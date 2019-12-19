Best Dividend Stocks
Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc

Stock

EMD

Price as of:

$14.09 +0.01 +0.07%

Industry

Closed End Fund Debt

/ Dividend Stocks / Financial / Closed End Fund Debt /

Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc (EMD)

EMD

Stock Dividend Data

Dividend
Yield

Dividend Yield

Dividend yield is the relation between a stock’s annual dividend payout and its current stock price.

Click here to learn more.

8.46%

financial Average 0.04%

ANNUALIZED
PAYOUT

Annualized Payout

Annualized payout is a standard in finance that lets you compare companies that have different payout frequencies.

Click here to learn more.

$1.20

Paid Monthly

PAYOUT
RATIO

Payout Ratio

The dividend payout ratio is used to examine if a company’s earnings can support the current dividend payment amount.

Click here to learn more.

0.00%

EPS $0.00

DIVIDEND
GROWTH

Dividend Growth

Dividend growth is the number of years in which annualized payouts have been consecutively increasing.

Click here to learn more.

0 yrs

DARS™
RATING

DARS™ Rating

DARS is a rating system that uses Dividend.com's proprietary algorithm to rate dividend and non-dividend-paying stocks.

Click here to learn more.


Get EMD DARS™ Rating

EMD

Daily Snapshot

Price

$14.09

Quote Time

Today's Volume

21,362

Open Price

$14.1

Day's Range

$14.0 - $14.1

Previous Close

$14.08

52 week low / high

$11.82 - $14.54

Percent off 52 week high

-3.09%

EMD

Upcoming Dividend Payouts

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Ex-Dividend Amount

$0.1000

Dividend Shot Clock®

JAN 23

Date has passed

Next Ex-Dividend Date

Next Pay Date

Amount

Declare Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Payout Type

$0.1000

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Regular

$0.1000

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Regular

Trade EMD's Upcoming Dividend

Best dividend capture stocks

Best Dividend Capture Stocks recover quickly after their ex-dividend date, allowing traders to earn a significant return in a short amount of time, simply by capturing the dividend without suffering the price depreciation.

Click here to learn more.

$10,000

would earn you an annualized return of

Loading...

* Length of trade is estimated using the

stock price recovery history.

* Annualized return assumes initial investment is continually reinvested in similar BDC stocks.

View our full list of Best Dividend Capture stocks going ex-dividend in the next two weeks.

See All Best Dividend Capture Stocks
EMD

Stock Price Recovery History

This table allows you to know how fast EMD’s price was able to recover after paying out dividends in the past. As an Investor you can benefit from stocks that recover quickly by capturing the dividend payment without suffering stock price depreciation.

