 2012-11-28 $0.07 2012-10-29 $0.07 2012-09-26 $0.07 2012-08-29 $0.07 2012-07-27 $0.07 2012-06-27 $0.07 2012-05-29 $0.07 2012-04-26 $0.07 2012-03-28 $0.07 2012-02-27 $0.07 2012-01-27 $0.07 2011-12-28 $0.07 2011-11-28 $0.07 2011-10-27 $0.07 2011-09-28 $0.07 2011-08-29 $0.07 2011-07-27 $0.07 2011-06-28 $0.07 2011-05-26 $0.07 2011-04-27 $0.07 2011-03-29 $0.07 2011-02-24 $0.07 2011-01-27 $0.07 2010-12-28 $0.07 2010-11-26 $0.07 2010-10-27 $0.07 2010-09-28 $0.07 2010-08-27 $0.07 2010-07-28 $0.07 2010-06-28 $0.07 2010-05-26 $0.07 2010-04-28 $0.07 2010-03-29 $0.07 2010-02-24 $0.07 2010-01-27 $0.07 2009-12-29 $0.07 2009-11-25 $0.07 2009-10-28 $0.07 2009-09-28 $0.07 2009-08-27 $0.07 2009-07-29 $0.07 2009-06-26 $0.07 2009-05-27 $0.07 2009-04-28 $0.07 2009-03-27 $0.07 2009-02-25 $0.07 2009-01-28 $0.07 2008-12-29 $0.07 2008-11-25 $0.07 2008-10-29 $0.07 2008-09-26 $0.07 2008-08-27 $0.07 2008-07-29 $0.07 2008-06-26 $0.07 2008-05-28 $0.07 2008-04-28 $0.07 2008-03-27 $0.07 2008-02-27 $0.065 2008-01-29 $0.065 2007-12-27 $0.065 2007-11-28 $0.065 2007-10-29 $0.065 2007-09-26 $0.065 2007-08-29 $0.065 2007-07-27 $0.065 2007-06-27 $0.065 2007-05-29 $0.065 2007-04-26 $0.065 2007-03-28 $0.065 2007-02-26 $0.065 2007-01-29 $0.065 2006-12-27 $0.065 2006-11-28 $0.065 2006-10-27 $0.065 2006-09-27 $0.065 2006-08-29 $0.065 2006-07-27 $0.065 2006-06-28 $0.065 2006-05-26 $0.06 2006-04-26 $0.06 2006-03-29 $0.06 2006-02-24 $0.06 2006-01-27 $0.06 2005-12-28 $0.06 2005-11-28 $0.06 2005-10-27 $0.06 2005-09-28 $0.06 2005-08-29 $0.06 2005-07-27 $0.06 2005-06-28 $0.06 2005-05-26 $0.06 2005-04-27 $0.06 2005-03-29 $0.06 2005-02-24 $0.06 2005-01-27 $0.06 2004-12-29 $0.06 2004-11-26 $0.06 2004-10-27 $0.06 2004-09-28 $0.06 2004-08-27 $0.06 2004-07-28 $0.06 2004-06-28 $0.06 2004-05-26 $0.06 2004-04-28 $0.06 2004-03-29 $0.06 2004-02-25 $0.06 2004-01-28 $0.06 2003-12-29 $0.06 2003-11-25 $0.06 2003-10-29 $0.06 2003-09-26 $0.06 2003-08-27 $0.06 2003-07-29 $0.06 2003-06-26 $0.06 2003-05-28 $0.06 2003-04-28 $0.06 2003-03-27 $0.06 2003-02-26 $0.06 2003-01-29 $0.06 2002-12-30 $0.06 2002-11-26 $0.06 2002-10-29 $0.06 2002-09-26 $0.06 2002-08-28 $0.06 2002-07-29 $0.06 2002-06-26 $0.06 2002-05-29 $0.06 2002-04-26 $0.06 2002-03-26 $0.06 2002-02-26 $0.06 2002-01-29 $0.06 2001-12-27 $0.07 2001-11-28 $0.07 2001-10-29 $0.07 2001-09-26 $0.07 2001-08-29 $0.07 2001-07-27 $0.07 2001-06-27 $0.07 2001-05-29 $0.07 2001-04-26 $0.07 2001-03-28 $0.07 2001-02-26 $0.07 2001-01-29 $0.07 2000-12-27 $0.07 2000-11-28 $0.07 2000-10-27 $0.07 2000-09-27 $0.07 2000-08-29 $0.07 2000-07-27 $0.07 2000-06-28 $0.07 2000-05-26 $0.07 2000-04-26 $0.07 2000-03-29 $0.07 2000-02-25 $0.0775 2000-01-27 $0.0775 1999-12-29 $0.0775 1999-11-26 $0.0775 1999-10-27 $0.0775 1999-09-28 $0.0775 1999-08-27 $0.0775 1999-07-28 $0.0775 1999-06-28 $0.0775 1999-05-26 $0.0775 1999-04-28 $0.0775 1999-03-29 $0.0775 1999-02-24 $0.0775 1999-01-27 $0.0775 1998-11-25 $0.0775 1998-10-28 $0.0775 1998-09-28 $0.0775 1998-08-27 $0.0775 1998-07-29 $0.0775 1998-06-26 $0.0775 1998-05-27 $0.0775 1998-04-28 $0.0775 1998-03-27 $0.0775 1998-02-25 $0.0825 1998-01-28 $0.0825 1997-12-29 $0.0825 1997-11-25 $0.0825 1997-10-29 $0.0825 1997-09-26 $0.0825 1997-08-27 $0.0825 1997-07-29 $0.0825 1997-06-26 $0.0825 1997-05-28 $0.0825 1997-04-28 $0.0825 1997-03-26 $0.0825 1997-02-26 $0.0825 1997-01-29 $0.0825 1996-12-27 $0.0875 1996-12-27 $0.015 1996-11-26 $0.0825 1996-10-29 $0.0825 1996-09-26 $0.0748 1996-09-26 $0.0077 1996-08-28 $0.0825 1996-07-29 $0.0825 1996-06-26 $0.0825 1996-05-29 $0.0825 1996-04-26 $0.0825 1996-03-27 $0.0825 1996-02-27 $0.0875 1996-01-29 $0.0875 1995-12-27 $0.0875 1995-11-28 $0.0875 1995-10-27 $0.0875 1995-09-27 $0.0875 1995-08-29 $0.0875 1995-07-27 $0.0875 1995-06-28 $0.0875 1995-05-24 $0.0875 1995-04-24 $0.0875 1995-03-27 $0.0875 1995-02-22 $0.0875 1995-01-25 $0.0875 1994-12-23 $0.0875 1994-12-23 $0.0125 1994-11-23 $0.0875 1994-10-25 $0.0875 1994-09-26 $0.0875 1994-08-25 $0.0875 1994-07-25 $0.0875 1994-06-24 $0.0875 1994-05-24 $0.0875 1994-04-25 $0.0875 1994-03-25 $0.0875 1994-02-22 $0.0875 1994-01-25 $0.0875 1993-12-27 $0.0875 1993-11-23 $0.0925 1993-10-25 $0.0925 1993-09-24 $0.0925 1993-08-25 $0.0925 1993-07-26 $0.0925 1993-06-24 $0.0925 1993-05-24 $0.0925 1993-04-26 $0.0925 1993-03-25 $0.0925 1993-02-22 $0.0925 1993-02-01 $0.0925 1992-12-24 $0.0925