Ex-Dividend Date

Payout Amount

Days Taken For Stock Price To Recover

2020-02-20

$0.1

2020-01-23

$0.1

2019-12-19

$0.1

2019-11-21

$0.1

2019-10-17

$0.1

2019-09-19

$0.1

2019-08-22

$0.1

2019-07-18

$0.1

2019-06-20

$0.1

2019-05-23

$0.1

2019-04-17

$0.1

2019-03-21

$0.1

2019-02-14

$0.1

2019-01-17

$0.1

2018-12-20

$0.1

2018-11-21

$0.1

2018-10-18

$0.1

2018-09-20

$0.1

2018-08-23

$0.1

2018-07-19

$0.1

2018-06-21

$0.1

2018-05-24

$0.1

2018-04-19

$0.1

2018-03-22

$0.1

2018-02-15

$0.1

2018-01-18

$0.1

2017-12-21

$0.1

2017-11-22

$0.1

2017-10-19

$0.1

2017-09-21

$0.1

2017-08-23

$0.1

2017-07-19

$0.1

2017-06-21

$0.1

2017-05-17

$0.1

2017-04-19

$0.1

2017-03-22

$0.1

2017-02-15

$0.105

2017-01-18

$0.105

2016-12-13

$0.105

2016-12-13

$0.21

2016-11-16

$0.105

2016-10-19

$0.105

2016-09-21

$0.21

2016-09-21

$0.105

2016-08-17

$0.105

2016-07-20

$0.105

2016-06-15

$0.21

2016-06-15

$0.105

2016-05-18

$0.105

2016-04-20

$0.105

2016-03-16

$0.105

2016-03-16

$0.21

2016-02-17

$0.105

2016-01-20

$0.105

2015-12-16

$0.105

2015-12-16

$0.21

2015-11-18

$0.105

2015-10-21

$0.105

2015-09-16

$0.21

2015-09-16

$0.105

2015-08-19

$0.105

2015-07-22

$0.105

2015-06-17

$0.105

2015-06-17

$0.21

2015-05-20

$0.115

2015-04-15

$0.115

2015-03-18

$0.23

2015-03-18

$0.115

2015-02-18

$0.115

2015-01-21

$0.115

2014-12-17

$0.23

2014-12-17

$0.115

2014-11-19

$0.115

2014-10-22

$0.115

2014-09-17

$0.115

2014-09-17

$0.23

2014-08-20

$0.12

2014-07-16

$0.12

2014-06-18

$0.12

2014-06-18

$0.255

2014-05-21

$0.12

2014-04-15

$0.12

2014-03-19

$0.255

2014-03-19

$0.12

2014-02-19

$0.12

2014-01-22

$0.12

2013-12-18

$0.255

2013-12-18

$0.12

2013-11-20

$0.12

2013-10-16

$0.12

2013-09-18

$0.12

2013-09-18

$0.255

2013-08-21

$0.12

2013-07-17

$0.12

2013-06-19

$0.12

2013-06-19

$0.255

2013-05-22

$0.12

2013-04-17

$0.12

2013-03-13

$0.12

2013-03-13

$0.255

2013-02-13

$0.12

2013-01-16

$0.12

2012-12-12

$0.12

2012-12-12

$0.255

2012-11-20

$0.12

2012-10-17

$0.12

2012-09-19

$0.12

2012-09-19

$0.255

2012-08-22

$0.12

2012-07-18

$0.12

2012-06-20

$0.12

2012-06-20

$0.255

2012-05-16

$0.115

2012-04-18

$0.115

2012-03-21

$0.115

2012-03-21

$0.24

2012-02-15

$0.115

2012-01-18

$0.115

2011-12-14

$0.115

2011-12-14

$0.24

2011-11-16

$0.11

2011-10-19

$0.11

2011-09-21

$0.11

2011-09-21

$0.23

2011-08-17

$0.11

2011-07-20

$0.11

2011-06-15

$0.23

2011-06-15

$0.11

2011-05-18

$0.11

2011-04-19

$0.11

2011-03-16

$0.23

2011-03-16

$0.11

2011-02-16

$0.11

2011-01-19

$0.11

2010-12-21

$0.23

2010-12-21

$0.11

2010-11-17

$0.11

2010-10-20

$0.11

2010-09-15

$0.11

2010-09-15

$0.23

2010-08-18

$0.11

2010-07-21

$0.11

2010-06-16

$0.11

2010-06-16

$0.23

2010-05-19

$0.12

2010-04-21

$0.12

2010-03-17

$0.25

2010-03-17

$0.12

2010-02-17

$0.12

2010-01-20

$0.12

2009-12-16

$0.25

2009-12-16

$0.12

2009-11-18

$0.12

2009-10-21

$0.12

2009-09-16

$0.12

2009-09-16

$0.25

2009-08-19

$0.12

2009-07-22

$0.12

2009-06-17

$0.12

2009-06-17

$0.25

2009-05-20

$0.14

2009-04-15

$0.14

2009-03-18

$0.14

2009-03-18

$0.29

2009-02-18

$0.14

2009-01-21

$0.14

2008-12-17

$0.29

2008-12-17

$0.14

2008-11-19

$0.14

2008-10-22

$0.14

2008-10-22

$0.0098

2008-10-22

$0.0022

2008-10-22

$0.2254

2008-09-17

$0.14

2008-09-17

$0.315

2008-09-17

$0.29

2008-08-20

$0.14

2008-07-16

$0.14

2008-06-18

$0.14

2008-06-18

$0.29

2008-06-18

$0.315

2008-05-21

$0.14

2008-04-16

$0.14

2008-03-18

$0.315

2008-03-18

$0.14

2008-03-18

$0.29

2008-02-20

$0.14

2008-01-16

$0.14

2007-12-19

$0.14

2007-12-19

$0.29

2007-12-19

$0.315

2007-11-20

$0.14

2007-10-17

$0.14

2007-09-19

$0.315

2007-09-19

$0.14

2007-09-19

$0.29

2007-08-22

$0.1025

2007-07-18

$0.1025

2007-06-20

$0.26

2007-06-20

$0.1025

2007-06-20

$0.315

2007-05-16

$0.1025

2007-04-18

$0.1025

2007-03-21

$0.26

2007-03-21

$0.239

2007-03-21

$0.076

2007-03-21

$0.1025

2007-02-14

$0.1

2007-01-17

$0.1

2006-12-20

$0.398

2006-12-20

$0.1

2006-12-20

$0.1

2006-12-20

$0.125

2006-12-20

$0.4198

2006-12-20

$0.9338

2006-11-15

$0.1

2006-10-18

$0.1

2006-09-20

$0.315

2006-09-20

$0.1

2006-09-20

$0.0327

2006-09-20

$0.2273

2006-08-18

$0.1

2006-07-21

$0.1

2006-06-23

$0.26

2006-06-23

$0.315

2006-06-23

$0.1

2006-05-19

$0.1

2006-04-21

$0.1

2006-03-24

$0.1

2006-03-24

$0.26

2006-03-24

$0.315

2006-02-16

$0.12

2006-01-20

$0.12

2005-12-22

$0.315

2005-12-22

$0.14

2005-12-22

$0.5766

2005-12-22

$0.354

2005-12-22

$1.2372

2005-12-22

$0.5731

2005-12-22

$1.0766

2005-11-10

$0.12

2005-10-14

$0.12

2005-09-09

$0.315

2005-09-09

$0.12

2005-09-09

$0.26

2005-08-12

$0.12

2005-07-08

$0.12

2005-06-10

$0.12

2005-06-10

$0.26

2005-06-10

$0.315

2005-05-13

$0.15

2005-04-08

$0.15

2005-03-04

$0.4125

2005-03-04

$0.4125

2005-03-04

$0.15

2005-02-11

$0.15

2005-01-14

$0.15

2004-12-03

$0.4125

2004-12-03

$0.4125

2004-12-03

$0.15

2004-12-03

$0.07

2004-12-03

$0.14

2004-11-12

$0.15

2004-10-08

$0.15

2004-09-10

$0.15

2004-09-10

$0.1735

2004-09-10

$0.4125

2004-09-10

$0.239

2004-08-13

$0.15

2004-07-09

$0.15

2004-06-14

$0.4125

2004-06-14

$0.15

2004-06-14

$0.225

2004-06-14

$0.1875

2004-05-14

$0.15

2004-04-16

$0.15

2004-03-12

$0.15

2004-03-12

$0.4125

2004-03-12

$0.4125

2004-02-13

$0.15

2003-12-12

$0.4125

2003-12-12

$0.4125

2003-09-12

$0.4125

2003-09-12

$0.4125

2003-06-13

$0.4125

2003-06-13

$0.4125

2003-03-14

$0.4125

2003-03-14

$0.4125

2002-12-13

$0.4125

2002-12-13

$0.4125

2002-09-13

$0.4125

2002-09-13

$0.4125

2002-06-14

$0.4125

2002-06-14

$0.4125

2002-03-08

$0.4125

2002-03-08

$0.4125

2001-12-14

$0.4125

2001-12-14

$0.4125

2001-09-17

$0.4125

2001-09-17

$0.4125

2001-06-08

$0.4125

2001-06-08

$0.4125

2001-03-09

$0.4125

2001-03-09

$0.4125

2000-12-08

$0.4125

2000-12-08

$0.4125

2000-09-08

$0.4125

2000-09-08

$0.4125

2000-06-09

$0.4125

2000-06-09

$0.4125

2000-03-10

$0.4125

2000-03-10

$0.4125

1999-12-10

$0.4125

1999-12-10

$0.4125

1999-09-10

$0.4125

1999-09-10

$0.4125

1999-06-11

$0.4125

1999-06-11

$0.4125

1999-03-12

$0.4125

1999-03-12

$0.4125

1998-12-11

$0.4125

1998-12-11

$0.469

1998-12-11

$0.407

1998-12-11

$0.4125

1998-09-11

$0.4125

1998-09-11

$0.4125

1998-06-12

$0.4125

1998-06-12

$0.4125

1998-03-13

$0.4125

1998-03-13

$0.4125

1997-12-19

$0.355

1997-12-19

$0.556

1997-12-19

$0.832

1997-12-19

$1.245

1997-12-19

$0.794

1997-12-19

$1.961

1997-09-12

$0.4125

1997-09-12

$0.4125

1997-06-13

$0.4125

1997-06-13

$0.4125

1997-03-14

$0.4125

1997-03-14

$0.4125

1996-12-20

$0.93

1996-12-20

$0.0635

1996-12-20

$0.125

1996-12-20

$0.2665

1996-12-20

$0.4125

1996-12-20

$0.0825

1996-09-13

$0.4125

1996-09-13

$0.4125

1996-06-14

$0.4125

1996-06-14

$0.4125

1996-03-08

$0.4125

1996-03-08

$0.4125

1995-12-21

$0.4125

1995-12-21

$0.03

1995-12-21

$0.4125

1995-09-07

$0.4125

1995-09-07

$0.4125

1995-06-08

$0.4125

1995-06-08

$0.4125

1994-12-19

$0.93 ()

1994-12-19

$0.285 ()

1993-12-15

$0.81 ()

1993-12-15

$0.14 ()

1993-08-30

$0.24 ()

EMD's share price doesn't recover quickly after dividend payments.

EMD

Dividend.com DARS Rating™ Breakdown for EMD

Dividend.com Premium

Sign Up to Unlock DARS Ratings

Metric

EMD Rank

Financial Avg. Ranking

Notes

Relative Strength

Percent off 52-week high is considerably lower than Benchmark/Peers/Broader Market/Analyst Expectations.

Overall Yield Attractiveness

Yield is unsustainably high. Stock has the possibility of being a dividend trap.

Dividend Reliability

Payout ratio is outside the normal range compared to benchmark/peers/broader market/analyst expectations.

Dividend Uptrend

Earnings Growth

Expected earnings growth outside the normal range compared to benchmark/average industry growth rate/competitors.

DARS Rating

EMD

Dividend Growth History

Annualized Growth Since Start

Annualized Growth Last 20 Years

Annualized Growth Last 10 Years

Annualized Growth Last 5 years

Annualized Growth Last 3 Years

Annualized Growth Last 1 Year

Consecutive Years of Increase

-17.02%

0.00%

0years

EMD

News
EMD

Research
EMD

Dividend Yield & Stock Price History

EMD

Historical Annual Dividend Data & Growth

Payout Amount

Calendar Year

Annual Growth

2020

2018

2017

2016

2015

2014

2013

2012

2011

2010

2009

2008

2007

2006

2005

2004

2003

2002

2001

2000

1999

1998

1997

1996

1995

1994

1993

» Brought to You by Mitre Media

EMD

Dividend History

Payout Amount

Declared Date

Ex-Dividend Date

Record Date

Pay Date

Qualified Dividend?

Payout Type

Frequency

$0.1000

2019-11-21

2020-02-20

2020-02-21

2020-03-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-11-21

2020-01-23

2020-01-24

2020-02-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-11-21

2019-12-19

2019-12-20

2019-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-08-20

2019-11-21

2019-11-22

2019-12-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-08-20

2019-10-17

2019-10-18

2019-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-08-20

2019-09-19

2019-09-20

2019-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-05-21

2019-08-22

2019-08-23

2019-09-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-05-21

2019-07-18

2019-07-19

2019-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-05-21

2019-06-20

2019-06-21

2019-07-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-02-20

2019-05-23

2019-05-24

2019-06-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-02-20

2019-04-17

2019-04-18

2019-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2019-02-20

2019-03-21

2019-03-22

2019-04-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-11-12

2019-02-14

2019-02-15

2019-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-11-12

2019-01-17

2019-01-18

2019-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-11-12

2018-12-20

2018-12-21

2018-12-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-08-20

2018-11-21

2018-11-23

2018-12-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-08-20

2018-10-18

2018-10-19

2018-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-08-20

2018-09-20

2018-09-21

2018-10-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-05-17

2018-08-23

2018-08-24

2018-09-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-05-17

2018-07-19

2018-07-20

2018-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-05-17

2018-06-21

2018-06-22

2018-07-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-02-15

2018-05-24

2018-05-25

2018-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-02-15

2018-04-19

2018-04-20

2018-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2018-02-15

2018-03-22

2018-03-23

2018-04-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-11-13

2018-02-15

2018-02-16

2018-03-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-11-13

2018-01-18

2018-01-19

2018-02-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-11-13

2017-12-21

2017-12-22

2017-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-08-14

2017-11-22

2017-11-24

2017-12-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-08-14

2017-10-19

2017-10-20

2017-11-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-08-14

2017-09-21

2017-09-22

2017-10-02

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-05-17

2017-08-23

2017-08-25

2017-09-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-05-17

2017-07-19

2017-07-21

2017-08-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-05-17

2017-06-21

2017-06-23

2017-07-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-02-14

2017-05-17

2017-05-19

2017-06-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-02-14

2017-04-19

2017-04-21

2017-05-01

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2017-02-14

2017-03-22

2017-03-24

2017-04-03

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2017-01-11

2017-02-15

2017-02-17

2017-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2017-01-11

2017-01-18

2017-01-20

2017-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2016-12-01

2016-12-13

2016-12-15

2016-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2016-11-08

2016-11-16

2016-11-18

2016-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2016-10-06

2016-10-19

2016-10-21

2016-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2016-08-15

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2016-08-15

2016-09-21

2016-09-23

2016-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2016-08-05

2016-08-17

2016-08-19

2016-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2016-05-17

2016-07-20

2016-07-22

2016-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2016-05-17

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2016-05-17

2016-06-15

2016-06-17

2016-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2016-02-18

2016-05-18

2016-05-20

2016-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2016-02-18

2016-04-20

2016-04-22

2016-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2016-02-18

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2016-02-18

2016-03-16

2016-03-18

2016-03-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2015-11-16

2016-02-17

2016-02-19

2016-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2015-11-16

2016-01-20

2016-01-22

2016-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2015-11-16

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2015-11-16

2015-12-16

2015-12-18

2015-12-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2015-08-17

2015-11-18

2015-11-20

2015-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2015-08-17

2015-10-21

2015-10-23

2015-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2015-08-17

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2015-08-17

2015-09-16

2015-09-18

2015-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2015-05-20

2015-08-19

2015-08-21

2015-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1050

2015-05-20

2015-07-22

2015-07-24

2015-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2100

2015-05-20

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1050

2015-05-20

2015-06-17

2015-06-19

2015-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2015-02-18

2015-05-20

2015-05-22

2015-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2015-02-18

2015-04-15

2015-04-17

2015-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2015-02-18

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2300

2015-02-18

2015-03-18

2015-03-20

2015-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2014-11-18

2015-02-18

2015-02-20

2015-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2014-11-18

2015-01-21

2015-01-23

2015-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2014-11-18

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2300

2014-11-18

2014-12-17

2014-12-19

2014-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2014-08-18

2014-11-19

2014-11-21

2014-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2014-08-18

2014-10-22

2014-10-24

2014-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2300

2014-08-18

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2014-08-18

2014-09-17

2014-09-19

2014-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2014-05-20

2014-08-20

2014-08-22

2014-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2014-05-20

2014-07-16

2014-07-18

2014-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2550

2014-05-20

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2014-05-20

2014-06-18

2014-06-20

2014-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2014-02-13

2014-05-21

2014-05-23

2014-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2014-02-13

2014-04-15

2014-04-17

2014-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2014-02-13

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2550

2014-02-13

2014-03-19

2014-03-21

2014-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-11-18

2014-02-19

2014-02-21

2014-02-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2013-11-18

2014-01-22

2014-01-24

2014-01-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2013-11-18

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2550

2013-11-18

2013-12-18

2013-12-20

2013-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-08-19

2013-11-20

2013-11-22

2013-11-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2013-08-19

2013-10-16

2013-10-18

2013-10-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2550

2013-08-19

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-08-19

2013-09-18

2013-09-20

2013-09-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2013-05-21

2013-08-21

2013-08-23

2013-08-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2013-05-21

2013-07-17

2013-07-19

2013-07-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2550

2013-05-21

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-05-21

2013-06-19

2013-06-21

2013-06-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2013-02-19

2013-05-22

2013-05-24

2013-05-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2013-02-19

2013-04-17

2013-04-19

2013-04-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2550

2013-02-19

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2013-02-19

2013-03-13

2013-03-15

2013-03-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2012-11-13

2013-02-13

2013-02-15

2013-02-22

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2012-11-13

2013-01-16

2013-01-18

2013-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2550

2012-11-13

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-11-13

2012-12-12

2012-12-14

2012-12-21

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2012-08-13

2012-11-20

2012-11-23

2012-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2012-08-13

2012-10-17

2012-10-19

2012-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2550

2012-08-13

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-08-13

2012-09-19

2012-09-21

2012-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2012-05-14

2012-08-22

2012-08-24

2012-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2012-05-14

2012-07-18

2012-07-20

2012-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2550

2012-05-14

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2012-05-14

2012-06-20

2012-06-22

2012-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2012-02-13

2012-05-16

2012-05-18

2012-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2012-02-13

2012-04-18

2012-04-20

2012-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2012-02-13

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2012-02-13

2012-03-21

2012-03-23

2012-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2011-11-14

2012-02-15

2012-02-17

2012-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1150

2011-11-14

2012-01-18

2012-01-20

2012-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2400

2011-11-14

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1150

2011-11-14

2011-12-14

2011-12-16

2011-12-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2011-08-12

2011-11-16

2011-11-18

2011-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2011-08-12

2011-10-19

2011-10-21

2011-10-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2300

2011-08-12

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-08-12

2011-09-21

2011-09-23

2011-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2011-05-16

2011-08-17

2011-08-19

2011-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2011-05-16

2011-07-20

2011-07-22

2011-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2011-05-16

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2300

2011-05-16

2011-06-15

2011-06-17

2011-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2011-02-14

2011-05-18

2011-05-20

2011-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2011-02-14

2011-04-19

2011-04-21

2011-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2011-02-14

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2300

2011-02-14

2011-03-16

2011-03-18

2011-03-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-11-15

2011-02-16

2011-02-18

2011-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2010-11-15

2011-01-19

2011-01-21

2011-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2010-11-15

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2300

2010-11-15

2010-12-21

2010-12-23

2010-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-08-16

2010-11-17

2010-11-19

2010-11-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2010-08-16

2010-10-20

2010-10-22

2010-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2300

2010-08-16

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-08-16

2010-09-15

2010-09-17

2010-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2010-05-17

2010-08-18

2010-08-20

2010-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1100

2010-05-17

2010-07-21

2010-07-23

2010-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2300

2010-05-17

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1100

2010-05-17

2010-06-16

2010-06-18

2010-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2010-02-16

2010-05-19

2010-05-21

2010-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2010-02-16

2010-04-21

2010-04-23

2010-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2010-02-16

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2500

2010-02-16

2010-03-17

2010-03-19

2010-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-11-16

2010-02-17

2010-02-19

2010-02-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2009-11-16

2010-01-20

2010-01-22

2010-01-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2009-11-16

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2500

2009-11-16

2009-12-16

2009-12-18

2009-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-08-13

2009-11-18

2009-11-20

2009-11-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2009-08-13

2009-10-21

2009-10-23

2009-10-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2500

2009-08-13

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-08-13

2009-09-16

2009-09-18

2009-09-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2009-05-26

2009-08-19

2009-08-21

2009-08-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2009-05-26

2009-07-22

2009-07-24

2009-07-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2500

2009-05-26

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2009-05-26

2009-06-17

2009-06-19

2009-06-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2009-02-09

2009-05-20

2009-05-22

2009-05-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2009-02-09

2009-04-15

2009-04-17

2009-04-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2900

2009-02-09

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2009-02-09

2009-03-18

2009-03-20

2009-03-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2008-11-17

2009-02-18

2009-02-20

2009-02-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2008-11-17

2009-01-21

2009-01-23

2009-01-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2008-11-17

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2900

2008-11-17

2008-12-17

2008-12-19

2008-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2254

2008-10-17

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0022

2008-10-17

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-10-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0098

2008-10-17

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-10-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-08-14

2008-11-19

2008-11-21

2008-11-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2008-08-14

2008-10-22

2008-10-24

2008-10-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2900

2008-08-14

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2008-08-14

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-08-14

2008-09-17

2008-09-19

2008-09-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2008-05-27

2008-08-20

2008-08-22

2008-08-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2008-05-27

2008-07-16

2008-07-18

2008-07-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3150

2008-05-27

2008-06-18

2008-06-20

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2008-05-27

2008-06-18

2008-06-20

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-05-27

2008-06-18

2008-06-20

2008-06-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2008-02-15

2008-05-21

2008-05-23

2008-05-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2008-02-15

2008-04-16

2008-04-18

2008-04-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2900

2008-02-15

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2008-02-15

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3150

2008-02-15

2008-03-18

2008-03-20

2008-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-11-19

2008-02-20

2008-02-22

2008-02-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2007-11-19

2008-01-16

2008-01-18

2008-01-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3150

2007-11-19

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2900

2007-11-19

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-11-19

2007-12-19

2007-12-21

2007-12-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2900

2007-08-21

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2007-08-16

2007-11-20

2007-11-23

2007-11-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2007-08-16

2007-10-17

2007-10-19

2007-10-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1400

2007-08-16

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3150

2007-08-16

2007-09-19

2007-09-21

2007-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.3150

2007-05-21

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2007-05-18

2007-08-22

2007-08-24

2007-08-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2007-05-18

2007-07-18

2007-07-20

2007-07-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2007-05-18

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2600

2007-05-18

2007-06-20

2007-06-22

2007-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1025

2007-03-08

2007-05-16

2007-05-18

2007-05-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2007-03-08

2007-04-18

2007-04-20

2007-04-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1025

2007-03-08

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0760

2007-03-07

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-03-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2390

2007-03-07

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2007-03-07

2007-03-21

2007-03-23

2007-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.9338

2006-11-30

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4198

2006-11-30

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

2006-11-30

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-11-17

2007-02-14

2007-02-16

2007-02-23

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-11-17

2007-01-17

2007-01-19

2007-01-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-11-17

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-11-17

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3980

2006-11-17

2006-12-20

2006-12-22

2006-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-07-25

2006-11-15

2006-11-17

2006-11-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-07-25

2006-10-18

2006-10-20

2006-10-27

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.2273

2006-07-25

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0327

2006-07-25

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-07-25

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3150

2006-07-25

2006-09-20

2006-09-22

2006-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-05-08

2006-08-18

2006-08-22

2006-08-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-05-08

2006-07-21

2006-07-25

2006-07-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-05-08

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3150

2006-05-08

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2006-05-08

2006-06-23

2006-06-27

2006-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-02-23

2006-05-19

2006-05-23

2006-05-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1000

2006-02-23

2006-04-21

2006-04-25

2006-04-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3150

2006-02-23

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2006-02-23

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1000

2006-02-23

2006-03-24

2006-03-28

2006-03-31

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-11-23

2006-02-16

2006-02-21

2006-02-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2005-11-23

2006-01-20

2006-01-24

2006-01-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$1.0766

2005-11-23

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Monthly

$0.5731

2005-11-23

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$1.2372

2005-11-23

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3540

2005-11-23

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.5766

2005-11-23

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2005-11-23

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.3150

2005-11-23

2005-12-22

2005-12-27

2005-12-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-07-25

2005-11-10

2005-11-15

2005-11-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2005-07-25

2005-10-14

2005-10-18

2005-11-04

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2600

2005-07-25

2005-09-09

2005-09-13

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-07-25

2005-09-09

2005-09-13

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3150

2005-07-25

2005-09-09

2005-09-13

2005-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-05-04

2005-08-12

2005-08-16

2005-08-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1200

2005-05-04

2005-07-08

2005-07-12

2005-07-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.3150

2005-05-04

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2600

2005-05-04

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1200

2005-05-04

2005-06-10

2005-06-14

2005-06-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2005-02-08

2005-05-13

2005-05-17

2005-05-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2005-02-08

2005-04-08

2005-04-12

2005-04-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2005-02-08

2005-03-04

2005-03-08

2005-03-18

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4125

2005-02-08

2005-03-04

2005-03-08

2005-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2005-02-08

2005-03-04

2005-03-08

2005-03-18

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400

2004-11-30

2004-12-03

2004-12-07

2004-12-17

Extra

Special

Quarter

$0.0700

2004-11-30

2004-12-03

2004-12-07

2004-12-17

Extra

Special

Monthly

$0.1500

2004-10-26

2005-02-11

2005-02-15

2005-02-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2004-10-26

2005-01-14

2005-01-19

2005-01-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2004-10-26

2004-12-03

2004-12-07

2004-12-17

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4125

2004-10-26

2004-12-03

2004-12-07

2004-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2004-10-26

2004-12-03

2004-12-07

2004-12-17

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-08-02

2004-11-12

2004-11-16

2004-11-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2004-08-02

2004-10-08

2004-10-13

2004-10-29

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.2390

2004-08-02

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-24

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2004-08-02

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1735

2004-08-02

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-08-02

2004-09-10

2004-09-14

2004-09-24

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2004-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1875

2004-05-19

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-25

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2250

2004-05-19

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-25

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-05-18

2004-08-13

2004-08-17

2004-08-27

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2004-05-18

2004-07-09

2004-07-13

2004-07-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2004-05-18

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-25

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4125

2004-05-18

2004-06-14

2004-06-15

2004-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2004-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-02-09

2004-05-14

2004-05-18

2004-05-28

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2004-02-09

2004-04-16

2004-04-20

2004-04-30

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.4125

2004-02-09

2004-03-12

2004-03-16

2004-03-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2004-02-09

2004-03-12

2004-03-16

2004-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1500

2004-02-09

2004-03-12

2004-03-16

2004-03-26

Income

Regular

Monthly

$0.1500

2004-01-21

2004-02-13

2004-02-18

2004-02-27

Initial

Regular

Monthly

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2003-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0000

Unknown

Unknown

Unknown

2003-12-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2003-10-24

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2003-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2003-10-24

2003-12-12

2003-12-16

2003-12-26

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2003-07-22

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2003-07-22

2003-09-12

2003-09-16

2003-09-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2003-05-09

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2003-05-09

2003-06-13

2003-06-17

2003-06-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2003-01-29

2003-03-14

2003-03-18

2003-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2003-01-29

2003-03-14

2003-03-18

2003-03-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2002-10-24

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2002-10-24

2002-12-13

2002-12-17

2002-12-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2002-07-19

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2002-07-19

2002-09-13

2002-09-17

2002-09-27

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2002-05-03

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2002-05-03

2002-06-14

2002-06-18

2002-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2002-01-24

2002-03-08

2002-03-12

2002-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2002-01-24

2002-03-08

2002-03-12

2002-03-22

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2001-10-25

2001-12-14

2001-12-18

2001-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2001-10-25

2001-12-14

2001-12-18

2001-12-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2001-07-10

2001-09-17

2001-09-18

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2001-07-10

2001-09-17

2001-09-18

2001-09-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2001-04-20

2001-06-08

2001-06-12

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2001-04-20

2001-06-08

2001-06-12

2001-06-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2001-03-01

2001-03-09

2001-03-13

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2001-03-01

2001-03-09

2001-03-13

2001-03-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2000-12-01

2000-12-08

2000-12-12

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2000-12-01

2000-12-08

2000-12-12

2000-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2000-09-05

2000-09-08

2000-09-12

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2000-09-05

2000-09-08

2000-09-12

2000-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2000-06-01

2000-06-09

2000-06-13

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2000-06-01

2000-06-09

2000-06-13

2000-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2000-03-01

2000-03-10

2000-03-14

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

2000-03-01

2000-03-10

2000-03-14

2000-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1999-12-01

1999-12-10

1999-12-14

1999-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1999-12-01

1999-12-10

1999-12-14

1999-12-23

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1999-09-01

1999-09-10

1999-09-14

1999-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1999-09-01

1999-09-10

1999-09-14

1999-09-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1999-06-01

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1999-06-01

1999-06-11

1999-06-15

1999-06-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1999-03-02

1999-03-12

1999-03-16

1999-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1999-03-02

1999-03-12

1999-03-16

1999-03-26

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1998-12-02

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4070

1998-12-02

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-24

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4690

1998-12-02

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-24

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1998-12-02

1998-12-11

1998-12-15

1998-12-24

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1998-09-01

1998-09-11

1998-09-15

1998-09-25

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1998-06-01

1998-06-12

1998-06-16

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1998-06-01

1998-06-12

1998-06-16

1998-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1998-03-02

1998-03-13

1998-03-17

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1998-03-02

1998-03-13

1998-03-17

1998-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.9610

1997-12-10

1997-12-19

1997-12-23

1997-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.7940

1997-12-10

1997-12-19

1997-12-23

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$1.2450

1997-12-10

1997-12-19

1997-12-23

1997-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.8320

1997-12-10

1997-12-19

1997-12-23

1997-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.5560

1997-12-10

1997-12-19

1997-12-23

1997-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.3550

1997-12-10

1997-12-19

1997-12-23

1997-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1997-09-03

1997-09-12

1997-09-16

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1997-09-03

1997-09-12

1997-09-16

1997-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1997-06-02

1997-06-13

1997-06-17

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1997-06-02

1997-06-13

1997-06-17

1997-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1997-03-03

1997-03-14

1997-03-18

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1997-03-03

1997-03-14

1997-03-18

1997-03-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0825

1996-12-12

1996-12-20

1996-12-24

1996-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1996-12-12

1996-12-20

1996-12-24

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2665

1996-12-12

1996-12-20

1996-12-24

1996-12-31

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.1250

1996-12-12

1996-12-20

1996-12-24

1996-12-31

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.0635

1996-12-12

1996-12-20

1996-12-24

1996-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.9300

1996-12-12

1996-12-20

1996-12-24

1996-12-31

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1996-09-03

1996-09-13

1996-09-17

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1996-09-03

1996-09-13

1996-09-17

1996-09-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1996-06-03

1996-06-14

1996-06-18

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1996-06-03

1996-06-14

1996-06-18

1996-06-28

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1996-03-01

1996-03-08

1996-03-12

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1996-03-01

1996-03-08

1996-03-12

1996-03-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1995-12-13

1995-12-21

1995-12-26

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.0300

1995-12-13

1995-12-21

1995-12-26

1995-12-29

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1995-12-13

1995-12-21

1995-12-26

1995-12-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1995-09-01

1995-09-07

1995-09-11

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1995-09-01

1995-09-07

1995-09-11

1995-09-29

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1995-06-01

1995-06-08

1995-06-12

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.4125

1995-06-01

1995-06-08

1995-06-12

1995-06-30

Income

Regular

Quarter

$0.2850 ()

1994-12-14

1994-12-19

1994-12-23

1994-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.9300 ()

1994-12-14

1994-12-19

1994-12-23

1994-12-30

Long – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.1400 ()

1993-12-10

1993-12-15

1993-12-21

1993-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.8100 ()

1993-12-10

1993-12-15

1993-12-21

1993-12-30

Short – Term Capital Gains

Regular

Quarter

$0.2400 ()

1993-08-24

1993-08-30

1993-09-03

1993-09-14

Initial

Regular

Quarter

EMD

Investor Resources

Learn more about Western Asset Emerging Markets Income Fund Inc on:

Company Website: For more information, visit the company website

Investor Relations: you can find contact information on how to get in touch with the company.

Wiki Page: Visit the company page on Wikipedia.

SEC Filings: Get access to filings such as 8-K, 10-K, 13-D, Proxy Statements and more.

EMD

Company Profile

Exchanges: NYSE

Sector: Financial

Industry: Closed End Fund Debt

No company description available.

